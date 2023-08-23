Usher in PSL Season With RumChata’s New Pumpkin Spice Cream Liqueur

Cooler nights, longer sleeves, and warm beverages are right around the corner. Fall’s arrival means that a season of sweet pumpkin flavor will soon take over not just your local coffee shop but the liqueur aisle, too. RumChata’s newest flavor, Pumpkin Spice, is here to usher in the harvest.

Like fall, this limited-edition flavor is only here for a few months, so unpack your flannels, dust off your favorite mug, and get ready to add a little spice to your life.

(Pumpkin) Spice Up the Season With RumChata

RumChata Pumpkin Spice is the newest addition to the brand’s already celebrated lineup, joining the smooth and sun-kissed Coconut Cream as an innovation this year. Like its beachy cousin and the family of flavors before it — original RumChata, zesty Limón, and festive Peppermint Bark — Pumpkin Spice is a luscious mix of Caribbean rum, real dairy cream sourced from Wisconsin, and Mexican spice. Add the sweetness of pumpkin and the warmth of cinnamon to a cup of coffee or cocoa and you’ve instantly got a cozy fall day in a mug, no matter the weather outside.

Pumpkin spice, the universal symbol of autumn, has become a beloved seasonal staple in recent years. Forget September: Coffee lovers have been flocking to cafes as early as August to get a sip of the fan-favorite pumpkin spice latte (or pumpkin spice chai if you’re daring). With RumChata’s Pumpkin Spice cream liqueur now in stores, ready to be unscrewed, poured over ice, or into the toasty beverage of your choice, those looking for a taste of fall can beat the rush.

Though RumChata’s latest offering is only available for the season, its impeccable flavor profile is bound to leave a lasting impression on the pumpkin spice landscape — and your taste buds.

Easy Ways to Enjoy RumChata Pumpkin Spice

Fall is more than just the season of pumpkin spice lattes — hot chais, apple ciders, and pumpkin pie-inspired drinks are also popular to sip during this time of year. Those looking to jazz up autumnal beverages can do so with the addition of RumChata Pumpkin Spice, adding new life to well-loved favorites.

For dessert in a glass, the Pie Spice will go over nicely with guests at Friendsgiving: one ounce of Pumpkin Spice and one ounce of cinnamon whiskey create the dreamy pumpkin pie slice of your dreams. The aptly named Fall a la Mode, on the other hand, will go down best in the company of good friends and a riveting game of corn hole: one ounce of Pumpkin Spice paired with one ounce of vanilla brandy. Pumpkin spice aficionados can find other ways to use RumChata’s latest offering on the brand’s recipe page.

If welcoming pumpkin spice season with open arms over the years has taught us anything, it’s that there is a plethora of ways to enjoy the combination of sweet and spicy. So grab an oversized cardigan, host a pumpkin-carving contest or adventure through a corn maze, and celebrate the season with a mug of your new favorite spirit.

