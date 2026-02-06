Some regions are so enamored with their native quaff that they use it as a starting point for other beverages. For example, Jerez turns Palomino into sherry, Portuguese producers fortify wines into port, amaro can begin with a wine base — the list goes on.

Drambuie — a Scotch liqueur fortified with honey, herbs, and spices — is no exception. Since its conception in the 18th century, Drambuie has become the emblematic spirit of the Isle of Skye, the famed Scottish tourist destination known for its dramatic, jagged landscapes and remote serenity.

Though the recipe remains a secret, Drambuie’s master blender Brian Kinsman told the Scotsman Food & Drink that it begins with a secret mixture of essential oils and natural flavors, which are then combined with honey, Scotch, sugar, and saffron. Its rich palate includes the booziness of its base liqueur mellowed by a viscous sweetness and notes of autumnal, earthy spices. Though frequent drinkers aren’t immediately familiar with the spirit, it is a mainstay in many mixologists’ stocks. Here are six things to know about Drambuie.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.