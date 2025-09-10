If you wander into your local watering hole and ask the barkeep for a pour of whiskey — without adding any specifics — you’re almost guaranteed to get something that was brought to bottle in either Scotland, the U.S., Ireland, or Canada. These are the top-producing nations of the spirit, in order. And for centuries, they have accounted for the overwhelming majority of whiskey consumed across the planet.

But in recent years, that stronghold has shown signs of slippage. Beginning in earnest in the late aughts, shelves became more geographically inclusive. They swelled to include the occasional offering from places previously unassociated with the category. First there was a trickle — outliers from the Far East or some rugged corner of Australia. Suddenly, they started winning big-time awards — prestige that was supposed to be reserved exclusively for the old guard, not a new subcategory.

Now the floodgates are open and that subcategory has a name. “World Whisky” is the catchall term for any such liquid born beyond those traditional realms of production. Any modern enthusiast understands that they dismiss them at their own peril. Look at Japanese whisky — the most obvious example. Wholly obscure at the turn of the century, today it ranks as one of the top export nations in the world. In terms of stature, for many modern drinkers, it’s No. 1.

It was probably an inevitable outcome. As whiskey becomes a global phenomenon, it doesn’t just belong to the world, it is of the world. After all, the quality grain and undeniable talent it takes to craft great juice aren’t confined to any one country. Still, a handful of specific releases had to do some heavy lifting to get us here. They helped shift perception and blaze a path for all that followed.

Soon enough, you might just ask your local bartender for an unspecific pour of whiskey and end up with matured grain spirit from Peru. Or Paris. Or Pakistan. You’ll have these bottles to thank when you do. These are the 10 most important world whiskies of the 21st century.

The Yamazaki Sherry Cask 2013

Japan

You’d be hard-pressed to find a release across any category of luxury product that had such a monumental impact so immediately as this non-age-stated Japanese single malt. In November 2014, when the 2015 edition of the “Whisky Bible” named it best in the world, it sent shockwaves across the beverage industry — and beyond. We’re talking intentional news, front-page headlines, segments on morning TV shows, kind of shockwaves. Japanese whisky became a household name overnight, kickstarting a fascination that has evolved into a full-blown obsession. As for the juice itself… Yeah, it’s pretty damn delicious. Matured exclusively in Spanish oak, it is the consummate sherry bomb. When it was originally released, you could score a bottle for around $150. Today, anything under $10,000 is considered a steal.

Sullivans Cove French Oak

Australia

This Tasmanian powerhouse took the world by storm in 2014 after being named the best single malt on the planet by the World Whiskies Awards. The specific expression earning the honor was the non-age-stated French Oak. Despite the European origins of its maturation vessels’ cooperage, the barrels in question were actually seasoned with Australian Tawny, a domestic dessert wine that imbued the resulting liquid with distinctive layers of Christmas cake, toffee, and ginger spice. The secret was out that the Aussies had refined the art of high-end cask maturation. And it’s a lesson that can still be sipped and savored in similar fashion a decade down the line in the ongoing series; though as a single-cask release it fluctuates in proof from year to year, generally hovering around 47 percent ABV.

Starward Two-Fold

Australia

While Sullivans Cove put the Aussie style on the international map, this release made it more accessible to the masses. Its producer, Starward, initially washed up on American shores back in 2019 with Nova single malt. But the Melbourne-based distillery really started carving out meaningful shelf space with Two-Fold, released shortly thereafter. A composite of 60 percent wheat whisky and 40 percent single malt, it flaunts a well-rounded sweetness that appeals to bourbon drinkers as well as a cereal-driven sophistication that Scotch drinkers can appreciate. Its maturation in Australian red-wine barrels, meanwhile, ensures it is all its own. It remains the ideal entry point for folks eager to dip their toes into whisky from Down Under. In 2024 the distillery was crowned the “Most Awarded International Distillery” at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for the second time in three years.

Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique

Taiwan

In the tropical climes of northern Taiwan, Kavalan rolls out a robust, deeply complex malt despite the fact that none of its liquids spend decades in the cask. In fact, most of the releases in its award-winning Solist lineup of single-cask, cask-strength whiskies are around 7 or 8 years old. You won’t find a dud in this portfolio, though. The exceptionality speaks to provenance, but also to expertise of production — as pioneered by industry legend Dr. Jim Swan, who introduced his “shave, toast, and re-char” method of barrel management to the facility when it was founded 20 years ago. Kavalan’s Solist Fino Sherry was just named whisky of the year at the 2025 International Whisky Championship. “But I actually think that Solist Vinho Barrique is more influential,” according to Ryan Bailey, beverage director at Kato, a Michelin-star Taiwanese restaurant in downtown L.A. — and the first U.S. establishment to get a private cask selection from the distillery. “It really helped launch Kavalan into the mainstream global market.” And despite being a sherry cask enthusiast myself, in a very large blind tasting of single barrels we unanimously selected a Vinho Barrique expression to take home last year.

Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky

Japan

We could have opted for any number of offerings from this iconic Japanese producer — the longstanding arch-competitor to the one we mentioned prior. But Coffey Grain takes the title because of its accessibility and ubiquity in the direct aftermath of the Japanese whisky boom. All things age-stated from the country were hurtling toward prohibitive pricing, but this one mercifully could be yours for no more than $50. A happy circumstance that didn’t go unnoticed by bartenders, who started using it as a fun substitute in otherwise classic cocktails. Spry yet spicy, with warm toffee confection, it’s the bottle that launched a million Japanese Old Fashioneds.

Nikka Whisky Taketsuru 17 Years Old

Japan

Speaking of bartenders, Hiroyuki Nishiki, manager at the legendary Old Imperial Bar in Tokyo, is also fond of Nikka Coffey Grain. He wouldn’t dare deny its influence. But from his vaunted vantage point, it’s a different release from the same whisky house that holds higher sway. His pick is Taketsuru 17 Years Old — a sumptuous blend of malts taken from both the Yoichi and Miyagikyo distilleries on the Japanese islands of Hokkaido and Honshu, respectively. The elegant, slightly smoky sipper takes its name from Nikka’s revered founder, Masataka Taketsuru, the so-called “father of Japanese whisky.” “It embodies his style like nothing else,” says Nishiki. “It’s so important because it represents the history of Japanese whisky evolving from Scottish traditions, while forging its unique path.” And it became so popular by the end of last decade that Nikka had to discontinue the age-stated blended malt back in 2020.

Amrut Fusion

India

Technically speaking, India is actually the largest producer of “whisky” on the planet. The only problem with the claim is that most of what is labeled as such in the country is actually derived from molasses — therefore, not whisky at all. So its domestic industry was summarily dismissed on a global platform — until Amrut arrived on the scene. The artisan producer on the outskirts of Bangalore opened the doors for international adoration with the debut of Fusion in 2009. Its name refers to the unique blend of barley (not molasses) fused at its core: 75 percent unpeated from India, and 25 percent peated from Scotland. It hums with papaya and mango before delivering a whisper of coffee and campfire smoke in the finish — a unique journey on the palate that continues to impress to this day. Most recently the distillery was named world’s best at last year’s International Spirits Challenge.

The Lakes Whiskymaker’s Reserve No. 4

England

Initially released in April 2021, this sturdy 104-proof collision of dark fruit and tannic spice immediately created quite the splash among advanced malt connoisseurs. When it was named the best single malt on the planet at the World Whiskies Awards a year later, it caused something of a coup for its neighbors to the north. But there was no longer any denying that good whisky in the U.K. could come from places aside from Scotland. The Lakes would actually go on to recruit some fairly notable talent from that side of Hadrian’s Wall, first poaching Sarah Burgess, former lead whisky maker at The Macallan. And most recently bringing in Brandon McCarron of Bunnahabhain, Tobermory, and Glenmorangie fame. Despite (or probably because of) this imported talent, the operation is at the forefront of English whisky ascendancy. Later this year, the nascent category is expected to be formally recognized with its own GI.

Cardrona Distillery Otago Pinot Cask

New Zealand

Nestled at the foot of sheep-studded hills, holding a pair of Forsyth copper pots in its stone-clad stillhouse, Cardrona certainly has the look and feel of a Highland Scotch maker. But there’s plenty to suggest that this quaint decade-old Kiwi operation might soon soar as a legend in its own image. The most compelling testimony arrived in late 2022 with the release of a specialty single malt, aged for seven years and finished in barrels of the red wine most synonymous with the surrounding region. Cardrona didn’t opt for just any Pinot Noir casks, however. This collaboration was with Felton Road — a top-rated vintner that had never before partnered with a whisky producer. It was worth the wait as this complex, over-ripened berry bomb reminded whisky lovers to keep a watchful eye on this remote and rugged corner of the Earth. It also courted the attention of International Beverage, which promptly bought the operation and has improved its worldwide distribution ever since.

Abasolo Ancestral Corn Whisky

Mexico

Launched in 2020, this piquant take on an aged 100 percent corn spirit comes from the first Mexican distillery dedicated solely to whisky production. The crop at its core is an heirloom variety of white dent maize called Cacahuazintle, which is processed, prior to fermentation, using an ancient method of nixtamalization. This alkaline washing process ensures that corn is the star of the show from nose to palate and into the finish. It sings with terroir, and sips entirely unlike any corn-based whiskey you’ve ever encountered from the States. More broadly speaking, it dares adventurous sippers to see Mexican spirits beyond just agave. They’ve been crushing that for centuries. You have to wonder what will happen once they’ve had even a decade to work with whisky.