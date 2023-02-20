Red, white, pink, or orange — still or sparkling — there’s no denying that Americans love their wine. With nearly 3,000 vineyards across the country and at least one in every state, U.S. citizens certainly have their pick of the litter when it comes to great bottles, especially considering that the United States is also the world’s largest importer of wine, bringing in approximately $5.9 billion worth every year. The nation consumes just shy of 1 billion gallons annually.
California — which accounts for 81 percent of all wine produced in the country — consumes the most wine by volume of all 50 states and Washington, D.C, drinking 156 million gallons in 2020. The populous states of Florida, Texas, New York, and Illinois followed behind to round out the top five wine-drinking states.
When examining per capita consumption, however, D.C. takes the No. 1 spot with 1.01 gallons consumed per person. New Hampshire seems to snag the No. 2 spot, but upon further inspection of the state’s booze tax laws — or lack thereof — it’s more than likely that the numbers are skewed to reflect those from neighboring states coming across New Hampshire’s borders to purchase cheaper booze.
When broken down by region, the South drinks the most by volume with an annual consumption of approximately 312.7 million gallons, while the West drinks the most per capita (0.53 gallons).
Curious to see how your state compares to its neighbors in terms of wine consumption? Read on to see VinePair’s color-coded maps depicting wine consumption per capita and by volume.
The States That Drink the Most Wine Per Capita
Citizens of Washington, D.C., drink the most wine per capita, roughly 1.01 gallons per person. Meanwhile Californians — who drink the most by volume by a long shot — come in fifth place when it comes to per capita consumption. West Virginia claims the title of the state that drinks the least wine per capita, just 0.11 gallons per individual.
The States That Drink the Most Wine By Volume
Naturally, the states with the highest populations drink the most wine. California leads the pack, with 156 million gallons consumed per annum. Conversely, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming all tied for last when it came to the volume of wine drunk in 2020 — just 1.2 million gallons.
Ranking the States: Gallons Per Capita
|Rank
|State
|Gallons of Ethanol Per Capita*
|1
|Washington, D.C.
|1.01
|2
|New Hampshire
|0.84
|3
|Delaware
|0.77
|4
|Vermont
|0.76
|5
|California
|0.62
|6
|Massachusetts
|0.62
|7
|New Jersey
|0.61
|8
|Connecticut
|0.6
|9
|Hawaii
|0.6
|10
|Nevada
|0.59
|11
|Florida
|0.56
|12
|Rhode Island
|0.55
|12
|Montana
|0.54
|14
|Oregon
|0.54
|15
|Virginia
|0.53
|16
|Alaska
|0.51
|17
|Colorado
|0.51
|18
|New York
|0.51
|19
|Washington
|0.51
|20
|Illinois
|0.47
|21
|North Carolina
|0.47
|21
|Maine
|0.44
|23
|Minnesota
|0.44
|24
|Michigan
|0.42
|25
|Wisconsin
|0.42
|26
|Maryland
|0.40
|27
|Missouri
|0.39
|28
|Arizona
|0.38
|29
|Tennessee
|0.35
|30
|Texas
|0.35
|31
|Indiana
|0.34
|32
|Louisiana
|0.34
|33
|North Dakota
|0.33
|34
|Wyoming
|0.33
|35
|Idaho
|0.32
|36
|Pennsylvania
|0.32
|37
|New Mexico
|0.31
|38
|Ohio
|0.31
|39
|Arkansas
|0.26
|40
|Alabama
|0.25
|41
|Georgia
|0.25
|42
|Kentucky
|0.24
|43
|South Carolina
|0.24
|44
|Iowa
|0.23
|45
|Mississippi
|0.22
|46
|Nebraska
|0.22
|47
|South Dakota
|0.22
|48
|Utah
|0.20
|49
|Oklahoma
|0.19
|50
|Kansas
|0.14
|51
|West Virginia
|0.11
Ranking The States: Gallons Overall
|Rank
|State
|Gallons Overall
|1
|California
|156M
|2
|Florida
|70.7M
|3
|Texas
|64.3M
|4
|New York
|63.6M
|5
|Illinois
|38.5M
|6
|New Jersey
|34.8M
|7
|North Carolina
|32.3M
|8
|Virginia
|29.1M
|9
|Massachusetts
|28M
|10
|Michigan
|27.3M
|11
|Pennsylvania
|26.5M
|12
|Washington
|25M
|13
|Ohio
|23.4M
|14
|Colorado
|19.1M
|15
|Arizona
|17.9M
|16
|Georgia
|16.9M
|17
|Minnesota
|16M
|18
|Wisconsin
|15.7M
|19
|Maryland
|15.6M
|20
|Tennessee
|15.5M
|21
|Missouri
|15.3M
|22
|Oregon
|15M
|23
|Indiana
|14.4M
|24
|Connecticut
|13.9M
|25
|Nevada
|11.8M
|26
|Louisiana
|10M
|27
|South Carolina
|8.2M
|28
|Alabama
|8.2M
|29
|New Hampshire
|7.6M
|30
|Kentucky
|6.8M
|31
|Hawaii
|5.4M
|32
|Arkansas
|5M
|33
|Delaware
|4.9M
|34
|Oklahoma
|4.7M
|35
|Iowa
|4.7M
|36
|Washington, D.C.
|4.7M
|37
|New Mexico
|4.1M
|38
|Mississippi
|4M
|39
|Maine
|3.9M
|40
|Utah
|3.8M
|41
|Rhode Island
|3.8M
|42
|Montana
|3.7M
|43
|Idaho
|3.6M
|44
|Vermont
|3.1M
|45
|Kansas
|2.6M
|46
|Nebraska
|2.6M
|47
|Alaska
|2.3M
|48
|North Dakota
|1.5M
|49
|West Virginia
|1.2M
|50
|Wyoming
|1.2M
|51
|South Dakota
|1.2M
*This data uses an estimate of average ethanol content of sold or shipped wine into gallons of ethanol (pure alcohol) before calculating per capita consumption estimates. For this data, the alcohol by volume value for wine is 0.129.
*Image sourced from PixieMe – stock.adobe.com