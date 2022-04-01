When Untappd launched back in 2010, its mission was to help craft beer fans connect — sharing their love for the category and touting their newest finds.
The app, developed by Greg Avola and Tim Mather, is a social networking tool dedicated solely to beer, launched just as the craft beer movement was really exploding in the States. It allows users to “check in” at bars, breweries, and restaurants, and share where — and what — they’re drinking. Not only is Untappd an effective way for people to share their thoughts on all the beers they consume, but with 12 years of data, the app is also a powerful tool for tracking the top beers drunk across the country. For the latest insights, VinePair consulted Untappd for a list of the most checked-in beers over the last year in each state (Feb. 2021-Feb. 2022).
While some states’ most popular brews may not come as a surprise — like The Alchemist’s famed Heady Topper topping Vermont’s ranks — others were more unexpected (Texans have flocked to Pennsylvania’s Yuengling as of late, likely a result of the brewery’s recent westward expansion). Wondering which beer is most checked-in in your state? Check out our map below for all the details, with data provided by Untappd.
The Most Checked-In Beer in Every State
|State
|Most Checked-In Beer
|Alabama
|Blood Orange Berliner-Weisse – Goat Island Brewing
|Alaska
|Solstice IPA – 49th State Brewing Company
|Arizona
|Tower Station IPA – Mother Road Brewing Company
|Arkansas
|Lil’ Wheezy | IPA – Lost Forty Brewing
|California
|Pliny the Elder – Russian River Brewing Company
|Colorado
|Juice Drop – Breckenridge Brewery
|Connecticut
|Headway IPA – Counter Weight Brewing Co.
|Delaware
|Hazy-O! – Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
|Florida
|Jai Alai – Cigar City Brewing
|Georgia
|Tropicália – Creature Comforts Brewing Company
|Hawaii
|Big Swell IPA – Maui Brewing Company
|Idaho
|Project X: Conditioned Reflex – Mother Earth Brewing Company
|Illinois
|Anti-Hero – Revolution Brewing Company
|Indiana
|Zombie Dust – 3 Floyds Brewing
|Iowa
|Ferrari Backpack – Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.
|Kansas
|Tropic Slam – Boulevard Brewing Co.
|Kentucky
|West Sixth IPA – West Sixth Brewing
|Louisiana
|Jucifer – Gnarly Barley Brewing
|Maine
|The Substance – Bissell Brothers Brewing Company
|Maryland
|Loose Cannon – Heavy Seas Beer
|Massachusetts
|Samuel Adams OctoberFest – Boston Beer Company
|Michigan
|Oberon Ale – Bell’s Brewery
|Minnesota
|Furious – Surly Brewing Company
|Mississippi
|Ghost In The Machine – Parish Brewing Co.
|Missouri
|Beer : Barrel : Time (2021) – Side Project Brewing
|Montana
|Cold Smoke® – KettleHouse Brewing Company
|Nebraska
|Fairy Nectar IPA – Kros Strain Brewing
|Nevada
|Atomic Duck – Able Baker Brewing Company
|New Hampshire
|IPA – Stoneface Brewing Company
|New Jersey
|Head High – Kane Brewing Company
|New Mexico
|7K IPA – Santa Fe Brewing Company
|New York
|Juice Bomb – Sloop Brewing Co.
|North Carolina
|Pernicious – Wicked Weed Brewing
|North Dakota
|CHONK ‘Merica Cake – Drekker Brewing Company
|Ohio
|Christmas Ale – Great Lakes Brewing Company
|Oklahoma
|Everything Rhymes With Orange – Roughtail Brewing Company
|Oregon
|3-Way IPA (2021) – Fort George Brewery
|Pennsylvania
|Mad Elf – Tröegs Independent Brewing
|Rhode Island
|Rise – Whalers Brewing Company
|South Carolina
|Pernicious – Wicked Weed Brewing
|South Dakota
|11th Hour IPA – Crow Peak Brewing Company
|Tennessee
|Homestyle – Bearded Iris Brewing
|Texas
|Traditional Lager – Yuengling Brewery
|Utah
|Juicy New England Style Sessions IPA – Squatters Craft Beers
|Vermont
|Heady Topper – The Alchemist
|Virginia
|Zombie Dust – 3 Floyds Brewing
|Washington
|Bodhizafa – Georgetown Brewing Company
|West Virginia
|Stone Buenaveza Salt And Lime Lager – Stone Brewing
|Wisconsin
|Spotted Cow – New Glarus Brewing Company
|Wyoming
|Earned It – Snake River Brewing