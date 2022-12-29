It’s an all-too-familiar struggle during the holiday season. As the party winds down in the wee morning hours, you find yourself tapping your favorite rideshare app for a ride home. As you wait for a car among a group of other revelers, you look at the price estimate in utter shock. While you might have anticipated a heavy transit bill after a night out, you didn’t anticipate paying this much.

Surge pricing — the program that Uber and some of its competitors utilize when there are too many ride requests and not enough drivers — can result in exponentially higher fares. It’s a common annoyance among riders, but one that may feel difficult to avoid.

There are myriad reasons why a ride home might include surge pricing. During weekday a.m. and p.m. rush hours, you’re almost certain to experience higher pricing. Bad weather means more ride requests, which in turn causes price hikes. Uber defines surge pricing as a “premium” for riders to receive quicker service and an incentive for drivers to pick up a shift.

While the final bill might vary based on the location, time, and ride demand, Uber’s service fees do not change based on surge pricing. Lyft is less transparent about its prime-time pricing algorithm, but it’s assumed that the two services operate in similar ways.

If you’re not looking to shell out major cash on a ride this New Year’s Eve, here are six ways to save on your trip home.