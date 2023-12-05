Meet the 3 Best Wines to Gift, Host, and Toast With This Season

We’ve got the holidays down to a science: Research shows that nearly 70 percent of wine consumers have enjoyed at least one of these three varietals — Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, and Chardonnay — in the last three months.

We’ve selected three palate-pleasing wines from California that absolutely nail gift-giving, hosting, and toasting: the light, bright 2021 William Hill California Chardonnay; the medium-bodied, silky 2022 Hahn Founder’s Pinot Noir; and the full-bodied, food-friendly champion 2019 Franciscan Monterey County Cabernet Sauvignon. Having all three covers the light-to-dark wine taste spectrum and gives you great wines to have on hand for the season.

Gifting

Think White Elephant party, a last-minute gingerbread house decorating contest, or ready-to-go hostess gifts. No matter what festivities are in store for you, these three crowd-pleasing styles check all the boxes so you can be confident when giving them as a gift — all you have to do is add ribbon.

If you’re looking to impress, craft a custom gift basket including all three: Franciscan Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Hahn Pinot Noir, and William Hill Estate Chardonnay. Add some light snacks, a wine opener, and a nice set of stemmed wine glasses for an instantly elegant gift. With such sought-after varieties all in one place, it’s a gift that keeps giving long after it’s unwrapped.

Hosting

It’s your time to shine. Whether holiday entertaining looks more like bejeweled formal affairs or afternoon football games, this trio of wines speaks to different palates. For the lover of big, bold red wines, there’s Franciscan Estate California Cabernet Sauvignon. This wine was expertly crafted to pair beautifully with an array of food. It’s equally at home with Black Angus burgers charred on the grill, miniature grilled cheeses, cranberry sauce-drizzled finger sandwiches, and much more.

The spiciest of the trio, Hahn Pinot Noir is lighter bodied than the Cabernet Sauvignon and brimming with rich notes of crushed blackberry and bing cherry alongside hints of vanilla and a little earthy allspice. Serve this Pinot Noir alongside spice-rubbed ribeye, a hearty winter stew, or, for those brave enough to admit liking it, fruitcake.

For white wine fans, William Hill Estate Chardonnay is guaranteed to wow with aromas of fresh-baked brioche and toasted caramel. Layers of apple and pear and a zip of lemon zest brighten the palate. Hollow out a bread bowl and fill it with crab dip or serve it alongside crab cakes. This Chardonnay’s creamy, buttery texture and accents of lemon blend seamlessly with mini cheesecakes as well.

Make entertaining even easier by setting out all three wines next to a charcuterie board. For the Cabernet Sauvignon, cuts of salami and berry-accented Gouda make perfect complements. Meanwhile, Gruyère and toasted almonds highlight the dark fruit notes in the Pinot Noir. Paper-thin prosciutto and creamy apple and honey-topped Brie bring out the Chardonnay’s balanced acidity and hints of tropical fruit.

Toasting

You’ve gifted and hosted, and now you’re ready to toast! It’s New Year’s Eve, and who wants to cook? Get global takeout with your trio — assuming you’ve saved some for yourself. From creamy Italian fare to spicy Thai, these three wines are up for any dish.

When it comes to blackened Cajun salmon, jerk chicken, pulled pork nachos, and savory stuffed mushrooms, the Hahn Pinot Noir is an effortless choice. With earthy undertones, this Pinot Noir loves anything with mushrooms and spice. Franciscan Estate Cabernet Sauvignon or Hahn Pinot Noir pair equally well with appetizers like Asiago meatballs or prosciutto-mozzarella pinwheels. For the white wine enthusiast, the balance of bright fruit and light oak notes in the William Hill Estate Chardonnay adds the perfect levity to even the most flavorful cuisines, like Indian or Thai.

Here’s to having your best, most prepared holiday season ever. With this trio of wines, gifts, get-togethers, and dinner parties are covered for this extended holiday season. The next time you look at your social calendar and gift list, breathe a sigh of relief. William Hill Estate, Hahn, and Franciscan Estate have got it in the (gift) bag. Order these wines online at thebarrelroom.com, and don’t forget to pick up a few bottles for yourself.

This article is sponsored by William Hill Estate, Hahn Family Wines, and Franciscan Estate.