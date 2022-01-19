This article is sponsored by Mind & Body Wines.

The holiday noshing season may be over, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still indulge. With the right attitude (and planning!), there are plenty of ways to design a mindful drinking and snacking spread that manages to be light and flavor-packed. A well-designed charcuterie and cheese board is the perfect crowd-pleaser. Plus, it won’t fill everyone up ahead of the main meal!

But before we get into the nitty gritty of what nibbles to serve, it’s key to start with a solid drinks plan. Pours from Mind & Body wines more than fit the bill: With no added sugar and a lower alcohol content, the trio of wines in its well-rounded collection pack just 90 calories per 5-ounce serving at 8.5 to 9.0 percent ABV. To paint the picture, the average Pinot Noir has 12 to 14 percent ABV, while Zinfandels can on occasion hit 17 percent ABV — heavy pours that can turn a soiree into a boozefest if you’re not careful. Mind & Body wines, on the other hand, are perfect for those whose drinking fits into a healthy lifestyle. Though made with traditional winemaking practices, in every batch a small percentage — just 30 percent — is separated out and dealcoholized through a special process. Once blended back in, wines retain all of their luscious, complex flavors, but with significantly less alcohol.

The Mind & Body range includes three California-made wines: There’s a light and crisp Pinot Grigio bursting with tropical fruit flavors and aromas; a ruby-hued Rosé with hints of just-picked strawberries and a crisp, refreshing finish; and a dark, moody Cabernet Sauvignon that smacks of ripe blackberries and juicy raspberries with a smooth, rounded finish. Made with non-GMO ingredients and zero flavor additives, Mind & Body wines are also a good fit for those who enjoy a vegan, keto, or calorie-conscious lifestyle.

So what delicious things pair best with Mind & Body wines? How about an epic charcuterie and cheese board, with artfully plated slices of cheese, meat, and fruit. First, let’s tackle the Pinot Grigio: Protein-packed cheeses like a creamy, slightly sweet mozzarella pair excellently with the white wine’s natural acidity, while salty ribbons of thinly sliced prosciutto play nicely with both. Round out the offerings with chunks of juicy mango slices (yes, really!), which plays up Pinot Grigio’s tropical aromas.

Meanwhile, Rosé’s fruity overtones are wonderfully accentuated with sharp-flavored feta cheese. The effect is similar when red pepper flake-infused, dry-aged soppressata sausage joins the party, lending a hit of spiciness that adds a touch of drama. The final, unexpected addition of dried banana chips delivers a just-right dose of sweetness that rounds everything out.

Finally, for the full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon, a robust and nutty aged Gouda is an exceptional companion. As are slivers of cured pastrami, which enhance the Cab Sauv’s ample body and fruit notes. Ripe, fresh cherries help further open the wine’s firm structure.

Put them all together, and you’ve got the delicious makings of a fantastic holiday soiree. Even better? It’s one so light and airy that you’ll feel mindfully festive all season long.

*Mind & Body Wines per 5 fl oz. Average Analysis: 9.0% Alcohol by Volume, Calories 90, Carbohydrates 4.87g, Fat 0g, Protein <1.0g

This article is sponsored by Mind & Body Wines.