How to Win $10,000 With Gentleman Jack

The Whiskey Sour: an iconic cocktail that tells you exactly what it is with just its name. Not many hold that claim to fame, and for us, it proves the drink’s timelessness and cultural status since its rise in popularity in the mid-19th century. Simply put, a classic never goes out of style.

But we aren’t here to extol you on the virtues of one of our favorite drinks. Instead, we’re excited to extend an invitation to compete in The Sixth Annual Whiskey Sour Classic sponsored by Gentleman Jack. If you’re a bartender, get your shaker ready because you have an incredible chance to put your mark on this seminal sip.

Your Riffs on a Classic

Organized by Another Round Another Rally and Sweet&Chilli, this year’s Whiskey Sour Classic, sponsored by Gentleman Jack, offers a chance to take part in a meaningful cocktail competition, one that is built around the spirit and renowned flavor of the double-mellowed Tennessee whiskey. With its exceptional smoothness and refined taste, it makes the perfect base for a Whiskey Sour.

The competition, with open submissions through Aug. 8, calls for all bartenders who possess a passion for whiskey, proclivity for creativity, and incredible bartending skills to create two cocktail variations of a Whiskey Sour — featuring Gentleman Jack whiskey, of course.

The first submission is a “Classic Whiskey Sour,” a cocktail consisting of whiskey, lemon, sugar, and (an optional) egg white. Judges will be looking for competitors’ ability to create a drink that perfectly balances Gentleman Jack — the foundation of the Classic Whiskey Sour — with traditional ingredients.

The second submission is where you get to let your creative juices flow (pun absolutely intended). “The Modern” cocktail should include a contemporary interpretation of a Whiskey Sour, one that is true to each competitor’s signature style. Submissions will have to keep the DNA of the cocktail in mind but can experiment with different flavor profiles as each contender sees fit, all while bearing in mind Gentleman Jack’s role within the cocktail.

If you’re interested but in need of a little inspiration for your Whiskey Sour submissions, Gentleman Jack has partnered with notable mixologists in a series of virtual mentorship sessions. You can tune in with mixologists like Dave Purcell, Shannon Michelle, and more to learn, engage, and grow across a wide range of topics like cocktail photography, garnishes and glassware, and, of course, how to make the most out of your cocktail competition experience. The videos are available at any time — helpful to any prospective participant now and in the future.

But how exactly do you win The Sixth Annual Whiskey Sour Classic?

Judgment Time

All cocktail recipes will be submitted through the online portal. Then, a panel of judges will craft each cocktail firsthand to determine the best of the best. Seven individuals from each of the seven participating markets — and their surrounding areas — will be invited to in-person regional competitions. Held between Aug. 29 and Sept. 26 in New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Tampa, Denver, Seattle, and Chicago, the live competitions will be a celebration of the area’s mixology scene and an opportunity for each bartender to show off their skills.

If the chance for regional bragging rights isn’t enough to convince you to enter the competition, how does a trip to the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee, and the potential to win $10,000 sound?

Taking place the week of Oct. 17, Finals Week offers the chance to experience the Gentleman Jack difference first-hand. One grand prize winner will be selected based on their overall knowledge of the cocktail, submission accuracy, and ability to showcase the bold flavors of Gentleman Jack.

If you live in and around these regions, make sure to get your entries in today. Just like the lottery, you can’t win if you don’t buy a ticket. Or in this case, submit your two Whiskey Sours.

With $10,000 on the line, it’s most certainly worth it.

The 6th Annual Whiskey Sour Classic, Sponsored by Gentleman Jack lasts until Aug. 8, 2022. More information can be found here.

This article is sponsored by Gentleman Jack.