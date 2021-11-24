This November on VinePair, we’re celebrating everything about American Wine. From up-and-coming regions and our favorite bottles, to the challenges winemakers are facing right now, we’re turning a spotlight on the industry across the United States.
The world is slowly opening back up, and as travel begins to feel safer, wine tourism is coming back with vengeance. Although international vacations are still restricted, America has plenty of domestic destinations of its own — including a growing number of wineries to visit. In fact, recent data shows a steady rise in winery openings, even during the Covid years.
According to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), the number of bonded wineries is increasing in expected and unexpected states. In California, the state with the most wineries overall, 273 wineries were added between 2019 and 2020; and by September 2021, an additional 412 bonded wineries had popped up.
(Bonded wineries, or those that have obtained bonds to cover their excise tax liability and have been approved by the TTB, represent a large majority of U.S. wineries; only small-production wineries are legally able to function without bonds.)
As more and more wineries open — with the current number of U.S. bonded wineries at over 16,000 and counting — some states have come out of the woodwork with new flourishing wine scenes. (Who would’ve known that Texas has more wineries than Oregon, the state with the most wineries per capita?)
This data also shows the progress that up-and-coming wine regions, including Virginia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, have made in recent years, keeping us excited about what these states will produce next.
Wondering how many bonded wineries are in your home state? Read on to find out!
The Number of Bonded Wineries in Every State
|State
|Wineries
|California
|6,010
|Washington
|1,389
|Texas
|947
|Oregon
|917
|New York
|749
|Michigan
|657
|Pennsylvania
|531
|Virginia
|497
|Ohio
|486
|Missouri
|314
|North Carolina
|278
|Colorado
|249
|Wisconsin
|222
|Illinois
|194
|Florida
|193
|Maryland
|181
|Iowa
|172
|Massachusetts
|165
|Arizona
|159
|Georgia
|159
|Indiana
|152
|Minnesota
|147
|Kentucky
|133
|Idaho
|115
|Oklahoma
|113
|New Mexico
|110
|New Jersey
|100
|Tennessee
|97
|Connecticut
|96
|Vermont
|92
|New Hampshire
|80
|Kansas
|78
|Maine
|78
|Alabama
|62
|South Carolina
|54
|Nebraska
|45
|Montana
|43
|South Dakota
|41
|West Virginia
|40
|Arkansas
|38
|Rhode Island
|33
|North Dakota
|25
|Alaska
|24
|Nevada
|24
|Utah
|23
|Louisiana
|22
|Hawaii
|18
|Delaware
|12
|Wyoming
|12
|Mississippi
|11
|Washington, D.C.
|10
|Total
|16,397
The Number of Bonded Wineries Per Capita in Every State (Per 100,000 Residents)
|State
|Wineries Per Capita
|Oregon
|21.64
|Washington
|18.03
|California
|15.20
|Vermont
|14.31
|Michigan
|6.52
|Idaho
|6.25
|New Hampshire
|5.81
|Virginia
|5.76
|Maine
|5.73
|Iowa
|5.26
|New Mexico
|5.19
|Missouri
|5.10
|South Dakota
|4.62
|Colorado
|4.31
|Ohio
|4.12
|Pennsylvania
|4.08
|Montana
|3.97
|Wisconsin
|3.77
|New York
|3.71
|Arkansas
|3.27
|Texas
|3.25
|North Dakota
|3.21
|Rhode Island
|3.01
|Kentucky
|2.95
|Maryland
|2.93
|Oklahoma
|2.85
|North Carolina
|2.66
|Connecticut
|2.66
|Kansas
|2.65
|Minnesota
|2.58
|Massachusetts
|2.35
|Nebraska
|2.29
|Indiana
|2.24
|West Virginia
|2.23
|Arizona
|2.22
|Wyoming
|2.08
|Illinois
|1.52
|Georgia
|1.48
|Washington, D.C.
|1.45
|Tennessee
|1.40
|Arkansas
|1.26
|Hawaii
|1.24
|Alabama
|1.23
|Delaware
|1.21
|New Jersey
|1.08
|South Carolina
|1.06
|Florida
|0.90
|Nevada
|0.77
|Utah
|0.72
|Louisiana
|0.47
|Mississippi
|0.37
|Total
|4.95
This story is a part of VP Pro, our free content platform and newsletter for the drinks industry, covering wine, beer, and liquor — and beyond. Sign up for VP Pro now!