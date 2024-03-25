How Do You Like Them Pineapples? Introducing RumChata’s New Sip of the Summer

Reminiscent of tan lines, white sand, and turquoise waters, everyone’s favorite tiki ingredient, the tart and juicy pineapple, is entering a new, creamier chapter.

Permanently in vacation mode since last year’s Coconut Cream launch, RumChata is taking a one-way trip to the tropics with Pineapple Cream, a sunny burst of pineapple flavor complemented by waves of smooth vanilla. It tastes like soaking up rays on a white sand beach with your favorite people and favorite cocktail by your side.

“Last year, our fans’ enthusiasm for tropical flavors was evident with the success of RumChata Coconut Cream,” says Brandon Lieb, vice president of marketing for Spirit of Gallo. “As summer approaches, we’re thrilled to unveil our latest innovation, RumChata Pineapple Cream, which is reminiscent of summer tiki drinks.”

Made with RumChata’s signature premium Caribbean rum, Midwestern dairy cream, and a burst of fresh pineapple flavor, Pineapple Cream evokes all the dreaminess of a lush getaway, planning not required.

Pineapple Cream’s Guide to Good Times

If an all-expenses-paid vacay isn’t on your calendar, RumChata Pineapple Cream helps you get on island time anyway. With a bevy of beach bum-approved recipes, RumChata’s brightest iteration brings a “fun in the sun” mentality to all your summer celebrations. Transform a rooftop hang into a weekend in Miami with Cabana Gold, a shot featuring 1 ounce of Pineapple Cream layered on top of 1 ounce of gold rum. String lights, ceviche, and house music complete the theme.

For those daydreaming about the cosmopolitan life, envision yourself in Saint-Tropez with the Summer in France, comprised of 1 and a half ounces of both RumChata Pineapple Cream and blackberry liqueur. Simply add the ingredients to an ice-filled rocks glass and stir to combine; a garnish of skewered blackberries adds a certain je ne sais quoi to your vacation in a glass. To solidify your Francophile status, consider hosting a French New Wave movie marathon to complement this fruit-forward beverage.

Beat even the strongest case of Instagram feed travel FOMO with the Main Squeeze: Add one ounce of orange liqueur to a shot glass, then top it with one ounce of RumChata Pineapple Cream. It’s the perfect accompaniment to a boisterous brunch, one that’s laden with fresh fruit parfaits, lemon zest-topped crepes, and a morning spent in the sunshine with your most gastronomically inclined friends.

Put on your salsa dancing shoes and take a trip to Puerto Rico with the RumChata Colada, an ode to the island’s ever-popular Piña Colada. For this two-step take on a classic tiki cocktail, add 1 and a half ounces of both RumChata Pineapple Cream and coconut rum to an ice-filled shaker, then shake to combine and chill. Strain into a rocks glass and garnish with a slice of — you guessed it — pineapple. Turn the reggaetón up and dance until dawn.

Bring the Vacation to You

When you see a bottle of RumChata Pineapple Cream, know that you’re in good, fun-loving company. Caribbean rum, Midwestern dairy, and fresh pineapple flavors converge to create a tasty tribute to tiki cocktails. With a trusty library of easy-to-follow recipes at your fingertips, summer soirées have never been sweeter. Pick up a bottle today and let the celebrations begin.

This article is sponsored by RumChata.