For many, being able to buy a legal drink is a sign of maturity and freedom — and perhaps a harbinger of questionable decisions and good times to come.

While 21 years old is the standard for most of the United States (looking at you, Wisconsin), many consumers across the world have earlier introductions to alcohol. In fact, 64 percent of the world’s nations have legal drinking ages of 18.

The youngest legal drinking age in the world is 15, with both Mali and the Central African Republic allowing folks to drink at that time. Seven countries do not have a government-mandated drinking age, while 11 countries ban the consumption of booze entirely.

In Canada, India, and the United Arab Emirates, different regions have varying legal drinking ages.

Want to know more about legal drinking ages around the world? Check out the map below to discover the legal minimum drinking ages of countries around the world!

Country Legal Drinking Age Central African Republic 15 Mali 15 Antigua 16 Austria 16 Barbados 16 Belgium 16 Burundi 16 Chad 16 Cuba 16 Denmark 16 Dominica 16 Georgia 16 Germany 16 Haiti 16 Luxembourg 16 Palestine 16 Saint Lucia 16 San Marino 16 Suriname 16 Switzerland 16 Malta 17 Albania 18 Algeria 18 Angola 18 Argentina 18 Armenia 18 Australia 18 Azerbaijan 18 Bahamas 18 Bangladesh 18 Belarus 18 Belize 18 Bhutan 18 Bolivia 18 Bosnia 18 Botswana 18 Brazil 18 Bulgaria 18 Cabo Verde 18 Chile 18 China 18 Colombia 18 Comoros 18 Cook Islands 18 Costa Rica 18 Cote d’Ivoire 18 Croatia 18 Cyprus 18 Czech Republic 18 Democratic Republic of Congo 18 Dominican Republic 18 El Salvador 18 Ecuador 18 Equatorial New Guinea 18 Estonia 18 Eswatini 18 Ethiopia 18 Fiji 18 Finland 18 France 18 Gabon 18 Gambia 18 Ghana 18 Greece 18 Grenada 18 Guatemala 18 Guinea 18 Guyana 18 Honduras 18 Hong Kong 18 Hungary 18 Ireland 18 Israel 18 Italy 18 Jamaica 18 Jordan 18 Kenya 18 Kyrgyzstan 18 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 18 Latvia 18 Lebanon 18 Liberia 18 Lithuania 18 Macedonia 18 Madagascar 18 Malawi 18 Malaysia 18 Mauritius 18 Mexico 18 Moldova 18 Monaco 18 Mongolia 18 Montenegro 18 Morocco 18 Mozambique 18 Myanmar 18 Namibia 18 Nepal 18 Netherlands 18 New Zealand 18 Nicaragua 18 Niger 18 Nigeria 18 Niue 18 North Korea 18 Norway 18 Panama 18 Papua New Guinea 18 Peru 18 Philippines 18 Poland 18 Portugal 18 Republic of Congo 18 Puerto Rico 18 Romania 18 Russia 18 Rwanda 18 Saint Kitts and Nevis 18 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 18 Sao Tome and Principe 18 Senegal 18 Serbia 18 Seychelles 18 Sierra Leone 18 Singapore 18 Slovakia 18 Slovenia 18 South Africa 18 South Sudan 18 Spain 18 Sweden 18 Syria 18 Taiwan 18 Tajikistan 18 Tanzania 18 Tongo 18 Trinidad and Tobago 18 Tunisia 18 Turkey 18 Turkmenistan 18 Tuvalu 18 Uganda 18 UK 18 Ukraine 18 Uruguay 18 Venezuela 18 Vietnam 18 Zambia 18 Zimbabwe 18 Qatar 19 South Korea 19 Canada 18-19* United Arab Emirates 18-21 (or illegal)** India 18-21 (or illegal)*** Benin 20 Iceland 20 Japan 20 Paraguay 20 Thailand 20 Uzbekistan 20 Bahrain 21 Cambodia 21 Cameroon 21 Egypt 21 Indonesia 21 Iraq 21 Kazakhstan 21 Kiribati 21 Lesotho 21 Marshall Islands 21 Mauritania 21 Micronesia 21 Nauru 21 Oman 21 Palau 21 Samoa 21 Solomon Islands 21 Sri Lanka 21 USA 21 Eritrea 25 Afghanistan illegal Brunei illegal Iran illegal Kuwait illegal Libya illegal Maldives illegal Pakistan illegal Saudi Arabia illegal Somalia illegal Sudan illegal Yemen illegal Burkina Faso no legal drinking minimum Djibouti no legal drinking minimum Guinea-Bissau no legal drinking minimum Timor-Leste no legal drinking minimum Togo no legal drinking minimum Vanuatu no legal drinking minimum Western Sahara no legal drinking minimum

*Drinking age is 18 in Alberta, Manitoba, and Quebec. In all remaining provinces and territories, the legal drinking age is 19.

** In Abu Dhabi, the legal drinking age is 18. In all other territories besides Sharjah, the age limit is 21 years. The sale, supply and consumption of alcohol are prohibited in Sharjah.

*** The minimum age for purchasing alcohol in India is 18 in Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Sikkim, and Puducherry. The drinking age is 21 in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Orissa, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, Meghalaya, Punjab, Delhi. Alcohol is prohibited in Bihar, Gujarat, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Lakshadweep.