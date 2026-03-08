We’ve tried opening a bottle of wine without a corkscrew, but what should you do if you’re devoid of a decanter? Thankfully, opening a bottle is much more crucial than decanting it, which, through aeration and the introduction of oxygen, helps bring a wine to its fullest potential. But many household items are similar in shape (and, in some cases, function) to decanters and can act as stand-ins, so which should you reach for?

Let’s lay some ground rules. First, metal objects should be avoided, as any contact with them might impart unwelcome, metallic flavors. Glass pieces are ideal, but plastic works in a pinch. Second, look for a bulbous shape. You’re going for something with enough surface area onto which you can pour the wine, helping it disperse and touch more air — picture the wide base of a standard decanter. Last, make sure the vessel is clean and free of dust. Excess debris might result in a dank flavor in your glass.

With those rules established, here are five household items to use when you don’t have a decanter.

Vase

In shape, a vase is the most similar to a decanter. The major downside is the potential grime or other debris left from flowers, so make sure to clean a vase thoroughly before using it as a decanter. When pouring wine into a vase, stream it onto one side of the inner bottleneck, allowing the liquid to gently pool at the bottom. From there, swirling the wine inside the vessel and pouring it into a glass is relatively similar to any other decanter.

Water Pitcher

Water pitchers are the most similar in function to decanters. The only thing they lack is a tight bottleneck that encourages aeration. To mimic that movement, tilt the pitcher generously, creating a surface for the wine to land on and letting it oxygenate as it dribbles toward the bottom.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Liquid Measuring Cup

In a way, liquid measuring cups are just water pitchers in miniature form. Measuring cups with spouts, like those made by Pyrex, are best. It’s actually a plus that these vessels can only hold a portion of a bottle. The wide surface area means the liquid will oxygenate quickly, and the small quantity limits over-oxygenation of the entire bottle.

Deli Quart Container

Deli containers are a cook’s go-to for everything, and decanting wine is no exception. Some BYOB restaurants offer the plastic containers for this very purpose. There isn’t much aeration that can happen in them, but their wide diameter lets wine receive ample oxygen. Ease and accessibility are deli containers’ appeal, making the wine-drinking experience a bit more casual.

Bowl

Bowls can work like decanters by encouraging the wine to follow a smooth, round surface to generate oxygen flow. It is best to use large mixing or salad bowls to prevent spillage. But there’s a caveat: Most bowls lack a proper lip, so pouring wine from them into a glass can be precarious. The liquid will likely cling to the bowl, so it’s best to move as quickly and confidently as possible. Though not ideal, bowls are useful in a pinch when nothing else seems feasible.