When it comes to the most sought-after American whiskeys, Kentucky-based Michter’s has at least a few bottles in contention. Its 10-year, single-barrel bourbon and rye are in high demand. Its finished whiskeys — including the relatively new Bomberger’s PFG — have helped popularize techniques like toasted barrel and French oak finishing among American producers. And the brand’s much rarer 20- and 25-year-old bottlings are darlings of auction houses and high-end bars alike.

But at the top of the food chain, Michter’s most premium (and rarest) offering manages to stand apart: Celebration Sour Mash. Among those who taste it, Celebration is met with nearly universal acclaim. It’s also crossed over into the cultural zeitgeist, making a prominent appearance on Season 2 of the hit Showtime series “Billions.”

“If one were to take each expression produced by Michter’s and amplify those qualities to their highest degree, the result would be ‘Celebration,’” says Zev Glesta, a spirits specialist and assistant vice president for whiskey at Sotheby’s. “I’ve been fortunate enough to taste a few expressions of these releases, and each time I’ve been blown away.”

Introduced in 2013 and released just five times in the brand’s history, each Celebration Sour Mash is a blend of a handful of select bourbon and rye barrels. Over Celebration’s history, casks used have been a minimum of 10 years, and each blend has included some whiskeys more than three decades old.

The most recent bottling, which hit shelves in February 2026, married four barrels of rye with three of bourbon for a final outturn of just 315 bottles. Barrels for that release ranged from 12 to “well over” 30 years old, according to master distiller Dan McKee. The suggested retail price is a cool $6,000 — a mark frequently exceeded even at the first point of sale.

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“It is rare for a bottle of Sour Mash (blended) American whiskey of such high quality and prestige to come to market, making these bottles extremely noteworthy for collectors and enthusiasts alike,” Glesta says.

Today, Celebration Sour Mash has a claim as modern American whiskey’s biggest unicorn. But its origins are much humbler. After all, the entire project was inspired by a holiday catalog.

The Birth of Michter’s Celebration

As a brand, Michter’s traces its origins to 18th century Pennsylvania and brothers Johann and Michael Shenk. Over the following two centuries, the distillery would change hands (and names) multiple times. In the mid-20th century, co-owner Louis Forman rebranded the distillery to “Michter’s” in honor of his sons, Michael and Peter. An increasingly tough whiskey market eventually led to Michter’s closure in the 1980s — and the end of its history in Pennsylvania.

But Michter’s demise would prove temporary. In the late 1990s, Joseph Magliocco and Richard “Dick” Newman purchased the trademark for $245 and gradually began resurrecting the brand, this time in Kentucky. They initially sourced and blended whiskeys from across the Bluegrass State.

“We started Michter’s very modestly,” says Magliocco. “Our beginnings were… humble’s not even the word. I remember the first time we sold 50 3-packs, that’s 150 bottles nationally in a month. We threw a party in the office because we were so excited.”

In 2003, Michter’s shifted from sourcing to contract distillation. (The brand would continue contract distilling until around 2015, when it moved production to a new distillery in Shively, Ky.) It gradually built a new foothold in a booming bourbon market. By the 2010s, as Michter’s reputation and customer base grew, Magliocco began looking for new product opportunities. For Celebration, he found inspiration in a Christmas catalog.

“It’s 2011, and I was looking through Wally’s Christmas catalog,” Magliocco recalls. “Wally’s is a great store in the Los Angeles area, though it was in a different location at the time. I saw these beautiful Cognacs that were blends, thousands of dollars a bottle, and these wonderful Scotches at similar price points.”

“I said to our master distiller [at the time], Willie Pratt, ‘Could you put together a blend of American whiskey that’s truly world class, something that would hold up to these amazing spirits from around the world?’ Willie said, ‘Absolutely.’”

Pratt got to work and began experimenting with some of Michter’s oldest and most coveted barrels. To create something “truly exceptional,” according to Magliocco’s mandate, he eventually focused on bespoke blends of Kentucky bourbon and rye. Since crossing the two disqualified the product from being labeled as either whiskey type, Michter’s needed a new name. The company decided to highlight one of the most important processes in American distilling, hence the name “Celebration Sour Mash.”

Michter’s first Celebration Sour Mash numbered just 273 bottles. In Magliocco’s mind, the whiskey itself was world class, but they needed a presentation to match. The team leaned into the same bottle shape as their age-stated line, but instead of a printed paper label, this one featured metallic gold lettering directly on the glass. It also featured a shiny golden stopper. Like all subsequent editions, that first Celebration came nested in a custom red case.

“I said to our master distiller [at the time], Willie Pratt, ‘Could you put together a blend of American whiskey that’s truly world class, something that would hold up to these amazing spirits from around the world?’”

“We wanted the packaging to match the quality, so we spent several hundred dollars per bottle on it. We priced it around $3,400 to $3,600,” Magliocco says. “One of our goals was to elevate the recognition that American whiskey could be truly great around the world. Obviously, we also wanted to promote Michter’s.”

Some retailers were initially skeptical, but Celebration eventually found its market among discerning collectors, in addition to high-end bars. A followup in 2016 would be the last under Pratt’s leadership; he retired shortly thereafter and passed away in 2020. Subsequent batches were released in 2019, 2022, and 2025. (Both the 2022 and 2025 blends were released early the following year.)

With under 1,500 bottles total in existence, Celebration has proven lucrative on resale. In 2024, a bottle of the inaugural 2013 release sold for $22,500 at Sotheby’s. Regardless of vintage, bottles commonly fetch well north of $10,000 at auction and on the secondary market.

Crafting the Perfect Blend

Since 2013, Michter’s has released a new version of Celebration every three years. (Though don’t bet everything on that cadence; the brand is famous for holding back releases if they don’t meet internal quality standards.) Constructing each blend takes more than a year, and the entire process is overseen by master distiller Dan McKee and master of maturation Andrea Wilson. (Wilson, a Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Famer, also serves as Michter’s chief operating officer.)

Each Celebration is unique, and blending starts with identifying standout barrels as candidates for inclusion.

“It’s an enjoyable part of my job to go through these very old stocks,” says McKee. “To have bourbon and rye even make it to 20 years — as Andrea always says, with American whiskey it’s very difficult — let alone 25 and over 30, is remarkable, because those barrels can develop characteristics we’re not looking for.”

While Celebration’s flavor can vary significantly, there are certain characteristics McKee and Wilson almost always screen out. “At Michter’s, we’re never looking for extremely oaky, smoky notes,” McKee says. “Even in our 20- and 25-year releases, you don’t get a lot of those characteristics. Celebration is much more unique in terms of its layers and complexity.”

Identifying superlative barrels is one thing; crafting harmony is another.

“It’s a labor of love and passion, and I mean that in every sense of the word, because it’s much like a puzzle,” says Wilson. “We have a lot of data from the past that tells us a little bit about each of the barrels — how they’ve been aging, what chemistry is developing — and we can use that as a tool to help guide us.”

As McKee and Wilson narrow down blends, they have to do so carefully. Working with barrels over 30 years old doesn’t leave much extra whiskey to go around.

“It’s not like we have lots and lots of barrels. It’s a finite amount of liquid, and we have to be careful,” McKee says. “The release is small enough as it is, 315 bottles for the world. Special bottles, yes, but that gives you an idea. There’s not a lot of liquid.”

Eventually, it’s time for broader feedback for what Wilson calls their “micro blends.”

“One of the things Dan and I have talked about is that you sit on a tasting panel and you’re forced not to consider what you personally like,” she says. “We know Dan loves rye; I’m more of a bourbon person. But one of the harder things about Celebration is that you have to define why a whiskey represents the ethos of Michter’s, which is all about creating the best American whiskey we can.”

To Wilson, each potential blend is already exceptional, even compared to Michter’s other high-end products. When it’s time to assemble a tasting panel, volunteers are never in short supply.

“One of the best things about my work is tasting the finalists,” Magliocco says. “There are usually six or eight, and they’re all pretty extraordinary. It comes down to what you want to showcase that year.”

Eventually, after tasting and discussions, a winner is selected. Barrels are disgorged, which Wilson says is necessary to stop aging and preserve each component’s profile. McKee and Wilson must also decide on a final bottling proof. Like all Michter’s products, each batch of Celebration also undergoes a chill-filtration process, the exact details of which are closely guarded and customized to individual products.

Bringing Celebration to Market

A last step for Celebration Sour Mash is the VIP packaging. That includes the gold-adorned bottle and double-door gift box, which comes with a hand-signed letter from McKee.

It’s a striking parcel that stands out on a back bar — and television. Along with several other Michter’s products, Celebration was famously featured on Season 2, Episode 3 of “Billions,” where it’s a favorite of the character Wags. According to Magliocco, the placement was organic; Michter’s has never paid for product placement on television.

“[Show creators] Brian Koppelman and David Levien are brilliant writers and great people. Through my late brother Nino, I got to know Brian, and through him, David,” Magliocco says. “They told us about the show with a wealthy hedge fund character and thought it would make sense for him to drink high-end American whiskey. So we sent them a bottle of Celebration for filming.”

Magliocco credits “Billions” with expanding the brand’s international reach. “People who didn’t speak English would come up to us at tastings and just say ‘Billions.’”

To both McKee and Wilson, Celebration is something akin to an ultimate representation of Michter’s brand and capabilities. Wilson takes special pride in blending a spirit she says will evolve over the course of a long tasting.

“It’s not just about whether you sip it and enjoy it in that moment,” she says. “It’s about the evolution of the whiskey in the glass over a 45-minute to one-hour period.”

“At Michter’s, we’re never looking for extremely oaky, smoky notes. Even in our 20- and 25-year releases, you don’t get a lot of those characteristics. Celebration is much more unique in terms of its layers and complexity.”

For McKee — whose name is printed on every bottle — each release is also personal, and the culmination of a lengthy career in spirits.

“I’m not going to deny it, having a bottle with my name on it matters,” he says. “If you’d told me 20 years ago, when I began distilling, that 20 years later I’d be working on my third Celebration release [as master distiller], I’d be incredibly honored.”

Before any bottle of Celebration leaves Michter’s HQ, it must undergo one additional round of inspection. It’s a hands-on sendoff for the rarest and most expensive bottle in Michter’s lineup.

“One of the things that catches people off guard is that before a box of Celebration leaves, Andrea and I will have washed each bottle, inspected each bottle, and packed it with the team,” McKee reveals. “Even the exterior boxes, we inspect all of those, too, so the quality control process continues.”

For McKee and Wilson, that final, thorough look is also a last chance for debate — months removed from the blending process.

“The funny thing is, I can clean a bottle, hand it to Andrea thinking it has no fingerprints on it, and she’ll say, ‘What is this?’ She just catches it in the light,” McKee says.

“I would’ve put money on there being no fingerprints left on it, and then she finds one.”