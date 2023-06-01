Mapped & Ranked: The States With the Most Craft Breweries in 2022

The brewing industry continues to evolve and grow as brewers move past early pandemic struggles.

The Brewers Association (BA) recently released the latest installment of its annual report detailing the state of craft brewing in the United States. With 24.3 million barrels of craft beer produced and year-over-year growth at 13.2 percent, this year’s data shows similar production output nationwide to that of 2021.

“2022 presented small brewers with a number of challenges, including rising operating and material costs and increasing competition, particularly in distribution,” BA chief economist Bart Watson says in the report. “In this maturing and competitive market, collective growth for the category is hard to come by.” Brewery closures in the U.S. remained at a modest 3 percent as a whole, while the number of new brewery openings in 2022 decreased for the second year in a row, which the BA says reflects a “mature market.”

Despite those hurdles brewers had to clear, an increasing number of craft beer drinkers are sipping pints at brick-and-mortar locations again. Craft breweries operating in the U.S. reached an all-time high in 2022 at a whopping 9,552 locations. Those locations include 2,035 microbreweries, 3,418 brewpubs, 3,838 taproom breweries, and 261 regional craft breweries.

These breweries are spread out across the nation: Vermont tops the list with the highest number of craft breweries per capita, with over 15.5 breweries per 100,000 adults over 21. Maine follows closely behind, with a little more than 14 breweries per capita and 154 locations total. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Mississippi has the lowest number of breweries per capita, with just under one location per 100,000 residents.

Rank State Craft Breweries Craft Breweries Per Capita 1 Vermont 78 15.59 2 Maine 154 14.16 3 Montana 106 12.54 4 Alaska 59 11.21 5 Wyoming 45 10.53 6 Colorado 440 10.04 7 Oregon 318 9.80 8 New Hampshire 101 9.29 9 Washington 448 7.66 10 New Mexico 104 6.66 11 Idaho 90 6.47 12 South Dakota 42 6.46 13 Wisconsin 249 5.66 14 Minnesota 233 5.56 15 Michigan 407 5.41 16 Pennsylvania 531 5.41 17 Iowa 126 5.41 18 Virginia 344 5.34 19 North Carolina 392 4.94 20 Delaware 37 4.80 21 Connecticut 130 4.73 22 Nebraska 65 4.63 23 Ohio 402 4.61 24 Rhode Island 38 4.54 25 North Dakota 23 4.12 26 Indiana 197 3.97 27 Massachusetts 203 3.81 28 Missouri 163 3.57 29 South Carolina 134 3.39 30 New York 504 3.39 31 California 957 3.31 32 Illinois 302 3.23 33 Kansas 67 3.17 34 District of Columbia 16 3.12 35 Tennessee 154 2.93 36 Maryland 134 2.93 37 Kentucky 90 2.71 38 Oklahoma 75 2.59 39 Hawaii 28 2.58 40 West Virginia 33 2.44 41 Arizona 129 2.36 42 Nevada 55 2.31 43 Florida 396 2.31 44 Arkansas 49 2.20 45 New Jersey 152 2.19 46 Georgia 171 2.15 47 Utah 44 1.93 48 Texas 407 1.91 49 Alabama 56 1.49 50 Louisiana 48 1.43 51 Mississippi 20 0.94

