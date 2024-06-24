The Countries That Drink the Most Beer [MAP]

Beer has enjoyed a long run as the world’s most popular alcoholic beverage — especially in the United States, where we guzzle a whopping 2.5 billion gallons of the stuff every year. But according to recent data from the Global Health Observatory (GHO) branch of the World Health Organization (WHO), which recorded per capita consumption from people over the age of 15 in a single calendar year, there are nations all over the globe giving the U.S. a run for its money. In fact, when it comes to per capita beer consumption, the U.S. doesn’t even rank in the global top 25.

The country that nabbed the title for highest per capita beer consumption is, unsurprisingly, the Czech Republic. In the pilsner’s home country, Czech citizens drink an average of 6.77 liters of suds per person per year. Beer consumption is so ingrained in the culture that there’s even an old Czech proverb about it: “Kde se pivo vaří, tam se dobře daří,” which translates roughly to “where beer is brewed, they have it good.” Coming in second place is another beer-soaked culture, Austria, with 6.3 liters consumed per capita. Poland rounds out the top three with 5.72 liters.

On the flip side, several countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Kuwait, Libya, Mauritania, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, and Sudan do not report any beer consumption. For that reason, VinePair only considered countries reporting at least 0.01 liters per capita for our list of nations that consume the least beer. To that end, tied in first place for the least amount of beer consumed per capita are Tuvalu and Bhutan, each reporting a consumption of 0.01 liters of beer drunk per capita. Second place is also a tie between Yemen and Syria, which both report 0.02 liters per person, while Tonga claims the third spot with 0.04 liters consumed per capita.

Keep reading to discover the top 10 countries that drink the most — and least — beer per capita.

The Countries That Drink the Most Beer Per Capita in Liters:

Czech Republic: 6.77 Austria: 6.30 Poland: 5.72 Germany: 5.57 Romania: 5.33 Gabon: 5.31 Panama: 5.29 Democratic Republic of the Congo: 5.11 Ireland: 4.92 Latvia: 4.9

The Countries That Drink the Least Beer:

Tuvalu: 0.01 Bhutan: 0.01 Yemen: 0.02 Syria: 0.02 Tonga: 0.03 Niger: 0.04 Comoros: 0.04 Djibouti: 0.05 Jordan: 0.06 Indonesia: 0.06

*Image retrieved from dimbar76 via stock.adobe.com