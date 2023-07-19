ITALICUS: Elevate Your Summer Cocktails with a Touch of Italian Sophistication

Can’t make it to Italy this summer? No problem.

ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto will bring Italy to you. And yes, drinks are included on this flight.

Get ready to elevate your summer cocktail game with ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto, a beautiful (and tasty) form of liquid art that’ll make everyone at the party say, “I’ll have what they’re having!”

A Background of ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto

ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto is more than just a versatile bergamot aperitivo liqueur; it’s an escape to Italy’s sun-kissed landscapes and captivating flavors. In fact, ITALICUS revives the nearly forgotten Rosolio category, once cherished as the “Aperitivo di Corte” by the esteemed King of Savoia centuries ago. The tradition of “aperitivo” holds great significance in Italy even today. Rooted in the Latin verb “aperire” meaning “to open up,” it revolves around stimulating the appetite without overwhelming the senses. ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto embraces this convivial tradition, inviting you to savor the vibrant and sociable culture of Italy’s “dolce vita” lifestyle; it’s a celebration of connecting with loved ones and experiencing the joy of shared moments — like we do each summer.

So, what does an Italian summer in a bottle taste like? ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto uses Protected Geographical Indication (PGI or, in Italian, IGP) bergamot fruit, the finest citrus variety, sourced exclusively from a UNESCO-protected area in the Calabria region. Only bergamot from this area is eligible for PGI/IGP status. With its green-yellow peel bursting with essential oils, bergamot adds a distinctive and complex character to ITALICUS, along with hints of floral, a light bitterness, and fruit spice.

How squisito!

Enjoy Summer in Style With ITALICUS

While this aperitivo is tasty on its own over ice, we’ve got a list of tailor-made recipes for you to try out this summer, no matter what the occasion. From the beach-ready ITALICUS Sgroppino to an Amalfi Coast Mimosa, an ITALICUS cocktail is the ideal libation to complement any summer soirée, whether you’re lounging on a breezy rooftop, soaking up the sun on sandy shores, or if you’re just hanging out by the pool in your backyard.

Saluti!

While Relaxing on the Beach: ITALICUS Sgroppino



If you’re someone who fancies a frozen drink at the beach or on the boardwalk, but you’re ready to swap the Piña Colada for something bolder, you’ll love the lip-smacking ITALICUS Sgroppino this summer. The lemon sorbet and Prosecco bring out the citrusy flavors in ITALICUS, giving you a cold zing that’ll transport you to the lemon groves of Sicily or the breathtaking beaches of Sardinia.

Ingredients:

2 ounces ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto

2 ounces Prosecco

1 scoop lemon sorbet

Garnish: citrus zest

Instructions:

Pour other ingredients over the scoop of lemon sorbet. Serve in a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with citrus zest.

Part of an Elegant Sunday Brunch: Amalfi Coast Mimosa by Hana LaRock

Let’s be real — one of the best parts of summer is brunch, and one of the best parts of brunch is a bottomless Mimosa. The citrus notes of ITALICUS combined with the orange juice really bring out that bold orange-y taste, more than Champagne would on its own. For bartenders looking to up the ante on their drink menus this summer, or for those looking to impress their friends at a trendy picnic at the park or breakfast on a boat, the Amalfi Coast Mimosa will surely satisfy.

Ingredients:

1 ounce ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto

1 ounce dry sparkling wine

Chilled fresh-squeezed orange juice

Garnish: bergamot orange wheel

Instructions:

Stir chilled ingredients together in a mixing glass. Top with fresh-squeezed orange juice. Serve in Champagne flute and add orange wheel garnish.

A Go-to at Summer Hangouts: ITALICUS Cup



Sure, canned seltzers at barbecues or backyard hangouts are convenient, but the ITALICUS Cup takes your summer party drink of choice up a notch. Whether you’re looking to add a little “sizzle” to your grapefruit soda at a friend’s casual get-together or you’re searching for a bit of a classier option to serve at summertime fêtes — from engagement parties to baby showers — this recipe lets you dress it down or up, depending on the occasion. The bitterness of the grapefruit soda, combined with the sweet citrus flavor of ITALICUS, makes for a nice, refreshing-tasting drink.

Ingredients:

ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto

2 parts tonic or grapefruit soda

Garnish: 3 green olives or a slice of pink grapefruit

Instructions:

Stir ingredients in a tumbler glass with cubed ice. Garnish with olives or grapefruit.

ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto beautifully introduces treasured Italian flavors in the form of liquid art. If you’re looking to try something new, these cocktails expertly demonstrate the versatility of this liqueur, allowing you to bring out the tasting notes — and moments — of summer you admire most.

Pick up a bottle at Total Wine & More or Drizly to kickstart the season. Follow ITALICUS on Instagram @italicusrdb and on Facebook @ItalicusAperitivo.

This article is sponsored by ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto.