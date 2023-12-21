Perfect for Everyday: A Sommelier’s Guide to 5 Wines From Languedoc

In the sunny region of Languedoc, all are welcome at the tasting table. With red, white, rosé, and sparkling wines that reflect both the terroir and personal style of individual producers, the Languedoc is the place to shop for those in search of personality-driven wines that provide fruit, structure, terroir, and expert restraint.

With roots that trace back more than 2,500 years, the Languedoc region in Southern France extends from Nîmes, situated on the Mediterranean Sea, all the way to the Spanish border. This beautiful and diverse 80,000-acre wine-producing region encompasses over 3,000 winemakers and more than 20 appellations. It’s home to 26 approved red and white grape varieties, making it one of France’s most vibrant and compelling places to find approachable and intriguing wines for everyday drinking.

With a terroir shaped by more than 300 annual days of sunshine and the Mediterranean Sea (and in some parts, the Atlantic Ocean), this en vogue region is a leader in sustainability: A third of the region’s producers are certified sustainable, and 15 percent currently produce certified organic wines.

I’m a Certified Sommelier through the Court of Master Sommeliers. Here, I’ve had the pleasure of tasting five Languedoc wines — sparkling, white, rosé, and red — from various appellations and offered my tasting and pairing notes for these benchmark bottles. Whether you’re a wine lover looking to amplify your weeknight drinking experience or a seasoned professional on the hunt for a distinctive bottle that makes the perfect addition to your menu, this is the place to start.

Sieur d’Arques, Grande Cuvée 1531 Brut, AOP Crémant de Limoux, NV

This traditional method sparkler is made from a blend of Chardonnay and Chenin Blanc, with minority percentages of Pinot Noir and Mauzac. A pale and elegant wine, it offers floral notes on the nose, yielding light and fresh citrus: lemon peel, grapefruit, and a hint of honey. On the palate, expect a medium body, persistent finish, and rich and refined toasty flavors.

An absolute stunner, this bubbly is an approachable wine for an evening with friends over potluck and board games. Pair it with rich fish dishes, chicken, and casual cheese platters.

Château de Campuget, 1753, IGP Gard, 2022

This expressive, deep yellow wine is made from 100 percent Viognier that is aged in barrel for four months before blending. The result is a creamy, full-bodied white that provides the variety’s signature bouquet of orange blossom, apricot, honey, and even a hint of pineapple. Bountiful on the palate, this aromatic and honeyed wine continues with a significant finish without losing structure or brightness.

Shaped by the terroir, it’s a natural match for spicy Asian or Indian-inflected dishes, barbecue, or anything with a hint of smoke. Bring a bottle home for takeout and that TV series you’ve been meaning to catch up on, and you’ve got a recipe for the perfect night in.

Blanville, Rosé, AOP Languedoc, 2022

A three-grape blend made from Grenache Noir, Syrah, and Cinsault, the Blanville is a bright pink rosé that presents a juicy, tantalizing nose full of red fruits: fresh-picked raspberries, tart cherries, and strawberries. A backbone of black pepper and violet rounds off this bold wine, which continues to astound on the long and playful palate. Bright and cheerful with a throughline of acidity, this wine can hold up to just about anything, including a Saturday night dinner party for discerning friends — your place or theirs.

Domaine de la Reserve d’O, La Reserve d’O, AOP Terrasses du Larzac, 2020

Syrah, Grenache, and Cinsault converge in this certified organic, biodynamic wine. Its unique terroir makes itself known in every sip. The AOP Terrasses du Larzac’s limestone and red clay soils are evident in the earth-driven nose, which follows with dark and brooding fruit: blackcurrant, blackberry, and dark cherry. The broad and bold palate lingers with black pepper, tobacco, and a lashing of stewed berry. Married with roast lamb, rare beef, or any exceptional game bird, this wine — opened now or in a few years — makes for a special weekend bottle. It’s an elevated drinking experience that will confidently lead drinkers to just outside their comfort zone.

Domaine Girard, AOP Malepère Rouge, 2020

Domaine Girard’s Bordeaux blend combines supple and plummy Merlot with structured and vegetal Cabernet Franc for an enduring red wine that is an everyday beauty. An example of a wine from AOP Malepère in Languedoc that sees no oak — instead, the wine is aged in a stainless-steel tank for five to eight months — this manually harvested and sustainably produced wine has a concentrated nose full of taut, red fruit and florals: bright cherry, redcurrant, and even red roses. On the palate, fruit yields more mineral notes, reflecting the clay, silt, and gravel terroir of the appellation. River stone and fresh-picked herbs are primary on the palate, with red fruit making an appearance on a prolonged finish. A natural companion to steak frites, this wine is an obvious addition to any weekly rotation for accessible drinking.

Whether you’re hosting, relaxing, or grabbing a quick and delicious meal with friends, these five bottles rise to the occasion. Consider Languedoc the vibey, unsung hero of wine. It’s a character all its own, one that’s ready to bring personality and terroir to your dinner table, no matter the occasion.

This article is sponsored by Vins du Languedoc.