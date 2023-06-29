When it comes to the best U.S. states to live in as a craft beer aficionado, some simply out-brew the rest. In a recent report, the Brewers Association (BA) shared insight into the nation’s 2022 craft beer production.

Vermont tops the list for the most beer production per capita with an impressive 20.1 gallons brewed for every resident of drinking age. There, drinkers can visit 78 craft breweries across the state’s 9,616 square miles. Meanwhile, California takes the gold for the amount of craft barrels produced at a whopping 3,551,344 total. The Golden State, known for legends like Russian River Brewing, also holds the top spot for economic impact, with a total of $9 billion generated across its 957 craft breweries.

On the other end of the spectrum, some states in the Midwest and South reported the least output. Mississippi ranks last nationwide, producing just 21,963 craft barrels last year. The nation’s bourbon capital, Kentucky, also ranks on the lower half in craft production, capturing the No. 36 spot with 118,974 barrels.

Last year, the U.S. produced 24.3 million barrels of craft beer nationwide — a 1 percent increase year-over-year. Output volume across all beer categories fell 3 percent from 2021.

Keep reading to learn how your state ranks in craft beer production.

The states that produce the most craft beer overall:

Rank State Craft Barrels Produced 1 California 3,551,344 2 Pennsylvania 3,126,983 3 New York 1,368,763 4 Texas 1,300,773 5 Florida 1,294,174 6 Ohio 1,286,389 7 Wisconsin 1,078,665 8 North Carolina 898,929 9 Oregon 867,236 10 Colorado 834,006 11 Minnesota 594,606 12 Washington 577,730 12 Georgia 558,362 14 Massachusetts 493,365 15 Virginia 460,315 16 Illinois 426,862 17 Maine 376,702 18 Missouri 349,019 19 Michigan 324,975 20 Vermont 324,505 21 Connecticut 313,547 21 Maryland 295,123 23 Delaware 260,564 24 Indiana 252,406 25 Arizona 224,375 26 New Jersey 222,062 27 Tennessee 218,061 28 Louisiana 204,052 29 Montana 196,941 30 Hawaii 187,269 31 Alaska 162,102 32 New Mexico 159,753 33 Utah 152,402 34 Iowa 144,786 35 South Carolina 140,975 36 Kentucky 118,974 37 New Hampshire 115,145 38 Idaho 100,069 39 Alabama 95,185 40 Rhode Island 85,154 41 Oklahoma 81,409 42 Nevada 76,710 43 Wyoming 66,994 44 Arkansas 53,162 45 Nebraska 50,099 46 Kansas 42,822 47 Washington D.C. 37,315 48 South Carolina 26,459 49 West Virginia 23,630 50 North Dakota 23,183 51 Mississippi 20,963

