As a restaurant owner and consultant, I often get asked by non-industry friends, “I’m a regular at a particular establishment. Shouldn’t I receive special treatment? I tip well, I come in every week, doesn’t that count for something?”

My answer is simple: no. Apart from the exceptional experience that made you a regular in the first place, you shouldn’t expect anything.

I understand the desire to feel special, and a good restaurant will make every guest feel like a VIP. The restaurateur who embodies this philosophy best is Bobby Stuckey, MS, with his long-standing establishments in Boulder and Denver. Stuckey is a master of hospitality. Every guest who walks through his doors feels like a regular. That’s the pinnacle of service — making everyone feel valued, whether it’s their first visit or their 50th.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

The idea that every guest is a VIP and that regulars aren’t treated differently is crucial. If a first-time guest feels that others are receiving preferential treatment, it can diminish their experience and make them feel less important to the establishment.

I spent years working in Hollywood, where celebrities frequently dined at the restaurants and bars I managed. Many owners would insist on pampering these stars: “Send them something on us! Make sure their experience is exceptional.” And I would. Their experience would be amazing, but I always made sure to extend similar gestures to the tables around them. Why? Because I needed to show those guests that they were just as important to our business as the celebrity. There’s a parallel here with regulars.

That’s not to say we don’t go above and beyond for our regulars — we do. I’m a huge fan of “The Splash.” A splash is exactly what it sounds like — a small pour of something special. It might be a splash of bubbles to start your night, a taste of a unique wine we’ve opened, a preview of a cocktail we’re perfecting, or a sip of amaro or dessert wine at the end of the meal. It’s a token of appreciation, and while we might offer it to a regular, we might just as well offer it to a first-time guest. (Though please note that in some states, like Massachusetts and North Carolina, giving away any free booze is illegal.)

There was one occasion when I surprised a super-regular on their 50th birthday with a cuvée from their favorite producer, something they’d never had before, on the house. But these gestures are about appreciation, not entitlement. The moment someone expects something — a freebie, to bump another reservation so they can sit, anything — the restaurant staff might not respond accordingly; it’s just entitled behavior.

So, what can restaurateurs do to make regulars feel valued? It’s simple: know your guests. Remember their preferences — their favorite table, whether they prefer still or sparkling water, the wine they enjoyed last time they visited. Today, this is easier than ever with modern reservation systems that sync with POS systems, allowing us to track guest preferences and purchases. This knowledge makes their experience seamless and shows that we care about the details that matter to them.

From the restaurateur in me, that’s what it’s all about. As a guest, what I appreciate most as a regular is acknowledgment. A “welcome back” or “great to see you again” goes a long way.

*Image retrieved from Serge Esteve via Unsplash.com