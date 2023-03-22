5 Ways RumChata Coconut Cream Brings the Fun This Summer

When the original RumChata launched more than a decade ago, it disrupted the cream liqueur category, which was forever dominated by Irish creams. It quickly became the second-best-selling cream liqueur in the U.S., and by 2017 was dominating social media. The winning combination of Caribbean rum, Wisconsin dairy cream, vanilla, and cinnamon was inspired by a popular variation of horchata, a creamy, non-alcoholic treat found in Mexico and elsewhere in Latin America.

Since then, RumChata has introduced new flavors, including Limón and Peppermint Bark. New to the line-up this spring is Coconut Cream (13.75 percent ABV). It might be fair to ask, “What took you so long?” Thankfully, the combination of Caribbean rum, cream, and coconut is here and ready to enjoy, just in time for warmer weather, pool parties, and summer getaways. While the creamy, rum-forward liqueur is great any time of the year, we’ve discovered some perfect opportunities to kick your shoes off and enjoy this tropical-themed treat.

No matter how you drink it — whether it’s mixed with your favorite spirit or served simply on the rocks — these occasions are sure to make RumChata Coconut Cream sing, especially when paired with good friends, sunshine, and summertime.

On the Deck

Longing for a quick Caribbean escape on your patio? Fire up the grill, put on your most colorful outfit, pour the RumChata Coconut Cream, and let the party commence. Whether you’re surrounded by close friends or friends you haven’t made yet, transform your space into an impromptu dance floor and practice merengue, salsa, and bachata — the three most popular Caribbean dances — until the sun comes up. Worry about tomorrow, tomorrow.

On the Sand

Think beach. Or resort. Or alongside the volleyball court at your favorite brunch spot. Enjoy the sun and sand with friends by hosting a limbo competition or friendly game of pick-up soccer: The winner gets to take home a coveted bottle of RumChata Coconut Cream. Sipping two parts RumChata Coconut Cream with one part pineapple rum is the ultimate refresher. If you’re really looking to feel transported, pour the whole thing into a coconut shell for maximum effect. You deserve it.

Under a Shade Tree

RumChata Coconut Cream enhances the al fresco vibe at any picnic (or picnic table alongside your favorite food truck). No matter where you are, RumChata Coconut Cream evokes visions of turquoise water lapping at white sand beaches. Sip a refreshing glass of RumChata Coconut Cream over ice while you and your friends tuck into your picnic basket and breathe in the fresh air — it doesn’t get much better than that.

By the Pool

This liqueur gives you the opportunity to live your resort fantasies. Don your biggest sunnies, pull your straw hat down low, and enjoy Coconut Cream on the rocks, poolside. Add a cute drink umbrella to your beverage, slather on the SPF, and keep the good vibes going with a cranked-up speaker blasting every summer-worthy bop. (Pink flamingo pool float not included.)

In Your Living Room

Can’t quite swing roundtrip airfare to the Caribbean islands? Bring them to you with a tropical-themed house party. Light a sea salt and coconut scented candle, score some LED tiki lights, play some traditional Caribbean reggae or ska, and order in from your favorite Jamaican spot. Set up a DIY bar with RumChata Coconut Cream, of course, and various mixers, like rum, bourbon, chocolate liqueur, or reposado tequila. More combination ideas can be found here.

No matter how or where you enjoy Coconut Cream, remember that RumChata encourages you to have your unusual, whatever that means to you.

This article is sponsored by RumChata.