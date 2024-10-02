

It seems like everyone flocked to Italy this year, from coworkers and family members to your favorite celebs. Bellinis, Prosecco, and more Prosecco seemed to be on almost everyone’s agenda. The allure of lively Italian-made bubbles is undeniable when lying under the Amalfi sun, getting lost in the labyrinthine streets of Venice, or eating cacio e pepe in a trattoria in Rome. Prosecco is effortlessly stylish, just like the country it comes from.

La Marca, America’s No. 1 Prosecco from Italy (1.), captures the breezy elegance of Italy in a glass. It’s known for the quintessential La Marca blue label, approachable price tag (under $20), refreshingly crisp style, and fruity aromas of green apple, juicy peach, and ripe lemon. No matter if you’re traveling through Tuscany, hosting a brunch for friends, or enjoying aperitivo hour at home, La Marca is perfect for celebrating all of life’s moments big or small.

A Taste of Treviso’s Heritage

A short one-hour drive from Venice, Treviso is Italy’s Prosecco capital and the wine region where La Marca is made. Treviso’s rolling green hills are punctuated by medieval towns, and the region boasts views of the Adriatic Sea on one side and the sprawling Dolomite Mountains on the other. It doesn’t get much dreamier than that.

Since it was founded in 1968, La Marca has been crafted from carefully selected Glera grapes grown in mineral-rich Treviso soil. The brand is proud to represent over 4,500 local grape growers to produce what has become one of the most loved sparkling wine brand in the U.S.

But how do those bubbles get into your glass of La Marca? A second fermentation in stainless steel tanks adds fizz to the wine, which maintains the unique fresh and fruity aromas and flavors of the Glera grape. The result is a beautiful reflection of Treviso’s terroir and the craftsmanship inherent to Italian cuisine and culture.

Get to Know All Three La Marca Bottles

There is a bottle of La Marca for every palate, every dish, and every occasion. Crisp and refreshing, La Marca flagship Prosecco pairs just as well with a fresh salad as it does with rich pasta dishes. With elegant notes of wild strawberry, citrus, and juicy peach, La Marca Prosecco Rosé is a must-have accompaniment for desserts, but it also works perfectly as a welcome drink with hors d’oeuvres. La Marca Luminore Prosecco was awarded the rare D.O.C.G. designation, indicating that it meets the highest standards of quality within the Prosecco category. It has a creamy texture, crisp acidity, and hints of pear, nectarine, and fresh citrus.

Why not bring all three bottles to the party and host a tasting?

Seasonal Fall Cocktails to Surprise and Delight

With fall and the holiday season right around the corner, it’s a great time to delight your guests with a Prosecco cocktail. We have a few ideas that will bring elegant fall vibes to the party.

Golden Harvest Sparkler

If you’re looking for a cocktail akin to apple pie, this one’s for you. A cozy mix of apple brandy, honey, and warming spices is lightened by the fizz of Prosecco. It’s an elegant autumn welcome in a glass.

Ingredients:

2 ounces apple brandy

1 ounce honey syrup (equal parts honey and water)

1 ounce lemon juice

2 dashes cinnamon bitters or Fee Brothers Old Fashion Aromatic Bitters

La Marca Prosecco, to top

Garnish: cinnamon stick and apple fan

Directions:

In a shaker, combine the apple brandy, honey syrup, lemon juice, and bitters. Add ice and shake well until chilled. Strain into a flute or coupe glass. Top with La Marca Prosecco, then garnish with an apple fan and cinnamon stick.

Cranberry Gin Fizz

This refreshing ruby-red cocktail features tart cranberry, the woodsy aromatics of rosemary, and the botanical flavors of gin. Serve it in a chic flute with a splash of La Marca Prosecco to bring instant sophistication to any holiday soirée.

Ingredients:

1 ounce gin

½ ounce simple syrup

½ ounce lemon juice

1 ounce cranberry juice (unsweetened)

2 dashes Angostura bitters

La Marca Prosecco, to top

Garnish: rosemary sprig and 2 fresh cranberries

Directions:

In a shaker, combine the gin, simple syrup, lemon juice, cranberry juice, and bitters. Add ice and shake well until chilled. Strain into a chilled flute and top with La Marca Prosecco. Garnish with fresh cranberries and a sprig of rosemary.

Pomegranate Orange Spritz

Thanksgiving means friends, family, and a plethora of festive cocktails.This holiday spritz marries sweet-and-tart pomegranate and orange juices with Select Aperitivo, a sophisticated, bittersweet aperitivo created in 1920 in Venice. Make things really pop with a splash of Prosecco, jewel-like pomegranate seeds, and fragrant rosemary for a tipple your holiday guests will be demanding every year.

Ingredients:

1 ounce pomegranate juice

1 ounce Select Aperitivo

1 ounce orange juice

Splash club soda

Splash La Marca Prosecco

Garnish: orange segments, pomegranate seeds, and a rosemary sprig

Directions:

Add ice to a stemless wine glass. Add pomegranate juice, Select Aperitivo, orange juice, and a splash of club soda. Stir to combine. Top with Prosecco, then garnish with orange segments, pomegranate seeds, and a rosemary sprig.

This article is sponsored by La Marca Prosecco.