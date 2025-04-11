There’s a lot of care that goes into crafting a cocktail menu, from hours spent doing research and development behind the bar to countless taste tests. And more often than not, one can trust that they’re going to be served a thoughtful, well-balanced drink the bartender is proud of. It’s for that reason exactly that some may take umbrage at guests asking, “What’s good here?”

Aside from the answer likely being “everything” (if it wasn’t good, the bar probably wouldn’t list it on the menu), inquiring about what’s good is completely dependent on the guest’s definition of “good,” which could vary drastically from that of the bartender. As such, posing the question likely won’t tell bartenders much about what kind of drink you’re looking for, and may result in a longer ordering process than one is prepared for. To learn more about determining what’s good on cocktail menus, VinePair chatted with Javelle Taft, bar manager at NYC’s Death & Co.

“In general, at least in our space, we get asked this question every night, and I understand both sides of the coin,” he says. “I’ve worked for bars where asking that question in particular is definitely frustrating, but then there are some bar leaders that like the question and rattle off some of the highlights of their particular menu. But that doesn’t necessarily work in our space because the drinks are so specific.”

When drink menus are organized by flavor profile, spirit, or texture, like they are at Death & Co, each category is something bartenders need to take into consideration when determining what the guest perceives as “good,” according to Taft. For this reason, it’s necessary for them to flip the question back to you in an attempt to gauge your relationship with cocktails.

“‘Are you out often? Is this a one-time thing? Do you not drink at all? If you are drinking alcohol, what sorts of things are you interested in? Are the drinks refreshing, herbaceous, or do they just look pretty?’ These are all questions we’ll ask,” he explains. “Ice is always a good differentiating option. Do they want something served long or something that should be sipped over time and opens up with a little bit of dilution?”

Each of these questions helps your bartender narrow down exactly what it is that you like about your favorite cocktails. From there, they’ll likely be able to select an option from their own menu that matches your palate, so understanding your own answer to “what’s good?” is critical when talking to the bar team.

This applies even when guests are simply looking for a cocktail that’s visually appealing. As Taft explains, there are plenty of patrons who belly up to D&C’s bar in search of a drink to post on social media. At that point, the bartender’s questions might become a bit more playful, like “What colors are you looking for?” “What about glassware? Garnish?” No matter the situation, when asking “what’s good here?” guests should be prepared to field a few questions of their own in response before the person behind the stick can make their drink.

“The more questions we ask, the easier it is for us to at least get some sort of roadmap to make a decision on the style that we’re going to recommend for this individual,” Taft says. “Guests should understand that asking questions like this welcomes a dialogue.”

