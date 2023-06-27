Why the Summer Martini Should Be in Your Glass All Season Long

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that the Martini is the hottest cocktail around right now. No matter where you go, the Martini is everywhere. But now that the weather is warm, no one can blame you for not wanting a lighter option than the classic boozy Martini. And you’re in luck because we have the perfect Summer Martini recipe for you.

For this lighter, brighter spin on the classic, we’re using Le Moné, (say it like “lemonade,” without the “d”) an all-natural Meyer lemon apéritif that’s both low in sugar and calories. With an ABV of 16 percent, Le Moné allows you to enjoy Martinis this summer without weighing you down.

Consider this the Martini you want to drink at the beach, on a rooftop, or at the backyard barbecue. It’s extremely sessionable and perfect for every summer occasion.

Bring All the Sunshine With the Summer Martini

The Summer Martini can be made in just an instant or ahead of time for parties. This cocktail is classic, sunny, bright, and balanced. It’s also just plain smart. The Summer Martini offers the same clean flavor profile as a classic Martini but with a refreshing citrus twist. Whether your celebration is large or small, this distinctive signature summer drink endows a sense of stylish, thoughtful care to any event. It goes well with traditional Martini snacks and food, but with its citrus notes, it can take on an even greater range of possibilities.

How To Make the Summer Martini

Ingredients:

¾ ounce citrus-forward gin (such as Hendricks)

¾ ounce vodka

1 ½ ounces Le Moné

Garnish: lemon peel

Instructions:

Chill a Nick & Nora or coupe glass. Add ice to a shaker. Add the gin, vodka, and Le Moné. Shake until cold. Strain into the chilled glass.

This article is sponsored by Le Moné.