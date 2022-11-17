With holiday decorations beginning to line the shelves of our favorite stores, it’s just about time to start thinking about the gifts we’ll give to our nearest and dearest this year. As the season of merriment ramps up, choosing a gift for beer lovers beyond a 6-pack of their favorite brews can be tough. But fret not, we’ve got you covered when it comes to shopping for your favorite hop heads.

From unconventional ways to play beer pong to coolers and Crocs, here are 10 of the best gifts for your favorite hophead.

Every beer geek needs a great cooler, but lugging one to their next outdoor hang shouldn’t feel like a workout. The backpack-like Eola Bucket Cooler Bag from Corkcicle solves all those problems for us with two straps that can easily be thrown over your shoulders for easy transport. You won’t have to sacrifice cooler space for an easier carrying experience either — this cooler can house up to 12 beers, or eight beers and two full wine bottles! Price: $160

For the draft beer lover in your inner circle, the Fizzics Nitro-Style Draft Pour ensures every beer — even those poured at home — can taste fresh from the tap. Compatible with all-size cans and bottles as well as with 64-ounce growlers, and running on just four AA batteries, Fizzics makes enjoying taproom favorites both simple and portable! Price: $150

Every beer lover knows that the style of glass from which their favorite brew is drunk can have an impact on the taste of the beer itself; hence a great set of glasses is a must. Sempli’s 4 Piece Lead-Free Crystal Assorted Glassware Set, which includes an IPA, a Pila, a Pint, and a Birra glass, is a perfect pick for the stylish beer lover in your life. Price: $100

Nothing is worse than a can of beer being slowly warmed by your hand throughout the drinking process. Yeti solves this problem with its Collster Can Coolers, which come in three different sizes — 12 ounces, 12 ounces slim, and 16 ounces — as well eight color options or an option to customize. At the beach or outdoor BBQ, these are sure to come in clutch. Price: $25-$30

Sometimes, wearing our opinions is just as effective as speaking them aloud. Nonprofit Beer Is For Everyone’s mission is to bring more diverse voices, bodies, and spaces into the craft community. With Beer Is For Everyone’s Simple Logo Beer T-Shirt sharing your thoughts on beer, and who should be drinking it, is made simple. Plus, a portion of the profits from every T-shirt sold goes to Beer Is For Everyone’s Writers Collective and scholarship fund, which aim to promote diversity in the craft beer community. Price: $15

Whoever said Crocs were out of style was clearly not wearing a pair complete with this Dark Beer Glass Jibbitz™. Looking somewhat like a Guinness, this charm is sure to elevate your or your loved one’s shoe game, no matter what the Croc haters say. Price: $5

While oysters may be more traditionally paired with Champagne, this Oyster Bottle Opener from Mau House is a perfect gift for the beer and oyster lovers in your circle. Made from bronze in a lost-wax cast, this bottle opener is also a perfect decorative gift to take up residence on any bar cart, even for those who may not drink much beer at home. Price: $60

Let the friend who’ll never be too old for drinking games go “balls to the wall.” A cross between darts and beer pong, Wall Pong eliminates the need for a table, saving space without sacrificing any of the fun. Simply secure the board to a wall with the provided adhesives, pour out your favorite beer, and get to tossing with your opponent of choice. Price: $60

Tara Nurin’s “A Woman’s Place Is in the Brewhouse” explores the women-led history of craft beer and begs readers and the greater beer community to “dismiss the stereotype of the bearded brewer.” The book explores women’s role in the brewing community since Mesopotamia, Cleopatra’s reign, the witch trials, and colonial America to celebrate those who are too often overlooked by their male counterparts. Price: $17

If you’ve ever cracked open a beer you’ve been unable to finish, you know the pain that comes with having to pour the remainder down the drain. Sizzler’s Bottle Cap eliminates the possibility of ever having to dump another cold one, with a stainless steel body that attaches to the mouth of a bottle with a tight seal, preventing any spoilage. Fitting bombers, growlers, and regular 12-ounce bottles, this cap is the perfect gift for your favorite slow sipper. Price: $15