When Untappd launched back in 2010, its mission was to help craft beer fans connect — sharing their love for the category and touting their newest finds.

The app, developed by Greg Avola and Tim Mather, is a social networking tool dedicated solely to beer, launched just as the craft beer movement was really exploding in the States. It allows users to “check in” at bars, breweries, and restaurants, and share where — and what — they’re drinking. Not only is Untappd an effective way for people to share their thoughts on all the beers they consume, but with 12 years of data, the app is also a powerful tool for tracking the top beers drunk across the country. For the latest insights, VinePair consulted Untappd for a list of the most checked-in beers over the last year in each state (Feb. 2021-Feb. 2022).

While some states’ most popular brews may not come as a surprise — like The Alchemist’s ​​famed Heady Topper topping Vermont’s ranks — others were more unexpected (Texans have flocked to Pennsylvania’s Yuengling as of late, likely a result of the brewery’s recent westward expansion). Wondering which beer is most checked-in in your state? Check out our map below for all the details, with data provided by Untappd.

The Most Checked-In Beer in Every State