If a single bottle could epitomize haute Syrah, it’d be Domaine Jean-Louis Chave’s Hermitage Rouge. Perched on the storied Hermitage hill of the Northern Rhône, the wine has become one of the most sought-after Syrahs in the world.

Jean-Louis Chave comes from a lineage of vignerons dating back to 1481, all of whom grew and crafted wines in Hermitage, an appellation known as the epicenter of Syrah. Now at the helm of the family vineyard — representing the 16th generation — Jean-Louis’ wines are praised for their pristine balance of nuance, depth, and finesse. Resulting from a blend of cuvées from different plots, this Hermitage offers Syrah’s signature savory flavors of leather, black pepper, and smoked meats, followed by notes of dark fruit and spice.

The wine’s prestige is evident in the price: Retail prices average around $350 for the current vintage. The bottle is a hobby horse for Syrah fanatics. It’s become a cellar mainstay for those who can afford it and a bucket-list item for those who hope to one day get their hands on a bottle.

But while Chave might be the pinnacle of Syrah, there’s a host of great producers to explore in the Rhône (and beyond) that can offer compelling expressions of the brooding, complex grape variety at a fraction of the cost. Read on to discover 10 less expensive alternatives that offer comparable tasting experiences.

Domaine Jean-Louis Chave Selection Saint-Joseph Offerus

Though Chave is widely known for grandiose price tags, the winery offers a more accessible entry-level lineup under the “Selection” label, which the renowned winemaker introduced in 1995. These wines come from the slightly less esteemed Saint-Joseph appellation, but offer a taste reminiscent of the prestigious expression. This bottle is ready to open when it hits the market. It offers the Syrah-staple aroma of black pepper with flavors of dark red fruits, leather, and smoke — and for a steal at around $35.

E. Guigal Hermitage

Guigal is a similarly historic producer in the Rhône, but often available for a more approachable price. Guigal’s take on Hermitage features an expressive, perfumed nose of blackberry and cherry, whereas the fruit element tastes mulled or cooked down on the palate. It ages in oak barrels, imparting vanilla and tobacco flavors to round out the jammy fruit. Though this expression is ready to consume when it hits the market, it can benefit from additional at-home aging in bottle. On retail shelves this wine averages around $75, making it a great introduction to this storied appellation.

Dard & Francois Ribo Hermitage

Rene-Jean Dard & Francois Ribo launched their estate at the foot of the Hermitage hill in 1983 and now operate a cellar in Crozes-Hermitage. They grow their grapes in mineral-heavy soil with granite, clay, sand, and limestone, developing a briny, black olive-forward nose. The pair was early to adopting a sans-souffre vinification. They favor an elegant, rather than hearty, iteration of Syrah, leaning into the more vibrant, fruity side of the grape. Black cherry is the most expressive fruit in this wine, with leather, pepper, mushroom, and black licorice notes on the back. This wine is ready to drink when it hits the market — where average prices hover around $123 — though it can benefit from bottle aging.

Matthieu Barret Domaine du Coulet Côtes du Rhône Petit Ours

As its title translates to “little bear” in French, and its label includes a glittery silhouette of a teddy bear, this wine is as plush as it may seem. Matthieu Barret is a négociant who purchases biodynamically grown grapes from the Southern Rhône, so expect a livelier, more fruit-forward expression. Dark fruits like blackberry and plum are accompanied by brighter notes of cherry and raspberry. Leather and smoky flavors balance the fruitiness, rounding out the typical Syrah complexity. Adventurous Syrah drinkers can find this light yet layered expression from Côtes du Rhône for about $24.

Eric Texier Côtes du Rhône-Brézème

Within the broader Côtes du Rhône region lies the small village of Brézème, an overlooked appellation that winemaker Eric Texier helped put back on the map with this expressive Syrah. Grown on limestone soils and aged in concrete vats, this wine is bright and mineral-driven while still delivering Syrah’s dense fruit notes of plum, blackberry, licorice, and pepper. The average retail price for Texier’s Brézème is around $32.

Domaine Alain Graillot Crozes-Hermitage

Located on a small hill, the production is very limited in Hermitage, contributing to the sticker shock associated with the region. The larger, surrounding region of Crozes-Hermitage, on the other hand, generally offers less expensive, easier-to-find wines. One producer to look out for here is Domaine Alain Graillot. Raised in the Northern Rhône and trained in Burgundy, Graillot opened his winery in Crozes-Hermiage — his home region — 1985. Not long after did he become a revered figure of Syrah producers and his wines a fixture in the Northern Rhône. The grapes for this cuvée are pressed and fermented in whole clusters to develop an elegantly grippy texture. Strong flavors of blackberry and plum sit on the front and are balanced by leather, smoke, and pepper. The average price for this wine is $42.

Franck Balthazar Crozes-Hermitage

Another great option from Crozes-Hermitage, Franck Balthazar ages his Syrah in oak barrels, giving the wine its smoky, leather character with notes of tobacco and vanilla. The fruit element of this wine is robust with black cherry and blackberry balancing out the earthier components. Balthazar’s Crozes-Hermitage is priced around $32.

Domaine Monier-Perréol Saint-Joseph

The Monier-Perréol estate is known for its high-altitude plots and biodynamic farming. Vintners destem the grapes before fermentation begins, softening the tannins for a more silky, luxurious texture. The wines age in oak barrels for one year before bottling. As a result, elements like leather, smoke, and mushrooms headline the palate. Notes of pepper and dark fruit join the earthier flavors for a balanced finish. Saint-Joseph is another Rhône appellation that offers great value, with this bottle available for around $37.

Pierre Gonon Saint-Joseph

Pierre Gonon is a low-yield estate in Mauves, commonly known as the heart of Saint-Joseph. Pierre’s sons, Jean and Pierre, now run the organic, hand-farmed winery, which is widely recognized as one of the best domaines in the region. It uses oak vats as fermentation vessels, where the majority of grapes are crushed as whole clusters. Pierre Gonon Saint-Joseph is a classic version of Syrah — its headlining flavors are pepper, black olive, and leather, balanced by a blackberry juiciness. While not exactly an entry-level bottle — the average retail price for this expression is $166 — it’s still a stunning example of Syrah well below Chave’s $350 price point.

Pax Sonoma Hillsides

Winemaker Pax Mahle is dedicated to proving the U.S. can make great Syrah. Sourced from across a number of high-quality hillsides across Sonoma, this American expression of Syrah takes inspiration from those produced on the slopes of the Northern Rhône. It’s fermented and aged in cement vats to develop its black olive-forward flavor. Notes of smoke and leather and nuances of spice and herbs like pepper and eucalyptus round out this robust bottle, which retails for around $60. If you’re a Syrah lover looking to try something new, don’t overlook domestic Syrah.