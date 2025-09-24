In case you’ve missed it, Chili’s is having a bit of a moment right now. And that moment doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon.

Founded by Larry Lavine in Dallas in 1975, Chili’s Grill & Bar slowly expanded across six states until it was purchased by restaurateur Norman Brinker in 1983. Under Brinker’s ownership, Chili’s Inc. went public as a company, started franchising, and opened 1,000 locations by 2004. In the early 2010s, though, Chili’s — like most sit-down chain restaurants — started experiencing significant declines in patronage as consumers shifted to fast-food and fast-casual options. But not anymore.

In the past 18 months, Chili’s has experienced a spectacular rebound — one that most of its competitors have failed to achieve. In June 2025, it was reported that Chili’s posted 23.7 percent same-store sales increases in the fourth quarter ending June 25. It marked the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit sales increases for the chain. Much of Chili’s current success can be attributed to the virality of appetizers like the Triple Dipper combo, which comes with the guests’ choice of three appetizers. The Triple Dipper tag on TikTok currently has over 150 million posts.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

While Chili’s has witnessed a comeback most of its rivals have been unable to pull off, it hasn’t been able to save the restaurant entirely from the need to shutter locations. In 2022, Chili’s had approximately 1,234 locations in the United States, a number that has since dropped to 1,207 today.

When it comes to which states are best for when a Chili’s craving strikes, Texas leads the charge with the most number of locations in a single state. The Lone Star State is home to 216 Chili’s locations — that’s 80 more than first runner-up Florida, which has 136 outposts across the state. Rounding out the top three is California with 105 locations. On the flip side, Oregon is home to the least number of locations, with the final restaurant closing its doors in 2015, leaving the Beaver State Chili’s-less. Alaska, Maine, North Dakota, and Washington are all tied with just one location per state.

Curious to know how many locations are near you? Keep reading to discover how many Chili’s locations are in every U.S. state below.

The Number of Chili’s Locations by State

State Number of Chili’s Locations Texas 216 Florida 136 California 105 Illinois 49 Georgia 46 North Carolina 44 Oklahoma 35 Tennessee 35 Arizona 33 Colorado 33 New York 31 Pennsylvania 29 Louisiana 28 Virginia 27 Indiana 23 New Jersey 23 Michigan 22 New Mexico 19 Ohio 19 Arkansas 18 Connecticut 18 Missouri 18 Utah 18 South Carolina 17 Massachusetts 16 Wisconsin 15 Kansas 14 Kentucky 13 Maryland 12 Mississippi 12 Nevada 12 Alabama 11 Minnesota 9 Iowa 6 New Hampshire 6 Rhode Island 6 West Virginia 6 Hawaii 4 Idaho 4 Nebraska 4 Wyoming 3 Delaware 2 Montana 2 South Dakota 2 Vermont 2 Alaska 1 Maine 1 North Dakota 1 Washington 1 Oregon 0

*Image retrieved from Joseph Hendrickson – stock.adobe.com