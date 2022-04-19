From tight to jammy and hard-to-define clean and natural labels, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of terms in the wine lexicon. To make life a little easier as Earth Day approaches, we’re breaking down a few of the industry’s more regulated eco-related terms: organic, biodynamic, and sustainable.

While sustainable is a word that can be used to describe nearly any winery engaging in eco-friendly practices — including biodynamic and organic processes — the definitions of organic and biodynamic winemaking are a bit more complex. Read on to learn which winemaking style is ruled by the zodiac, which do and don’t contain added sulfites, and more. These are the major differences and similarities between organic, biodynamic, and sustainable winemaking.