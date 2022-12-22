From Spicy to Sweet, There’s a RumChata Cocktail for All Your Holiday Needs [Infographic]

With the holiday season quickly approaching, it’s only a matter of time until we gather with loved ones around a fire with a heartwarming drink in hand. RumChata, a longtime seasonal staple, truly helps mark any holiday occasion as special. But just as there are different reasons to celebrate this year, there are also many different ways to enjoy the Caribbean rum, Mexican spice, and Wisconsin dairy goodness that is RumChata.

It’s also important to remember that we’re all individuals with our own RumChata tastes. Some like it hot and some like it cold and everywhere in between — there’s certainly no wrong way to enjoy this amazing spirit. The way we celebrate the holidays is also unique and open to interpretation. Sometimes, we’re headed to a company party and want to dress to the nines. Other times, we’re at a humble yet fabulous holiday gathering with our favorite friends. There’s also the matter of the main event — the dinner, the show, the meeting and greeting — and the after party, should we make it that far. Different occasions call for different drink choices, but RumChata is both nimble and delicious enough to handle whatever holiday invite comes your way.

Feel free to keep this chart handy when deciding which variation of RumChata speaks to you during your holiday celebrations, and be sure to check out all of the RumChata recipes here.

This infographic is sponsored by RumChata.