This recipe video is part of a series, A Taste that Breaks Convention, sponsored by Johnnie Walker. Discover more about Johnnie Walker High Rye here!

Video Produced by: Nick Johnson

In this variation on the Perfect Manhattan, the versatility of Johnnie Walker High Rye is on full display. American or Canadian Rye is the traditional base for the classic recipe, but in this summertime variation, a Scotch twist makes for an intriguing substitute. With equal parts dry and sweet vermouth, and a splash of peach schnapps, this riff is sure to please even the most ardent Manhattan purist with its balanced trio of smoky, sweet, and spicy notes.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces Johnnie Walker High Rye

¼ ounce dry vermouth

¼ ounce sweet vermouth

¼ ounce peach schnapps

Garnish: fresh peach slice

Directions: