The States Where Bartenders Make The Most & Least Money [MAP]

Location is key for any career path, especially when it comes to bartending. For the uninitiated, a bartender’s salary depends on two elements: wages and tips. The latter heavily depends on a slew of other factors such as the area and type of establishment, and with more opportunities and jobs available, the number of bartenders across the country is constantly increasing. In fact, in 2021 alone, a striking average of 111,300 bartending jobs were available in the U.S.

While a state’s population density and metro-area influence clearly play a role in determining the number of bartenders employed, it’s interesting to note that these factors are not necessarily the only determinants when it comes to wage. Take New York State, for example, home of NYC and several other metro areas buzzing with bars, restaurants, and nightlife. As such an iconic part of the craft cocktail and beverage industry, one might assume that bartenders here enjoy proportionally high salaries; but according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) May 2021 report, the Empire State ranks fourth in the list of top-paying states for bartenders — even though its employment total is nearly double that of the top five states.

A few other factors that determine bartender salaries include tipping culture and tourism. This factor alone can easily slide the salary scale for bartenders. Tourism throughout the country has also grown, with many states containing small destination hubs perfect for quick weekend getaways. In fact, in 2020, 32.1 million people visited Arizona and in 2021 the state, which boasts the highest bartender salary average, dedicated $101.1 million in federal funding to continue its Visit Arizona Initiative program. Yes, the life of a bartender can be a lucrative one when working in the right location.

Read on to see the states where bartenders are making the most money.

Average Hourly Wage by State

State Average hourly wage Alabama $10.97 Alaska $14.42 Arizona $21.71 Arkansas $12.42 California $18.30 Colorado $16.07 Connecticut $16.49 Delaware $14.04 District of Columbia $20.57 Florida $13.92 Georgia $12.93 Hawaii $21.48 Idaho $11.86 Illinois $12.74 Indiana $12.09 Iowa $11.47 Kansas $11.50 Kentucky $12.02 Louisiana $9.83 Maine $19.95 Maryland $15.38 Massachusetts $19.19 Michigan $15.60 Minnesota $13.19 Mississippi $10.66 Missouri $14.08 Montana $10.96 Nebraska $12.04 Nevada $12.21 New Hampshire $14.69 New Jersey $16.39 New Mexico $13.49 New York $21.05 North Carolina $12.79 North Dakota $12.80 Ohio $12.62 Oklahoma $13.02 Oregon $15.42 Pennsylvania $12.38 Rhode Island $15.72 South Carolina $11.66 South Dakota $12.29 Tennessee $12.00 Texas $13.33 Utah $16.22 Vermont $17.74 Virgina $16.63 Washington $21.21 West Virgina $12.87 Wisconsin $11.46 Wyoming $12.24 National Average $14.59

Average Annual Wage by State

State Average annual wage Alabama $22,820 Alaska $29,990 Arizona $45,150 Arkansas $25,840 California $38,070 Colorado $33,420 Connecticut $34,300 Delaware $29,200 District of Columbia $42,790 Florida $28,950 Georgia $26,900 Hawaii $44,680 Idaho $24,670 Illinois $26,500 Indiana $25,140 Iowa $23,850 Kansas $23,920 Kentucky $24,990 Louisiana $20,450 Maine $41,500 Maryland $32,000 Massachusetts $39,900 Michigan $32,540 Minnesota $27,440 Mississippi $22,180 Missouri $29,290 Montana $22,800 Nebraska $25,040 Nevada $25,390 New Hampshire $30,560 New Jersey $34,090 New Mexico $28,060 New York $43,780 North Carolina $26,610 North Dakota $26,630 Ohio $26,250 Oklahoma $27,080 Oregon $32,070 Pennsylvania $25,750 Rhode Island $32,700 South Carolina $24,260 South Dakota $25,560 Tennessee $24,970 Texas $27,730 Utah $33,740 Vermont $36,890 Virgina $34,590 Washington $44,120 West Virgina $26,760 Wisconsin $23,840 Wyoming $25,460 National Average $30,340

