As the United States’ premier wine region, Napa Valley produces a number of highly sought-after wines, none of which are more coveted than its Cabernet Sauvignons. Napa Cabernets are known for their robust, juicy qualities, strong tannins, and prominent notes of red and black fruits. While the American Viticultural Area’s (AVA’s) Cabs might be accurately generalized as such, Napa Valley is home to 16 subregions, each of which imbues specific characteristics to the wines produced there.

Sometimes, those characteristics are so distinct that a unique tasting note term is coined to try to simply and adequately explain its profile. Such was the case with Rutherford Dust, a key tasting note used to describe Cabernet Sauvignons produced in the Rutherford AVA, which spans roughly 6,600 acres. To learn more about the Rutherford Dust and how it develops, VinePair spoke with sommelier Alexandria Sarovich, founder and CEO of Healdsburg, Calif.’s Own Rooted Hospitality.

“Rutherford Dust is such an interesting tasting note because I imagine that every person has a different response to it,” she says. “I love it because, unlike other tasting notes we get in the wine world, everyone knows what dust is — we’ve all experienced breathing it in. So the best way I could describe Rutherford Dust is that it describes the texture of the wine.”

As Sarovich explains, Rutherford Dust often refers to the tannic structure of Cabernets hailing from the AVA. Where Napa’s tannins are known for being big and bold, Rutherford’s are finer, balancing Cabernet’s more earthy, savory, and borderline-gravely characteristics. In her opinion, Rutherford tannins are on the grainer side, delivering a softer dryness that feels layered rather than just moisture-sucking.

“It comes across your palate in a way that feels textured, but it’s a fine texture rather than a grippy texture,” she says. “So it lingers almost like cocoa powder, but it’s not abrasive.”

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One of the main reasons Rutherford Cabernet’s are able to develop this texture is the ancient bed of Franciscan soils that the AVA rests atop. These soils, which come from millions of years of well-draining marine sediment, are joined by gravel, loam, and sand, which add in a refined texture or savory flavor of dust that’s now described as Rutherford Dust.

But it’s not just the soil types that are responsible — it’s also the AVA’s geographic borders. Rutherford is located at the greater Napa Valley AVA’s widest point, meaning the grapes grown there have longer and more intense sun exposure than other Napa appellations. As such, Cabernet grapes often develop riper qualities that impact the perception of tannins on the palate.

“Since Rutherford is sitting on that valley floor, you’re getting much more ripeness in your Cabernet,” Sarovich says. “So not only is it that ancient seabed of Franciscan soils that adds that savory quality, but you also get this ripeness that cooks out some of those stronger tannins that we see in other parts of Napa.”

In what perhaps comes as a surprise, the term’s origins can actually be traced back to one man: André Tchelistcheff. Known as the dean of California wine, Tchelistcheff served as the lead winemaker at Rutherford’s Beaulieu Vineyard from 1938 to 1971 and was celebrated for his advancements in winemaking, including experimentation with small-batch fermentation, establishing malolactic fermentation for red wines, and improving vineyard cultivation and pruning.

In 1948, Tchelistcheff hosted a tasting with a group of Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon producers with the goal of examining each of the region’s wines. Together, in his view, they would be able to improve Rutherford’s terroir and the quality of its wines, introducing new people to the region in the process. It was around this same time that he dropped one of his most famous lines: “It takes Rutherford Dust to grow great Cabernet Sauvignon.”

While specifically tied to the Rutherford AVA, this dusty note can sometimes be picked up in other Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignons. “Because Rutherford is bordered by St. Helena in the north and Oakville to the south, both AVAs also have the Franciscan soils that Rutherford has,” Sarovich explains. “So I do pick up notes of this dusty, savory characteristic with Cabernets from each, and maybe even a little bit in Mt. Veder.”

That said, Sarovich argues that the tasting note is a distinguishing factor, with bottles from the Rutherford AVA delivering the best examples of it. “Rutherford is definitely where I get it the most,” she says. “It’s pretty distinct, in my opinion.”