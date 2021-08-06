There is something about summer that puts everyone in the mood for fresh, sun-kissed ingredients. Maybe it’s because we’re feeling nostalgic for memories of summery fruit stands or herb gardens, or perhaps the warm weather just has us craving as many refreshing summer finds as possible.

Either way, one thing that’s even better than snacking on your favorite summer fruits and berries is mixing them into refreshing summer cocktails. Not only will these cocktails taste incredible, but the vibrant colors and garnishes add their own little pizzazz. That said, every piece of produce deserves to be paired with its perfect spirit, and this summer, there’s nothing more refreshing than making fruit-forward gin cocktails.

Tanqueray London Dry Gin or Tanqueray No. TEN Gin are both great options, as the spirits taste light and botanical, yet remain versatile. Pair either with unique, fresh ingredients and you’ll get an invigorating cocktail, so follow along for our favorite recipes for every summer drinks menu.

Strawberry Black Pepper Gin & Tonic

A simple way to elevate the classic Gin and Tonic is to simply add a few strawberries, black pepper, premium soda water, and Tanqueray gin. This Strawberry Black Pepper Gin & Tonic is a fruity twist on the classic drink and features a sweet, peppery combo that adds an extra dimension of flavor to the pretty pink drink. Paired with a crisp, dry gin you’ll be able to taste floral notes and enjoy a spicy, citrus finish.

Ingredients

5 strawberries

Freshly ground black pepper.

l ½ ounces Tanqueray gin

3 ounces tonic water

Directions

Muddle strawberries with black pepper. Strain and pour in a glass with ice. Stir in the gin and top with tonic. Garnish with a strawberry and serve.

Spicy Summer Collins

If you’re looking for the summer cocktail that will lend just the right amount of kick, look no further than the Spicy Summer Collins. This drink plays off Tanqueray’s floral notes by combining it with fresh watermelon juice and a heaping bar spoon of hot honey. For those still unfamiliar, hot honey has grown more and more popular in recent years and features all the golden, clover-sweet notes of a traditional honey, plus a warming, often chili-spiced kick. Here, it’s mellowed out by club soda and made to shine with a little lime juice and sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces Tanqueray London Dry Gin

1 ½ ounces fresh watermelon juice

½ ounce lime juice

1 bar spoon of hot honey

Club soda to fill

Lime wedge, for garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a shaker. Add ice and shake until combined. Strain into an ice-filled glass Top with soda. Garnish with lime wedge.

Raspberry Basil Blossom Gin Smash

Who doesn’t love a Gin Basil Smash? It’s like having a garden party without the hassle, and evokes every flavor summer is all about. For this version, simply add a few raspberries for a summery twist on the popular cocktail. Here, each berry will lend this cocktail a beautiful color while also balancing out Tanqueray’s sweet herbaceous notes to create a striking aroma.

Ingredients

Small handful of fresh basil leaves (about 10 leaves)

Small handful of fresh or frozen raspberries (2-3 teaspoons), plus more for garnish

½ ounce simple syrup

1 ounce lemon juice

1 ½ ounces Tanqueray London Dry Gin

Directions

Muddle the basil leaves with the raspberries, simple syrup, and lemon juice to bruise the leaves and release the oils and juices in the cocktail shaker. Add ice and gin to the shaker. Secure the lid and shake vigorously until the mixture is cold, about 10 seconds. Double strain mixture into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with fresh raspberries.

Rockmelon

This summer, put your favorite melon to work in this refreshing cocktail. Built around fresh cantaloupe juice and calming chamomile simple syrup, this drink will bring all your summer cocktail dreams to life and surely become a fan favorite wherever it’s served. Make sure to save a little extra melon to garnish and roll the rim of your glass in salt and pepper to truly activate all of this drink’s natural flavors.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces Tanqueray No. TEN gin

2 ounces cantaloupe juice

¾ ounce chamomile simple syrup (recipe below)

½ ounce lemon juice

Salt and pepper, for garnish

Cantaloupe slice, for garnish

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a shaker tin. Shake until combined Rim a rocks glass with salt and pepper. Strain and pour the liquid into rimmed rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a slice of cantaloupe.

To make the Chamomile Simple Syrup

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 cup dried chamomile flowers

Directions

Combine sugar and water in a small pot. Heat over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and add chamomile. Let cool before straining, and removing chamomile flowers.

Blackberry Tanqueray & Fever-Tree Tonic

You can never go wrong with a simple Gin and Tonic. But you can up your G&T game by adding a few muddled blackberries. Here, Tanqueray No. TEN Gin will offer an earthy juniper-forward taste beneath a strong undertone of fruity berries, while Fever-Tree’s tonic provides the perfect sparkling effervescence to tie this bubbly gin and tonic together.

Ingredients:

1 ¼ ounces Tanqueray No. TEN Gin

¼ ounce orgeat

1 bottle of Fever-Tree Naturally Light Tonic

Handful of blackberries

Cardamom seeds, for garnish

½ cup of ice

Directions:

Muddle a handful of blackberries in the bottom of a coupe glass. Add the Tanqueray No. TEN Gin, orgeat, and Fever-Tree Naturally Light Tonic over ice. Stir. Garnish the cocktail with blackberries and cardamom seeds.

Hang 10

This summer, who says you have to surf to hang 10? Named for everything surf-worthy, this cocktail is serve-worthy at every summer hang. The drink combines fresh watermelon juice with jalapeño simple syrup for an added kick that’s mellowed out by refreshing cucumber juice and made to sparkle with just a hint of club soda. It’s the perfect choice for anyone looking to evoke a summer vacation behind the bar, so read on to learn how to mix up your own.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces Tanqueray No. TEN Gin

1 ounce watermelon juice

¾ ounce jalapeño simple syrup

½ ounce lime juice

¼ ounce grapefruit juice

¼ ounce cucumber juice

Club soda, to fill

Lime wheel, for garnish

Directions

Add all ingredients except soda to a shaker. Add ice and shake until combined. Strain into a glass over ice. Top with soda. Garnish with lime wheel.

