With temperatures soaring across the country, everyone is looking for a way to cool down, whether that means taking a dip in a pool for a temporary reprieve or stopping by a local ice cream shop. One surefire route to refreshment: staying hydrated. From cans of Spindrift and Sanzo to bottles of Poland Spring and Evian, limitless water options line the shelves of supermarkets across the country. But if you find yourself reaching for sparkling water instead of still, will you receive the same amount of hydration? VinePair tapped Dr. Lisa R. Young, an adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University, to find out.

It turns out that the bracing bubbles of seltzer can make you feel extra energized, but when it comes to actual hydration, there’s no real difference between sparkling water and its still counterpart.

“Sparkling water and still water are equally hydrating,” she explains. “The main difference between the two is the presence of carbon dioxide in sparkling water, which gives it its bubbles.”

As carbon dioxide is not a dehydrating compound, the fizziness of sparkling water won’t negatively affect the body’s hydration. That said, some flavored seltzers may contain sugar, which can alter how hydrating your preferred can might be.

While some brands like Spindrift, LaCroix, and Polar do not contain any added sugars — the small amount present in each can instead comes from fruit juice or concentrate — others can contain up to 26 grams of added sweetener. That’s more sugar per serving than the American Heart Association recommends women consume per day. While these higher-sugar beverages still offer some hydration, this extra sugar can actually cause more frequent urination, and thus, dehydration.

As the vast majority of flavored sparklers contain between just 1 and 2 grams of sugar, they’ll provide the same level of hydration to the body as their unflavored counterparts, Dr. Young says. As to why you may feel more refreshed after consuming sparkling water versus still, she says there are a variety of reasons.

“The bubbles in sparkling water can provide a sensory stimulation that feels more refreshing, particularly in hot weather,” Dr. Young says. “The slight acidity of sparkling water due to carbonic acid formed by the dissolved carbon dioxide can [also] make it seem more thirst-quenching to some people.” Furthermore, she explains that the bubbles in sparkling water create a cooling sensation in the mouth, which can often result in people feeling more satisfied than if they drank the same quantity of still water.

So while sparkling and still water may be evenly matched, when a hankering for hydration hits, cracking open a can of bubbly might up the “ahhh” factor — especially on the hottest summer days.