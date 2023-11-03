How White Claw™ Vodka Perfected Smooth

In 2016, the launch of White Claw® Hard Seltzer took the world by storm. The delicious ready-to-drink beverage offers 100 calories and 2 grams of sugar per 12-ounce serving; it was the crisp and refreshing-tasting answer to beer and sugary cocktails. More than that, it completely disrupted the beverage alcohol industry. Today, White Claw Hard Seltzer gets the credit for the meteoric rise of the hard seltzer category.

But White Claw isn’t stopping there. Harnessing that same passion for innovation, White Claw rolled out White Claw Vodka this year, a Triple Wave Filtered™ vodka. Until 2020, vodka in the U.S. was required to be flavorless by law, specifically “without distinctive character, aroma, taste, or color.”

White Claw saw the dismissal of that ban as an opportunity to reinvent the spirit, creating a premium vodka that’s layered and distinctive. In addition to the smooth but complex premium vodka, White Claw Vodka comes in three legendary flavors: Black Cherry, Mango, and Pineapple.

Inspired by the power and potential of the ocean, White Claw Vodka heralds a new era for the spirit.

Triple Wave Filtered™

You may have heard of triple-filtered vodka, but the term Triple Wave Filtered™ might be a new one.

The phrase comes from White Claw Spirits master blender, Andres Faustinelli, who considered filtering spirits in a new way: by harnessing the force equal to the pressure of three 30-foot ocean waves to filter the vodka.

The result is similar to what happens to stones and shells that have been tossed around by the sea. If you’ve ever picked up a stone that’s been in the ocean for a while, you’ll notice that it’s a lot smoother than rocks you might find elsewhere.

Crafted from 100 percent American grain from the Midwest, each bottle of White Claw vodka goes through five distillations before being filtered through activated carbon from charred coconut shells, a twist on carbon filtering that adds a unique profile to the finished spirit. Beyond that notable smoothness, the production method also imparts bright citrus notes up front, followed by a grilled sweet corn aroma before arriving at a velvety finish.

This meticulous method, a symphony of science and artistry, yields a vodka that transcends the expected, inviting a sensory experience that is nothing short of extraordinary.

How to Enjoy It

One of the easiest ways to enjoy White Claw vodka is to create a custom vodka and soda at home. You can ease into the night with something mixed to your personal preference, that’s bursting with character and nuance.

This vodka improves upon any of your favorite cocktails. The spirit makes a splash in a traditional Vodka Martini or American Mule, perfectly complements an Espresso Martini, and takes center stage in a brunch-worthy Bloody Mary.

And that’s just the beginning. With three flavored vodkas to experiment with, White Claw helps create cocktails as distinctive as you are.

White Claw Flavored Vodka Black Cherry

For something more decadent, opt for White Claw Flavored Vodka Black Cherry. The sweet scent of dark fruit perfumes the air as soon as the bottle is opened. The velvety mouthfeel of the vodka leads to a rich, bold black cherry flavor underpinned by light and zesty notes.

White Claw Flavored Vodka Mango

Fruit lovers, White Claw Flavored Vodka Mango is the spirit for you. The vodka has an unmistakable nose of juicy and ripe mango. When you take a sip, that strong mango flavor sings. The spirit finishes with a tropical and lightly floral finish.

White Claw Flavored Vodka Pineapple

White Claw’s Pineapple Flavored Vodka transports you to the tropics with an aroma of fresh, juicy, ripe pineapple and a slight hint of rose. The vodka has a smooth, vibrant, juicy pineapple flavor from start to finish and finishes with a slight tartness.

Make Waves With White Claw

White Claw has helped forge vodka’s latest era, one where the spirit isn’t defined by what it lacks but by the richness it can impart. It is a testament to the harmonious union of tradition and innovation, one that welcomes the new wave.

