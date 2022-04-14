As someone who spent a large chunk of the pandemic perfecting Superiority Burger’s famous fried tofu sandwich from the comfort of my home kitchen, I’m thrilled to see folks giving tofu the love and respect it deserves. If you’ve already incorporated this versatile ingredient into your stir fries, sandwiches, and scrambles, you probably already know about the helpful accouterments — corn starch for coating, a cutting board and heavy books for pressing, and oil — to have on hand. Go ahead and add vodka to that supporting line-up, because as beloved food writer and chef J. Kenji López-Alt describes in his newest cookbook, “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” the bar cart staple is the key to the crispiest tofu you’ve ever enjoyed.

“If tofu is destined for a Chinese American saucy stir-fry, you’ll want to give them a crispy coating that can both absorb a bit of sauce and provide a layer of protection so that the tofu can stay crisp even after saucing,” López-Alt writes. “A flour based coating like I’d use for beef or chicken had a hard time sticking to tofu, but what about a wet batter instead? I’d spent a long time working out the batter recipe for my Korean fried chicken. Would the same coating work on my tofu?” Dredging cubes of tofu in dry cornstarch followed by a quick dip into a mixture of cornstarch, water, and vodka before plunging them into an oil-filled wok proved to be the ticket to sauce-friendly fried tofu.

See below for a show-stopping tofu that puts this vodka tip to the test — and make yourself a Cosmopolitan while you’re at it.

Crispy Fried Tofu With Broccoli and Garlic Sauce (FromJ. Kenji López-Alt’s “The Wok”)

Ingredients

For the Sauce

¼ cup Shaoxing wine or dry sherry

¼ cup homemade or store-bought low-sodium vegetable stock or water

2 tablespoons light soy sauce or shoyu

2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

1 tablespoon fermented black bean sauce

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoon roasted sesame oil

For the Cornstarch Slurry

2 teaspoons cornstarch

2 tablespoon water

For the Tofu

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup cornstarch

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup cold water

½ cup vodka

2 quarts neutral oil

12 ounces extra-firm tofu cut into ½ by 2 by 1-inch slabs, blotted dry with paper towels

For the Broccoli

1 pound broccoli or broccolini cut into bite-sized pieces

For the Stir-Fry

2 teaspoons minced garlic (about 2 medium cloves)

2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

Steamed riced for serving

Directions