More Than Tequila: How Teremana Gives Back

When it comes to Teremana Tequila, the ethos is just as important as the final product; the “why” is as integral as the “how.” Unlike many modern tequila brands, Teremana embraces full transparency in the tequila-making process, from the agave field to the bottle, and this mindfulness extends well beyond the distillery.

Longtime tequila enthusiast and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dreamed of one day creating his own tequila brand. Desiring to pay homage to the spirit’s traditions and legacy, he sought to create a product that would bring people together by starting conversations and invoking a sense of community. Johnson’s chosen name for the brand, Teremana, or “spirit of the earth,” is a play on two words with special meaning to the entrepreneur — the Latin word “terra” or “earth,” and “mana,” the Polynesian word for “spirit.”

After its launch in 2020, Teremana quickly celebrated “one of the biggest debuts for a new-to-world brand in history,” and for good reason. From its humble origins in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, Teremana prides itself on providing sustainable, approachable spirits that drink professionals and consumers can consistently rely on, without breaking the bank.

In addition to providing high-quality, small-batch tequilas, Teremana focuses on utilizing eco-friendly practices by respecting the land where they source their agave. That appreciation for the environment and its people permeates every facet of Teremana’s process, all the way to the bar. Teremana provides support for local bartending communities and industry workers with Mana for a Cause, the tequila’s charitable program. This year, Mana For A Cause celebrates the spirit of the holidays by bringing fans of its tequila together to support local bars and restaurants.

Ultra-Premium Product With a Focus on Craftsmanship

Crafted in small batches at the Teremana-exclusive Destilería Teremana de Agave, Norma Oficial Mexicana (N.O.M) 1613, Teremana begins as fully mature 100 percent Blue Weber agave. Grown at nearly 7,000 feet above sea level and aged between six and eight years, the agave piñas (the heart of the plant) are slow-roasted in small, traditional brick ovens that are about half the size of the industry average for three days at low temperatures. The agave is shredded, and the juice is extracted for fermentation in open tanks before being distilled in artisan-made, 100 percent copper pot stills, a process that helps yield a softer, cleaner spirit. In keeping with its focus on transparency and accountability, Teremana also provides consumers with production and nutrition details on all of its bottles.

Sustainability Is at the Core of the Company’s Ethos

To help minimize waste during the company’s tequila production and reduce its environmental impact, Teremana repurposes 100 percent of its leftover agave fibers as natural compost for its agave fields. The distillery also uses a state-of-the-art filtration system to clean its wastewater to be recycled and reused.

Three Expressions that Offer a World of Cocktails

Whether sipped on its own or included in inventive craft cocktails, the brand’s three complex expressions — a blanco, reposado, and an añejo — will delight both novices and aficionados alike.

Bright and balanced, Teremana Blanco has pronounced fresh citrus notes, with hints of lemongrass, which makes it a perfectly zippy base in Margaritas and Palomas. It also pairs nicely with tropical fruit flavors, as in the refreshing-tasting The People’s Margarita, a Teremana signature that combines the spirit with pineapple juice, lime juice, and agave. Playing to its versatility, when added to espresso and coffee liqueur, Teremana Blanco makes a delightfully smooth Espresso Martini.

The brand’s reposado expression is aged in American whiskey barrels and shows flavors of vanilla, spice, and warming oak with a rich finish. The spirit shines alone on the rocks with a simple orange peel or lime wedge and elevates cocktails with autumnal elements such as apples, clove, and cinnamon. Teremana Resposado also brings an extra layer of complexity to a traditional Margarita.

Teremana Añejo, aged in American whiskey barrels for a minimum of 13 months, brings deeper hints of roasted agave, oak, and vanilla, with a finish that has a mildly sweet complexity. Try it neat, on the rocks, or in winter warmers like eggnog, where it complements sherry, or in hot chocolate where it brings out woodsy cocoa notes.

Toast to Mana For A Cause

Coined as “the tequila of the people,” Teremana has been assisting the hospitality industry since it launched in 2020. During the pandemic, the company helped drive traffic to restaurants with its “Guac on the Rock” program, which took care of the bill for $10 guacamole orders when paired with a Teremana cocktail. It was such a success that it’s become an annual staple since its launch.

Now, Teremana, through Mana For A Cause, will donate $250,000 to Another Round Another Rally, a nonprofit financial and educational resource that provides grants, scholarships, development for future leaders, and emergency assistance to hospitality workers.

Teremana’s Mana For A Cause program encourages people to gather together and celebrate the holiday festivities with cocktails while supporting beloved local eateries. To join the campaign, establishments that list a Teremana cocktail on their menus between Oct. 16 and Dec. 31, 2023, can sign up to be included on the exclusive Mana For A Cause heatmap. The map will allow consumers to locate participating bars and restaurants in their neighborhoods.

From earth to glass, jimador to bartender, a bottle of Teremana represents a connection to the land, friends, and family. And there’s no better time than during the holidays to show our appreciation and pay it forward.

