In case you’ve missed it, Chili’s is having a bit of a moment right now. And that moment doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon.
Founded by Larry Lavine in Dallas in 1975, Chili’s Grill & Bar slowly expanded across six states until it was purchased by restaurateur Norman Brinker in 1983. Under Brinker’s ownership, Chili’s Inc. went public as a company, started franchising, and opened 1,000 locations by 2004. In the early 2010s, though, Chili’s — like most sit-down chain restaurants — started experiencing significant declines in patronage as consumers shifted to fast-food and fast-casual options. But not anymore.
In the past 18 months, Chili’s has experienced a spectacular rebound — one that most of its competitors have failed to achieve. In June 2025, it was reported that Chili’s posted 23.7 percent same-store sales increases in the fourth quarter ending June 25. It marked the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit sales increases for the chain. Much of Chili’s current success can be attributed to the virality of appetizers like the Triple Dipper combo, which comes with the guests’ choice of three appetizers. The Triple Dipper tag on TikTok currently has over 150 million posts.
While Chili’s has witnessed a comeback most of its rivals have been unable to pull off, it hasn’t been able to save the restaurant entirely from the need to shutter locations. In 2022, Chili’s had approximately 1,234 locations in the United States, a number that has since dropped to 1,207 today.
When it comes to which states are best for when a Chili’s craving strikes, Texas leads the charge with the most number of locations in a single state. The Lone Star State is home to 216 Chili’s locations — that’s 80 more than first runner-up Florida, which has 136 outposts across the state. Rounding out the top three is California with 105 locations. On the flip side, Oregon is home to the least number of locations, with the final restaurant closing its doors in 2015, leaving the Beaver State Chili’s-less. Alaska, Maine, North Dakota, and Washington are all tied with just one location per state.
The Number of Chili’s Locations by State
|State
|Number of Chili’s Locations
|Texas
|216
|Florida
|136
|California
|105
|Illinois
|49
|Georgia
|46
|North Carolina
|44
|Oklahoma
|35
|Tennessee
|35
|Arizona
|33
|Colorado
|33
|New York
|31
|Pennsylvania
|29
|Louisiana
|28
|Virginia
|27
|Indiana
|23
|New Jersey
|23
|Michigan
|22
|New Mexico
|19
|Ohio
|19
|Arkansas
|18
|Connecticut
|18
|Missouri
|18
|Utah
|18
|South Carolina
|17
|Massachusetts
|16
|Wisconsin
|15
|Kansas
|14
|Kentucky
|13
|Maryland
|12
|Mississippi
|12
|Nevada
|12
|Alabama
|11
|Minnesota
|9
|Iowa
|6
|New Hampshire
|6
|Rhode Island
|6
|West Virginia
|6
|Hawaii
|4
|Idaho
|4
|Nebraska
|4
|Wyoming
|3
|Delaware
|2
|Montana
|2
|South Dakota
|2
|Vermont
|2
|Alaska
|1
|Maine
|1
|North Dakota
|1
|Washington
|1
|Oregon
|0
