The world of wellness is one of the most susceptible to flash-in-the-pan fads. Diets fall in and out of fashion frequently — remember the Atkins, Paleo, or Keto diet trends? This year, the topic dominating the narrative among wellness influencers, food brands, and trend-conscious consumers is undoubtedly protein.

Today’s concept of fueling up on protein doesn’t mean buying more chicken breasts and eggs like protein-based diets of the past. In 2025, consumers are looking for shortcuts to squeeze as much of the nutrient as possible into every facet of their diet. As a result, the market has seen an influx of protein-packed products, from the massively popular David bars to protein-fortified snacks like popcorn, cereal, and even frozen pizza. Starbucks even introduced a cold foam charged with 15 grams of protein that can be added as a supplement to your everyday latte.

Though more inventive products continue to pop up each day, protein shakes have long been a staple on grocery and supplement store shelves as a way to consume more of the macronutrient. So we decided to put some of the most popular and readily available brands to the test. For this roundup, we tasted a selection of protein drinks found in stores like Target, GNC, and Whole Foods, trying both classic chocolate and vanilla flavors for each brand. Read on for our ranking of six popular protein shakes, based on flavor and drinkability.

6. OWYN Pro Elite Smooth Vanilla

OWYN — an acronym standing for Only What You Need — was founded in 2017 and was purchased in 2024 by The Simply Good Foods Company, which also owns protein shake giants Atkins and Quest. The brand touts its plant-based formula, made with zero sugar and zero net carbs. The ingredients consist mostly of the OWYN protein blend (pea protein, organic pumpkin seed protein, and flaxseed oil), with some soluble fiber, sunflower oil, natural flavors, Himalayan pink sea salt, a blend of greens like spinach and kale, and gums like acacia and guar. The only sweetener listed is monk fruit extract. The final product comes in at 32 grams of protein, which is on the higher end of the protein shake spectrum.

The result of the high-protein blend and minimal sweeteners (or any other ingredients to cover up the taste) definitely comes across on the palate. It has a grainy texture that gives it an almost woody, earthy flavor. The only real note that comes through is the “natural vanilla flavor,” which tastes artificial. The chocolate flavor yielded similar results. Overall, the texture and lumber-like experience earned OWYN Smooth Vanilla the lowest ranking on this list.

5. Premier Protein Vanilla

Though Premier Protein is one of the more established brands in the space, the company has definitely hopped on the recent protein mania, introducing new packaging and products like a line of dairy-free shakes. (Not to mention hip collabs like a partnership with Milk Bar that it announced this August.) The brand’s classic vanilla flavor has 30 grams of protein and no added sugar. But don’t take that to mean the drink is notably healthy, as the ingredients label boasts a laundry list of additives (whether or not additives matter in the current quest for protein seems to be very subjective). The artificial flavors noted on the bottle come across in the flavor, making it overwhelmingly vanilla-forward. Though it’s vaguely reminiscent of eating the melted bit of ice cream at the bottom of the bowl, it’s hard to get over the overbearing artificial taste.

4. Muscle Milk Knockout Chocolate

What is the protein shake world without Muscle Milk? The brand was founded in 2000 by the Pickett family, was acquired by the Hormel Foods Corporation in 2014, and was later sold to Gatorade in 2019. It has a wide lineup of products, but we tried the Muscle Milk Pro Advanced Nutrition Protein Shake with 32 grams of protein (derived from milk) and 1 gram of sugar. While the chocolate flavor here isn’t totally horrible — evocative of a very light, slightly pilly chocolate milk — it definitely comes across as artificial. And while it has a nice, thick texture on the palate, its grainy consistency can be off-putting.

3. Bolthouse Farms Protein Plus Chocolate

California-based Bolthouse Farms is a juice brand that dates back over a century, but it only recently got into the protein game, launching a line of shakes in 2018. The “Protein Plus” shakes offer 30 grams of protein and “21 essential vitamins and minerals.” On first sip, it’s decidedly more luscious and indulgent than the other drinks available, tasting almost like a real, thick chocolate shake. One look at the nutrition facts will tell you why — unlike many protein shakes, this product does have added sugar, and a lot of it (30 grams per serving in this case). So while it’s one of the richer-tasting examples on the market, it might not be what every protein-bulking consumer is looking for nutritionally.

2. Koia Vanilla Bean

More targeted for the Whole Foods crowd, Koia’s plant-based protein drinks launched in 2016. And the company is certainly leveraging protein’s current popularity, launching new products like its protein powder in 2025. The brand’s flagship shakes offer 20 grams of protein — or customers can level up to the Koia Elite products for 32 grams per serving — with a specialty plant-based blend including brown rice protein, pea protein, and chickpea protein. The drink also includes almond milk, a fiber blend, and a vitamin and mineral blend and comes in at just 3 grams of sugar. It offers a light vanilla flavor accented by hints of toasted rice (likely from the rice protein). While it definitely tastes “healthier,” it goes down easy on the palate without any strange aftertaste.

1. Rebbl Protein Dark Chocolate

Rebbl launched in 2012 as a functional beverage brand, packing drinks with adaptogens like Reishi mushroom extract to assist with “focus” and “balance.” While protein supplemented products have long been part of its lineup (typically with about 20 grams of plant-based protein per serving), Rebbl recently launched a new drink loaded with 32 grams to fit the current protein-maxxing moment. In sampling both options, we preferred the classic Rebbl Protein Dark Chocolate, made with 20 grams of protein, 8 grams of sugar, and adaptogens like maca root. It’s coconut milk based and actually includes real cocoa powder, vanilla extract, and coconut sugar, so it’s not surprising that it was the most chocolate-forward of the bunch. The flavor felt similar to your favorite cup of chocolate pudding or even like a flourless chocolate cake. With the natural ingredients, good balance between protein and sugar, and rich flavor, this product was clearly the winner.