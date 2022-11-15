Whether you’re shopping for family, friends, co-workers, or extended acquaintances, finding the perfect holiday gift isn’t always easy. But this is a joyous time of year, and shopping for your loved ones should be too.

When it comes to the wine lovers on your list, forgoing the stale wine subscription box for more meaningful, creative mementos is always a good idea. In the past, wine drinkers have been largely regarded as stuffy, but today’s crowd includes an assortment of laid-back hosts, outdoor drinkers, fortified wine sippers, and eclectic cheeseboard builders.

If you find yourself in search of a unique wine-adjacent gift, such as a sumptuous French jam for your next cheese board, a handy wine preservation system, or a one-of-a-kind glassware set, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve compiled a list of gifts your favorite wine enthusiast is sure to love.

These aren’t your typical wine glasses, but they are ideal for the eccentric wine lover. Ikai Asai’s Oriole Wine Glasses feature distinctive bulbous bowls and colorful contrasting conical stems. Hand-blown by craftspeople, each set is truly a unique work of art. Price: $43

Luscious strawberries and dry Champagne come together to create this delicate spread perfect for your next charcuterie board. Great for baking or breakfast, gift this jam to the gourmand on your list. Price: $13

Each of these charming stoppers is inspired by nature and designed to be both fun and functional. From flowers to grapes, these little trinkets are an adorable way to prolong the life of your favorite bottle. Price: $3

This picturesque deck of cards includes 50 unique ideas for crafting your very own Insta-worthy cheese board — each stunning in its own way. With beautifully styled platters, step-by-step instructions, shopping lists, and entertaining tips, this deck makes a great gift for holiday party hosts. Price: $20

Popping the cork on a bottle of wine can often feel like a big commitment — once opened, you have a finite amount of time to finish it before it goes bad. If you have a wino in your life who prefers to keep their options open, this gift could be a game changer. Solving the age-old issue of wasted, leftover wine, the device delivers a layer of Argon gas to replace poured wine, delay oxidation, and protect the wine inside. The device promises to preserve wine for up to four weeks. Price: $119

Looking for a quick way to chill your favorite rosé? This icicle-shaped device seamlessly fits into wine bottles to quickly bring them to ideal drinking temps and even features an aerator for convenient pouring. Price: $25

Expertly designed with a laser-thin rim and sturdy glass bowl, this stunning, dishwasher-safe wine glass is truly universal. Designed to hold every style of wine, from reds to sparkling and dessert wines, these stunning Austrian crystal glasses are ideal for the fuss-free oenophile on your list. Price: $34/glass

Successfully pairing wine with food can feel like a daunting task, but this illustrated book from wine pro Vanessa Price demonstrates how easily it can fit into everyday life. Veering from the traditional, often pricy pairings of steak and Cab or Champagne and caviar, this read playfully offers ways to pair highbrow wines with accessible meals, from fast food to nostalgic childhood snacks. Price: $25

Founded by wine pro and content creator Desiree Harrison-Brown, The Wino Shop is a hidden gem for wine accessories including apparel, glassware, wine totes, and jewelry. This dainty necklace is a fun yet subtle way to show off your love for vino. Great for layering or wearing alone, this trendy piece is the perfect gift for your group of wine-loving friends. Price: $28

Designed for every host on your list, these colorful felt glass markers are a game changer for dinner parties and close gatherings. Each of the twelve little rings fits comfortably around the stem of a standard wine glass, making it easy to keep track of whose drink is whose all evening long. As an added bonus, they are consciously made and stain resistant. Price: $19

This delicate sake set comes in lime green and pastel pink and is an artful addition to any glassware collection. Each collection is made from hand-forged furnace glass and features a carafe with two tiny tumblers, making it great for serving your favorite junmai, amaro, or dessert wine at your next gathering. Price: $160

For the wine lover who has every gizmo and gadget, consider gifting these practical, oxygen-absorbing wine stoppers. Though they’re only good for a one-time use, these stoppers are recyclable, and their method of preservation keeps wine fresh for weeks. The simple design includes a tear-away cap that houses a natural oxidative compound made to absorb oxygen, keeping wine fresh so you can sip and enjoy it at a later date. Price: $30

This beaded ornament is a grape addition to any Christmas tree. Coming in bunches of purple, red, or white grapes, each plastic trinket is topped with bright green leaves and a silver string for easy hanging. Price: $10

Each product we feature has been independently selected by our editorial team. If you decide to make a purchase using the links included, we may earn a small commission.