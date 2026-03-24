In May 2025, Whisky Merchants Trading Ltd. (WMT) formally declared bankruptcy. The enterprise, specializing in cask investment, was once valued at $80 million. Its abrupt dissolution suddenly sent many of its former clients scurrying to secure their physical assets: 53-gallon barrels of liquid, squirreled away in various nondescript warehouses across the Scottish countryside. Some of these spurned investors are still struggling to track them down today.

It marks the highest-profile foundering within a cottage industry that’s among the most complicated in all of modern spirits — and perhaps the most controversial. It wasn’t always this way. But thanks to the meteoric ascent of collectible Scotch and bourbon throughout the 21st century, the cask investment landscape is now littered with bad actors and outright hucksters.

Just weeks before the WMT bankruptcy, a BBC exposé documented dozens of individuals who had been duped into shoveling over thousands of dollars to scammers — criminals who never even had the casks to sell to begin with. In a particularly nightmarish scenario, a terminally ill cancer patient lost her entire life savings in one such scheme.

So you’d think the solution would be quite simple: Steer clear of cask purchases. Full stop. But when it comes to barrel buying, and whether or not you should consider engaging in the practice, an open-and-shut answer like this is even rarer than a cask of 1975 Ardbeg.

The Case for Casks

“There is nothing inherently wrong with cask sales, or purchasing casks,” says Joel Harrison, industry expert and author of “The World Whisky Tour.” “I would always go directly to the source, however — direct to the distilleries to ensure the best possible deal and best possible product. If this involves a third-party introduction, I don’t have a problem with that, but it has to be focused around casks for private bottlings rather than for investment.”

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Nevertheless, there’s plenty of historic precedent to support the viability of the latter. You don’t even have to go too far back into the past. As recently as the mid-1990s, Scotch fans could purchase fresh-fill sherry casks of Springbank for under £2,000. Today, through his third-party boutique cask brokerage, Mark Littler is helping some of those savvy investors offload that stock at more than a 100-times return. “Cask investment can be good for both private investors as well as the industry,” he notes. “These casks gave the distillery a much-needed injection of capital at a time when they were cash-strapped and just relaunching in the modern era.”

Around the turn of the 21st century, a full decade before “Pappy Mania” electrified the industry, stateside bourbon lovers could purchase 10-year-old juice from Stitzel-Weller (the defunct distillery originally responsible for Pappy) for as little as $1,200 a barrel. The ensuing bottlings have accounted for some of the highest-priced American whiskeys to ever sell at auction. A bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle, plucked from a barrel initially acquired in 2003 by Sam’s Wines & Spirits in Chicago, recently sold for $162,500. Four barrels worth of Willett whiskey that a New York bottle shop owner procured in the early 2000s famously gave birth to the now-iconic Red Hook Rye label; a single bottle of that 23-year-old liquid fetched $60,000 in the spring of 2024.

“Let’s not forget there’s a huge difference between scarcity and rarity,” adds Harrison. “A single cask is, by its very nature, rare. Whisky becomes scarce through the machinations of the producer and how much they choose to release. Scarcity can be controlled, rarity cannot.” For Harrison, that is what sets single casks apart. “And if you buy a single cask, then you do own something that is genuinely unique. I think that is where the sales pitch should start and end.”

Indeed, those fortunate enough to acquire barrels of Stitzel-Weller were securing stock from a shuttered distillery that hasn’t laid down a drop since 1992. But nobody cared about bourbon at the time. The liquid was exceptionally rare but couldn’t be marketed as scarce. Brokers struggled to even give it away. Only when the fortune of whiskey started to shift toward the heavens could a new wave of aggressive cask marketers emerge in the wake.

“Cask investment can be good for both private investors as well as the industry. These casks gave the distillery a much-needed injection of capital at a time when they were cash-strapped and just relaunching in the modern era.”

“The concept of selling direct to individuals for investment was popularized by a select few investment companies in the early 2000s,” according to George Koutsakis, founder of Barrel Global, a brokerage with the stated mission of making “Whiskey Barrel Ownership Accessible To Everyone.” “Back then, these firms capitalized heavily on the lack of information available and the fact that investors and buyers had no way of finding the correct information. But even today an investment company may promise you 10-times returns on your cask, when the seller has already marked it by 50 percent and sometimes, as we’ve seen in the past, 100 percent. Then it just is not possible to make a profit.”

Koutsakis also warns of the complications associated with physically bottling and selling casks by the bottle. “It’s a common misconception that it’s easy,” he says. “It’s possible and often works great, but even for a cask distilled by a big Scotch whisky distillery, bottling and selling 300 bottles from a cask requires a large investment and a lot of work.” It’s something that his one-stop shop conveniently assists in, even helping clients design and affix customized labels onto their own end products.

Who Is Guarding the Rickhouse?

Unsurprisingly, the loudest voices weighing in on the controversy of cask ownership also have ample staves in the game. Their message, when distilled earnestly, isn’t, “Don’t buy casks of whisky.” It’s, “Only buy casks of whisky from someone you can fully trust — like me.”

In the aforementioned BBC doc, for example, Littler features frequently as a recurring expert. In early 2024, he co-founded ProtectYourCask.com — an online resource designed to help investors avoid fraud in the Scotch whisky industry. Along with fellow whisky writer Felipe Schrieberg, the pair position the site as a safeguard against the many predatory cask sellers muddying the market. Littler and Schrieberg have been lauded by Parliament for their efforts. But as Littler openly discloses on the site, he himself is a cask broker.

In a podcast accompanying the BBC feature, Blair Bowman can be heard as an expert interview. The esteemed industry consultant and author expresses a wariness of the boom/bust cycles characterizing his beloved beverage category. He goes on to warn of over-speculation among cask purchasers and overpromising among cask peddlers (many of them, for example, point to a misleading statistic from a 2024 luxury investment index showing that rare whisky prices increased 280 percent over the past decade).

Bowman is especially outspoken against the practice of flipping. He worries that a massive influx of quick-turnaround punters have temporarily swelled a demand that’s not necessarily tethered to actual value. It results in a Ponzi-like effect, he says, “that could only last so long until it falls apart.”

Nevertheless, on Bowman’s own website, he proudly lists brokering as an offered service. “I have a trusted network of suppliers with impeccable provenance and authenticity, and can source casks from birth years, rare casks from closed distilleries and once-in-a-lifetime bottles and casks that you won’t find on a shelf,” he says.

Heirlooms or Assets?

In late 2022, independent whisky advisor Charles Beamish led a roundtable discussion on the subject of business-to-consumer cask Scotch sales. It included expert panelists like Charlie MacLean, Sukhinder Singh, and Natalie Tennent. Decrying an influx of “opportunistic brokerages offering tantalizing — but totally unrealistic — returns coupled with precious little expertise,” they called for urgent industry regulation. Through his firm, Beamish International, the eponymous CEO specializes in global private client services, most notably cask sales.

That’s not to say that these experts are selling anyone a bill of goods. Each of them enjoys distinguished status as upstanding professional within the industry. And none of them are hiding their respective involvement in cask brokering. Littler has been a tireless advocate across his social media channels, continually warning would-be investors about the significance of securing delivery orders to ensure that purchasers actually own the filled oak they’re being sold.

“Even today an investment company may promise you 10-times returns on your cask, when the seller has already marked it by 50 percent and sometimes, as we’ve seen in the past, 100 percent. Then it just is not possible to make a profit.”

It just underscores the point that in the absence of established legislation policing the process, the responsibility of keeping cask sales on the up and up falls squarely on the shoulders of the cask sellers themselves. This inevitably leads to accusations of gatekeeping, and often manifests through carefully deployed euphemism; where “collectible,” is a working stand-in for “investment.”

We see the same purposeful phrasing proffered in other exclusive arenas of the whiskey trade, notably at auction. Bottles of bourbon and Scotch that hammer for six- and seven-figure prices are seldom positioned as “investment opportunities.” And yet the ultra-high net worth individuals hauling them home are virtually never cracking them open when they do.

Just as with vintage cars and watches, these luxury goods are acquired specifically in the hopes that they are an appreciating asset. With whiskey, we’re supposed to pretend like this isn’t exactly what’s happening. If only because, unlike those other alternative assets, the joy of this precious commodity demands its depletion.

By and large, the whiskey establishment needs to be more honest in acknowledging the fact that many of these so-called collectors — particularly the ultra-high net worth ones — are also speculators. The grandest collections on earth are characterized by oh-so-many sealed decanters. Why the hesitation to crack them open when, as any aficionado is so quick to point out, whiskey is for drinking?

If the supply chain came clean about actively courting the investment class, it would be easier to have a clear-eyed conversation about the perilously speculative nature of the enterprise; to provide a sincere “caveat emptor.” And in so doing, more effectively — without hypocrisy — call out the false promises of the bad-faith brokers and flippers.

“I don’t think speculation is necessarily a bad thing,” adds Harrison. “We see it in all sorts of markets these days, from houses to handbags. But it should be the peak of the industry, the pinnacle of the industry, and not the foundation of the industry. If you follow some brands, you would believe that all they want to do is focus on their scarce, limited-edition products, which is a dangerous game to play.”

As is staking a large portion of your own savings on the pie-in-the-sky projections of a salesperson dedicated to cask flipping. Which is why many in the industry are eager for independent oversight. Even those you wouldn’t necessarily suspect.

“Folks like myself who are involved in cask sales in some way or another, can, and should, be vocal, have an opinion, and try to at least bring better practices to the trade,” Katsoukis says. “But I don’t believe we should be a part of any type of body or authority created to regulate cask sales or any platform created for quick, transparent, and reliable information on cask trades.”

Littler, for his part, argues that the whiskey cask industry doesn’t need more regulation. It just needs more morals. At any rate, it’s foolhardy to get involved if what you need is more money; only if you need more whiskey — a lot more whiskey. “Once you have gotten over the capital needed to bottle a cask of whisky — the tax, the ‘dry goods’ of bottles, closures, labels, etc. — then ask yourself, what the hell are you going to do with 500 bottles of the same whisky?” Harrison wonders. “How many friends do you have, and how much can you drink?”

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