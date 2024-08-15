For many East Coasters, it wouldn’t be summertime without a trip to the shore. With roughly 130 miles of coastline, the Jersey Shore is known for sandy beaches, boardwalks, one iconic MTV series, and, of course, its many bars. And while things tend to be more tame than they were on “Jersey Shore,” N.J.’s dozens of small beach towns have cultivated their own distinct bar scenes and the signature drinks to match — so much so that a trip down the shore (DTS) just wouldn’t be complete without them.

From regional creations intended to be sucked down as quickly as possible to 32-ounce, rum-soaked concoctions you’ll find up and down the state’s coast, check out our list of the essential summer drinks of the Jersey Shore.

The Grail

Of all of the shore’s staple drinks, perhaps none is as infamous as the Grail. Originally poured out at Belmar’s D’Jais (where it’s still a signature), the small, near-fluorescent drink has proliferated at other bars in the area and is meant to be chugged through a few straws. Since every bartender on the shore seems to have their own variation, there’s no true recipe. In general, it’s said to be some combination of orange vodka, cranberry juice, and Sprite, but grenadine is also known to appear in some bars’ versions. Some bartenders even make theirs with Monster or Red Bull, which just sounds like cardiac arrest in a plastic cup.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

The Grail got a viral boost outside Jersey when social media star Alix Earle, who’s originally from Monmouth County, discussed the drinks while hung over on an episode of her podcast “Hot Mess.” In the episode, Earle describes the drinks — which she’d jumped behind the bar to make the night prior — as sugary and so strong that they “hit you like a rock … after two of them, you’ll be crawling around.”

Mind Eraser

Popular at college bars nationwide, the Mind Eraser may not be unique to the Jersey Shore, but its popularity there is massive. Just like the Grail, Mind Erasers aren’t meant to be sipped. When one ends up in your hand (whether you ordered it or not), the goal is to chug it through the straw as quickly as possible and allow your mind to be erased. The drink combines vodka, coffee liqueur (typically Kahlúa), and sparkling water or Sprite. While it’s particularly popular at Lake Como’s Bar Anticipation (Bar A, for short), pretty much every bartender in the state should know how to make one, so don’t be afraid to call for one if a hankering strikes. Well, maybe be a little afraid.

Rum Buckets

Offered at many beach bars in Jersey, Rum Buckets are kind of a big deal. Typically offered in 32-ounce servings, the drinks feature the dealer’s choice of rum combinations, a medley of fruit juices, and hunks of fruit for a garnish. Some buckets even take things a step further by floating a shot (or two) of rum over the top. At Point Pleasant Beach’s Wharfside’s Patio Bar, three rum bucket variations are on offer, each packed to the gills with booze. The Sneaky Pete is prepared with a blend of light and dark rums before orange juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine join the mix. For an even fruitier version, opt for the Patio Punch, which includes mango, pineapple, banana, and coconut rums cut with cranberry and pineapple juices. The third and final bucket, the Azteca, takes things in a different direction by fusing reposado and blanco tequilas with pineapple juice, sour mix, and blue curaçao.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wharfside Patio Bar (@patiobarnj)

Also, a heads up: Despite how adorable these drinks may be in their toy-sized pails, for the love of God, don’t pick them up by their handle when they’re full — you’ll wind up drenched.

Boardwalk Lemonade

Drinks don’t need to have booze in them to stand out down the shore. Just take the Boardwalk Lemonade as an example. As the name suggests, these lemonades are on offer at the countless stands and stalls lining the state’s 18 boardwalks. It’s a little more tart and rustic than your traditional lemonade — typically, half a lemon gets squeezed and dropped into a cup and then topped with sugar, water, and ice. That’s really it. Despite its simplicity, Shore-goers simply cannot get enough of the drink’s acidic bite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASBURY ALE HOUSE (@asburyalehouse)

The Boardwalk Lemonade is such a widespread phenomenon DTS that many bars have added alcoholic versions to their menus. At Asbury Park’s Asbury Ale House, the lemonade gets leveled up with lime juice and simple syrup before it’s spiked with Absolut vodka and triple sec and served in adorable plastic lemonade cups. Cape May’s Cape May Brewing Co. even makes a Boardwalk-Style Hard Lemonade in the summer months, which the brewery says pairs best with grilling, sunshine, and lounging on the beach. Sounds about right.