The Most Popular Hot Sauce in Every State [MAP]

If you’ve even the slightest tolerance for spice, hot sauce can add some extra oomph to just about any dish. There’s also near-endless variety from bottle to bottle, from aromatic (and highly coveted) sriracha to acidic, vinegar-based sauces like Frank’s RedHot to thick, chile-forward formulas like Cholula. But when it comes to which brand is most essential to keep stocked in the fridge, everyone has a hot take.

People can be fiercely opinionated about their hot sauce of choice, and their devoutness shows from state to state. To reveal where each state’s loyalties lie, food delivery service Instacart compiled its 2023 purchase data from across the country. The company then determined each state’s preference by calculating which hot sauce brand its residents purchase beyond the national average — and let’s just say the results are spicy.

The three most popular brands across America were, predictably, Frank’s RedHot, Cholula, and Tabasco. Some regions like the Northeast and Pacific Northwest have a clear regional preference like Sky Valley, whereas areas like the Midwest are more of a mixed bag. It also seems that loyalty isn’t necessarily everything: According to the data, some states aren’t even faithful to their namesake hot sauce. Louisiana Hot Sauce is wildly popular in states across the South and bordering Louisiana, including Oklahoma, Alabama, Mississippi, and Texas — but fell short in its own home state, which favored Tabasco. And speaking of Texas, Texas Pete’s hot sauce won over three states, but not the Lone Star State itself.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

It’s worth noting that 2023 marked a significant sriracha shortage in the U.S., which could have impacted the results. Instacart acknowledged this in the report, and found that sriracha orders have slowly begun to recover in the beginning of 2024, so next year’s data might tell a different story as people are reunited with their beloved squeezy bottles.

Read on to discover if your hot sauce preferences align with your home state.



State Hot Sauce Alabama Louisiana Hot Sauce Alaska Frank’s RedHot Arizona Valentina Arkansas Louisiana Hot Sauce California Tapatio Colorado Nanita’s Finest Connecticut Frank’s RedHot Delaware Crystal Florida Crystal Georgia Texas Pete Hawaii Tobasco Idaho Cholula Illinois Louisiana Hot Sauce Indiana Frank’s RedHot Iowa Huy Fong Sriracha Kansas Spanish Gardens Kentucky Frank’s RedHot Louisiana Tobasco Maine Frank’s RedHot Maryland Crystal Massachusetts Frank’s RedHot Michigan Frank’s RedHot Minnesota Cholula Mississippi Louisiana Hot Sauce Missouri Louisiana Hot Sauce Montana Cholula Nebraska Trappey’s Nevada Tapatio New Hampshire Frank’s RedHot New Jersey Frank’s RedHot New Mexico Monroe’s New York Frank’s RedHot North Carolina Texas Pete North Dakota Mexican Village Restaurant Ohio Frank’s RedHot Oklahoma Louisiana Hot Sauce Oregon Sky Valley Pennsylvania Frank’s RedHot Rhode Island Frank’s RedHot South Carolina Texas Pete South Dakota Heinz Tennessee Louisiana Hot Sauce Texas Louisiana Hot Sauce Utah Cholula Vermont Frank’s RedHot Virginia Texas Pete Washington Sky Valley West Virginia Frank’s RedHot Wisconsin Frank’s RedHot Wyoming Ox Brand

*Image retrieved from Filipp Romanovski via Unsplash.com