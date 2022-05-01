When it comes to desserts, I subscribe to the view that a dash of booze — Cointreau in pound cake, Campari in olive oil cake — is rarely ever a bad call. Judging by the hearty Bourbon section in Kelly Fields’ “The Good Book of Southern Baking,” I’m in good company with this stance.

Since the book’s release in 2020, I’ve made my way through several of Fields’ recipes, from a batch of life-changing buttery biscuits to a truly decadent pumpkin pie that stole the show at Thanksgiving. But it’s her Bourbon-Butterscotch Pudding that I dream about most often. It’s a surprisingly simple recipe for a dinner party finale that looks both fancy and adorable in individual ramekins. Plus, it can easily transition into pie mode when spread across a pre-baked crust (store bought is fine), and that quarter of a cup of bourbon makes for a toe-tingling cozy feeling that, if you ask me, every night should end on.

Bourbon-Butterscotch Pudding (From Kelly Fields’ “The Good Book of Southern Baking”)

Ingredients

¼ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup cornstarch

8 egg yolks, at room temperature

¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

2 teaspoons cane syrup

1 quart heavy cream

¼ cup of your favorite bourbon

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 pound Valrhona Dulcey chocolate, chopped

Directions