The Highest-Rated Stout in Every State (2024) [MAP]

Rich, decadent, and silky-smooth, stouts are adored globally, with Guinness leading the charge as the category’s best seller. Stateside, the style has been gaining popularity in recent years, and its growth isn’t expected to slow anytime soon. According to market research company IMARC, the U.S. market size for stouts is expected to continue growing by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.42 through 2032. With almost a dozen substyles and thousands of stouts on the market, we figured each state was bound to have a favorite.
To determine the highest-ranking stout in each state, VinePair examined BeerAdvocate’s list of top-rated beers. To level the playing field, we only considered beers with more than 100 ratings on the review site, excluding Hawaii, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, and South Dakota, none of which have a stout that meets that criteria. As such, the brew with the highest number of reviews claimed the top spot in those states. Given the current hype around high-ABV beers, it’s no surprise that imperial stouts appear the most on this list, with 31 states most preferring the boozed-up brews.
Interested to see if your favorite stout made the cut? Check out the highest-rated stout in every state according to Beer-Advocate below.
Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based on data from each state’s Top Rated Beer page, not the beer’s profile page, which in some cases may be lower.
|State
|Beer
|Alabama
|Coffee Oatmeal Stout
Good People Brewing Company
Stout – Oatmeal | 6.00%
|Alaska
|Blessed
Anchorage Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 15.50%
|Arizona
|White Russian Imperial Stout
Sun Up Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 9.20%
|Arkansas
|BDCS
Ozark Beer Co.
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 10.20%
|California
|Fundamental Observation
Bottle Logic Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 13.00%
|Colorado
|Medianoche – Coconut
WeldWerks Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 14.10%
|Connecticut
|Imperial Stout Trooper
New England Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 8.50%
|Delaware
|World Wide Stout – Utopias Barrel-Aged
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 17.30%
|District of Columbia
|Mexican Radio
Bluejacket Brewery
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 7.40%
|Florida
|Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout – Double Barrel Aged
Cigar City Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|Georgia
|Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout
Terrapin Beer Company
Stout – Oatmeal | 9.40%
|Hawaii *
|South Shore
Honolulu Beerworks
Stout – American | 6.20%
|Idaho
|Black Cauldron Imperial Stout
Grand Teton Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 9.50%
|Illinois
|Vanilla Rye Bourbon County Brand Stout
Goose Island Beer Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 13.60%
|Indiana
|Marshmallow Handjee
3 Floyds Brewing
Stout – Russian Imperial | 15.00%
|Iowa
|Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout
Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 12.00%
|Kansas
|Buffalo Sweat
Tallgrass Brewing Tap House
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 5.00%
|Kentucky
|70K
Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 13.00%
|Louisiana
|Irish Channel Stout
New Orleans Lager & Ale Brewing Company (NOLA)
Stout – American | 6.80%
|Maine
|Mott The Lesser
Tributary Brewing Company
Stout – Russian Imperial | 10.50%
|Maryland
|1st Meal
RAR Brewing (Reale Revival)
Stout – American | 7.00%
|Massachusetts
|Triple Shot
Tree House Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 9.70%
|Michigan
|CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout)
Founders Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 11.70%
|Minnesota
|Nillerzzzzz
Forager Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 14.00%
|Mississippi
|Sweet Potato Stout
Lazy Magnolia Brewing Co.
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 4.50%
|Missouri
|Abraxas – Barrel-Aged
Perennial Artisan Ales
Stout – American Imperial | 12.80%
|Montana
|Ivan The Terrible Imperial Stout – Barrel-Aged
Big Sky Brewing Company
Stout – Russian Imperial | 11.60%
|Nebraska *
|Fallen Angel Sweet Stout
Empyrean Brewing Company
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 5.50%
|Nevada
|Outlaw Milk Stout
Great Basin Brewing Co.
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 4.90%
|New Hampshire *
|Smuttlabs The Stallion Red Wine Barrel Aged
Smuttynose Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|New Jersey
|A Night To End All Dawns
Kane Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 12.20%
|New Mexico
|Malpais Stout
La Cumbre Brewing Co.
Stout – Foreign / Export | 7.50%
|New York
|Michigan Maple Jesus
Evil Twin Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 12.00%
|North Carolina
|The Event Horizon
Olde Hickory Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 12.25%
|North Dakota *
|Milk Maiden
Drekker Brewing Company
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 5.00%
|Ohio
|Appervation
Jackie O’s Brewpub
Stout – American Imperial | 15.00%
|Oklahoma
|Bourbon Paradise
Prairie Artisan Ales
Stout – American Imperial | 13.70%
|Oregon
|Double Stack
Great Notion Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|Pennsylvania
|Grande Negro Voodoo Papi – Bourbon Barrel-Aged
Voodoo Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 12.00%
|Rhode Island
|Autocrat
Narragansett Brewing Co.
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 5.50%
|South Carolina
|Mexican Coffee Cake
Westbrook Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 10.50%
|South Dakota *
|Milk Stout
WoodGrain Brewing Co
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 5.20%
|Tennessee
|Astronaut Status
Wiseacre Brewing – Broad Ave OG
Stout – American Imperial | 12.20%
|Texas
|Bourbon Barrel Temptress
Lakewood Brewing Co.
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 11.30%
|Utah
|Big Bad Baptista
Epic Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 11.70%
|Vermont
|Beyond Good And Evil
Hill Farmstead Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 10.00%
|Virginia
|Trickery
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 13.50%
|Washington
|The Rusty Nail
Fremont Brewing Co.
Stout – Oatmeal | 13.30%
|West Virginia
|Miner’s Daughter Oatmeal Stout
Mountain State Brewing Co.
Stout – Oatmeal | 5.20%
|Wisconsin
|Black Gold
Central Waters Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 13.00%
|Wyoming
|Zonker Stout
Snake River Brewing Company & Brewpub
Stout – Foreign / Export | 6.00%
*Less than 100 ratings on Beer Advocate.
*Image retrieved from Branimir Petakov via Unsplash.com