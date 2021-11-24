This November on VinePair, we’re celebrating everything about American Wine. From up-and-coming regions and our favorite bottles, to the challenges winemakers are facing right now, we’re turning a spotlight on the industry across the United States.

The world is slowly opening back up, and as travel begins to feel safer, wine tourism is coming back with vengeance. Although international vacations are still restricted, America has plenty of domestic destinations of its own — including a growing number of wineries to visit. In fact, recent data shows a steady rise in winery openings, even during the Covid years.

According to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), the number of bonded wineries is increasing in expected and unexpected states. In California, the state with the most wineries overall, 273 wineries were added between 2019 and 2020; and by September 2021, an additional 412 bonded wineries had popped up.

(Bonded wineries, or those that have obtained bonds to cover their excise tax liability and have been approved by the TTB, represent a large majority of U.S. wineries; only small-production wineries are legally able to function without bonds.)

As more and more wineries open — with the current number of U.S. bonded wineries at over 16,000 and counting — some states have come out of the woodwork with new flourishing wine scenes. (Who would’ve known that Texas has more wineries than Oregon, the state with the most wineries per capita?)

This data also shows the progress that up-and-coming wine regions, including Virginia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, have made in recent years, keeping us excited about what these states will produce next.

Wondering how many bonded wineries are in your home state? Read on to find out!

The Number of Bonded Wineries in Every State

State Wineries California 6,010 Washington 1,389 Texas 947 Oregon 917 New York 749 Michigan 657 Pennsylvania 531 Virginia 497 Ohio 486 Missouri 314 North Carolina 278 Colorado 249 Wisconsin 222 Illinois 194 Florida 193 Maryland 181 Iowa 172 Massachusetts 165 Arizona 159 Georgia 159 Indiana 152 Minnesota 147 Kentucky 133 Idaho 115 Oklahoma 113 New Mexico 110 New Jersey 100 Tennessee 97 Connecticut 96 Vermont 92 New Hampshire 80 Kansas 78 Maine 78 Alabama 62 South Carolina 54 Nebraska 45 Montana 43 South Dakota 41 West Virginia 40 Arkansas 38 Rhode Island 33 North Dakota 25 Alaska 24 Nevada 24 Utah 23 Louisiana 22 Hawaii 18 Delaware 12 Wyoming 12 Mississippi 11 Washington, D.C. 10 Total 16,397

The Number of Bonded Wineries Per Capita in Every State (Per 100,000 Residents)

State Wineries Per Capita Oregon 21.64 Washington 18.03 California 15.20 Vermont 14.31 Michigan 6.52 Idaho 6.25 New Hampshire 5.81 Virginia 5.76 Maine 5.73 Iowa 5.26 New Mexico 5.19 Missouri 5.10 South Dakota 4.62 Colorado 4.31 Ohio 4.12 Pennsylvania 4.08 Montana 3.97 Wisconsin 3.77 New York 3.71 Arkansas 3.27 Texas 3.25 North Dakota 3.21 Rhode Island 3.01 Kentucky 2.95 Maryland 2.93 Oklahoma 2.85 North Carolina 2.66 Connecticut 2.66 Kansas 2.65 Minnesota 2.58 Massachusetts 2.35 Nebraska 2.29 Indiana 2.24 West Virginia 2.23 Arizona 2.22 Wyoming 2.08 Illinois 1.52 Georgia 1.48 Washington, D.C. 1.45 Tennessee 1.40 Arkansas 1.26 Hawaii 1.24 Alabama 1.23 Delaware 1.21 New Jersey 1.08 South Carolina 1.06 Florida 0.90 Nevada 0.77 Utah 0.72 Louisiana 0.47 Mississippi 0.37 Total 4.95

