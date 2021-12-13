The decorations are up, your ugly sweater is fresh out of the dryer, you’ve got your finger foods plated (or the table cleared from the abundance of potluck dishes about to arrive), and the holiday playlist is ready to go. The only thing left to do to ensure that you are dubbed holiday host or hostess of the year is to make sure that you have the best cocktails on the block. When it comes to holiday cocktails for an upcoming party, you can go in a few different directions. Are you looking to impress by showing off your mixology skills, or will you be a busy host and need a drink you can prepare beforehand so that everything else runs smoothly? No matter what you are looking for, Crown Royal has you covered. With a wide variety of expressions, there is a little something for everyone looking to have delicious, decadent cocktails this holiday season.

Crème de Crown Sour

The holidays are prime a time to indulge in your sweet tooth, and this whisky sour plays into that without overdoing it. A blend of the vanilla notes in Crown Royal Deluxe, crème de cacao, and cinnamon simple syrup work together to call to mind holiday treats past, present, and future, and play perfectly with the creamy, velvety texture created using egg white or aquafaba. Chocolate bitters further heighten the sweet flavors found in the drink’s ingredients.

Ingredients

1 1/4 ounces Crown Royal Deluxe

1/4 ounce crème de cacao

3/4 ounce lemon juice

3/4 ounce cinnamon simple syrup*

1 egg white (or 1 ounce aquafaba)

2 dashes chocolate bitters

Directions

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Dry shake, add ice, and shake again. Strain into a rocks glass with a large cube of ice.

*Cinnamon simple syrup: Bring 1 cup water and 1 cup sugar to a boil. Dissolve sugar and remove from heat. Add 3-4 cinnamon sticks and let steep for 20 minutes. Remove cinnamon sticks and allow to cool before using. Store in the refrigerator.

Move Over, Rudolph

The mule cocktail is perfect for all occasions, even the holidays. Easy to make and appealing to a wide variety of palates, it easily translates into a holiday party favorite. If you’re hosting this year, think about batching this one beforehand for an easy, self-serve cocktail option. The higher proof of Crown Royal Black helps the whisky flavor to shine, even as the crushed ice works to dilute the drink. As a bonus, the copper mugs will look great reflecting twinkling holiday lights.

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces Crown Royal Black

3 ounces ginger beer

1 ounce cranberry juice

1/2 ounce lemon juice

Lemon peel, for garnish

Cranberries, for garnish

Directions

In a copper mule cup, add Crown Royal Black, cranberry juice, and lemon juice. Add crushed ice. Top with ginger beer. Stir and garnish with a lemon peel and cranberries.

Apples and Oranges

Who doesn’t love a good hot cocktail when it’s cold outside, especially when surrounded by friends and loved ones? Not only will it warm your hands as you hold it, but it’ll warm you from the inside out with every sip. Crown Royal Deluxe acts as the backbone in this sweet sipper, with Crown Royal Regal Apple accentuating the hot cider. Orange juice offers a citrusy counterpoint that blends well with apple cider spices. For an even sweeter version, garnish with a ribbon of caramel instead of an orange peel.

Ingredients

3/4 ounce Crown Royal Deluxe

1/2 ounce Crown Royal Regal Apple

1/4 ounce orange liqueur

4 ounces hot apple cider

1 ounce orange juice

Orange peel studded with cloves, for garnish

Grated nutmeg, for garnish

Directions

Add Crown Royal Deluxe, Crown Royal Regal Apple, orange liqueur, and orange juice to a heat-safe mug. Top with hot apple cider. Grate fresh nutmeg over the top of the glass and garnish with an orange peel studded with cloves.

