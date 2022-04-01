When Untappd launched back in 2010, its mission was to help craft beer fans connect — sharing their love for the category and touting their newest finds.

The app, developed by Greg Avola and Tim Mather, is a social networking tool dedicated solely to beer, launched just as the craft beer movement was really exploding in the States. It allows users to “check in” at bars, breweries, and restaurants, and share where — and what — they’re drinking. Not only is Untappd an effective way for people to share their thoughts on all the beers they consume, but with 12 years of data, the app is also a powerful tool for tracking the top beers drunk across the country. For the latest insights, VinePair consulted Untappd for a list of the most checked-in beers over the last year in each state (Feb. 2021-Feb. 2022).

While some states’ most popular brews may not come as a surprise — like The Alchemist’s ​​famed Heady Topper topping Vermont’s ranks — others were more unexpected (Texans have flocked to Pennsylvania’s Yuengling as of late, likely a result of the brewery’s recent westward expansion). Wondering which beer is most checked-in in your state? Check out our map below for all the details, with data provided by Untappd.

Don't miss a drop!
Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

The Most Checked-In Beer in Every State, Via Untappd

The Most Checked-In Beer in Every State

State Most Checked-In Beer
Alabama Blood Orange Berliner-Weisse – Goat Island Brewing
Alaska Solstice IPA – 49th State Brewing Company
Arizona Tower Station IPA – Mother Road Brewing Company
Arkansas Lil’ Wheezy | IPA – Lost Forty Brewing
California Pliny the Elder – Russian River Brewing Company
Colorado Juice Drop – Breckenridge Brewery
Connecticut Headway IPA – Counter Weight Brewing Co.
Delaware Hazy-O! – Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
Florida Jai Alai – Cigar City Brewing
Georgia Tropicália – Creature Comforts Brewing Company
Hawaii Big Swell IPA – Maui Brewing Company
Idaho Project X: Conditioned Reflex – Mother Earth Brewing Company
Illinois Anti-Hero – Revolution Brewing Company
Indiana Zombie Dust – 3 Floyds Brewing
Iowa Ferrari Backpack – Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.
Kansas Tropic Slam – Boulevard Brewing Co.
Kentucky West Sixth IPA – West Sixth Brewing
Louisiana Jucifer – Gnarly Barley Brewing
Maine The Substance – Bissell Brothers Brewing Company
Maryland Loose Cannon – Heavy Seas Beer
Massachusetts Samuel Adams OctoberFest – Boston Beer Company
Michigan Oberon Ale – Bell’s Brewery
Minnesota Furious – Surly Brewing Company
Mississippi Ghost In The Machine – Parish Brewing Co.
Missouri Beer : Barrel : Time (2021) – Side Project Brewing
Montana Cold Smoke® – KettleHouse Brewing Company
Nebraska Fairy Nectar IPA – Kros Strain Brewing
Nevada Atomic Duck – Able Baker Brewing Company
New Hampshire IPA – Stoneface Brewing Company
New Jersey Head High – Kane Brewing Company
New Mexico 7K IPA – Santa Fe Brewing Company
New York Juice Bomb – Sloop Brewing Co.
North Carolina Pernicious – Wicked Weed Brewing
North Dakota CHONK ‘Merica Cake – Drekker Brewing Company
Ohio Christmas Ale – Great Lakes Brewing Company
Oklahoma Everything Rhymes With Orange – Roughtail Brewing Company
Oregon 3-Way IPA (2021) – Fort George Brewery
Pennsylvania Mad Elf – Tröegs Independent Brewing
Rhode Island Rise – Whalers Brewing Company
South Carolina Pernicious – Wicked Weed Brewing
South Dakota 11th Hour IPA – Crow Peak Brewing Company
Tennessee Homestyle – Bearded Iris Brewing
Texas Traditional Lager – Yuengling Brewery
Utah Juicy New England Style Sessions IPA – Squatters Craft Beers
Vermont Heady Topper – The Alchemist
Virginia Zombie Dust – 3 Floyds Brewing
Washington Bodhizafa – Georgetown Brewing Company
West Virginia Stone Buenaveza Salt And Lime Lager – Stone Brewing
Wisconsin Spotted Cow – New Glarus Brewing Company
Wyoming Earned It – Snake River Brewing

Published: April 1, 2022