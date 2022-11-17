Make the Season Bubbly With La Marca

Break out the wreaths and polish the good silver, because the holiday season is upon us. The menu is set, the shopping lists are made but you’re missing the sparkle. So you reach for a bottle of the most loved sparkling wine in America: La Marca.

You admire the beautiful blue label, ease the cork out, and begin pouring, only to discover something elegant and luxurious. Whether you’re hosting a dinner for 20 or keeping it low key, make sure to pick up some bubbly!

It is, after all, a celebration.

From the Hillside Vineyards to Your Home

Founded more than 50 years ago, La Marca hails from the Veneto region of Italy, an hour’s drive from the winding canals of Venice. La Marca believes in collaboration and quality, which is why it is a cooperative representing 5,000 local winegrowers who farm more than 17,000 acres in the Veneto region of northern Italy. All of their Proseccos — with the exception of the exquisite D.O.C.G. Luminore bottles — are adorned with a D.O.C. label, which means you’re getting guaranteed quality wine that passes the government test throughout all phases of production.

Opening a bottle of La Marca is like taking a sensory trip to the old country. Even though Prosecco has a much lighter taste than a Cabernet Sauvignon, it’s just as expressive.

Produced from the Glera grape, its lively bubbles diffuse aromas of citrus and honey blossoms to the olfactory senses. The palate is crisp and clean, framed by a hint of minerality — with the essence of ripe lemon, green apple, and juicy peach.

The mouthwatering finish with a hint of sweetness will have you hosting all your holiday celebrations with La Marca.

Time for Some Bubbly

Americans know Prosecco as the bubbly workhorse of brunches around the nation. But for Italians, the drink goes back long before oxtail hash and chicken and waffles became mainstays on the menu. And it all begins before the meal.

Aperitivo culture is an Italian tradition dating back centuries. Typically consumed before dinner, the drink usually involves a bitter component with effervescence as a way to prepare for the delicious feast to come.

But an aperitivo isn’t just a drink — it’s an experience. If your social media feed is filled with charcuterie board-building videos, you’re headed in the right direction. Prosecco is a perfect pairing with just about any food, so let your snack creativity be free and bring la dolce vita to your holiday celebrations.

But if you’re looking to serve something a bit more dynamic than a glass of Prosecco, we have a few ideas to infuse some sparkle into your holiday aperitivos.

Negroni Sbagliato

Did you know that this drink was a mistake? The cocktail came to be when a bartender in Milan was making a Negroni and reached for gin, but there happened to be a bottle of Prosecco instead. The happy accident lightened the typically stronger Negroni and took the drink in a new, livelier direction.

The bubbly, bitter drink is perfect as the aperitivo before a big meal or a night out with friends.

INGREDIENTS:

1 part La Marca Prosecco

1 part sweet vermouth

1 part red aperitivo

METHOD:

Add vermouth and aperitivo to a tumbler or wine glass full of ice. Top with La Marca Prosecco. Stir to incorporate the flavors and garnish with a twist of orange.

Venetian Spritz

No matter where in the world you are or what time of year it is, this cocktail will transport you directly to the Venice canals on a hot summer day. Bitter and refreshing, this drink goes well with long conversations and delicious aperitivo snacks like olives, flatbread or hummus, and vegetables.

INGREDIENTS:

3 parts La Marca Prosecco

2 parts red aperitivo

1 part club soda

METHOD:

Add ingredients to a wine glass full of ice. Stir to combine the flavors and garnish with the olive of your choice.

Peach Bellini

Are you ready to add some sparkle to your next brunch? Created in the 1940s at a bar in Venice, the Bellini has been a mainstay on menus around the world ever since. The white peach purée and raspberry syrup adds sweet and tart flavors that pairs perfectly with the ripe lemon notes in the Prosecco.

INGREDIENTS:

3 parts La Marca Prosecco

1 part white peach

1 dash raspberry syrup

METHOD:

Combine all ingredients in a chilled cocktail flute. Stir, then enjoy.

The aperitivo possibilities are limitless as all it takes is your imagination. So whether you’re hosting a holiday brunch or visiting friends and family during the season, be sure to bring a bottle of La Marca Prosecco to add everyday sparkle and make every moment a celebration.

Cin cin!

This article is sponsored by La Marca.