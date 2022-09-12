The Number of Cracker Barrels in Every State [MAP]

Famed for its all-you-can-eat biscuits, wrap-around porches with a plethora of rocking chairs, and infamous peg game, Cracker Barrel is an iconic American staple with over 650 locations across the country. Open since 1969, the beloved breakfast chain has served over 75 million pancakes and a whopping 210 million biscuits annually. The restaurant isn’t just popular for its food, however. The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, which can be found inside each restaurant, sells over 70,000 rockers per year and over 3.5 million pieces of women’s apparel. Today, the chain is worth an impressive $3 billion.

Originally founded in Tennessee, Cracker Barrel has a close connection with the music industry — in 2012, the restaurant released an exclusive Dolly Parton CD that went gold. Five years later, Parton again partnered with Cracker Barrel along with a cappella group Pentatonix to remake her chart-topping “Jolene,” which later went on to earn a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

With a mission of “pleasing people,” Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation donates millions each year to organizations like Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, and in 2021, the chain partnered with Feeding America to launch the Cracker Barrel Food for Families initiative. In 2005, it also launched Cracker Barrel Cares, an initiative designed to provide financial aid to employees experiencing financial hardship.

Whether you’re coming for the family-style breakfast platters or just need a place to stretch your legs during your next road trip, read on to discover which states have the most Cracker Barrels — and see how your home state compares to others across the country.

The Number of Cracker Barrels by State