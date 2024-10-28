The Highest-Rated Stout in Every State (2024) [MAP]

Rich, decadent, and silky-smooth, stouts are adored globally, with Guinness leading the charge as the category’s best seller. Stateside, the style has been gaining popularity in recent years, and its growth isn’t expected to slow anytime soon. According to market research company IMARC, the U.S. market size for stouts is expected to continue growing by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.42 through 2032. With almost a dozen substyles and thousands of stouts on the market, we figured each state was bound to have a favorite.

To determine the highest-ranking stout in each state, VinePair examined BeerAdvocate’s list of top-rated beers. To level the playing field, we only considered beers with more than 100 ratings on the review site, excluding Hawaii, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, and South Dakota, none of which have a stout that meets that criteria. As such, the brew with the highest number of reviews claimed the top spot in those states. Given the current hype around high-ABV beers, it’s no surprise that imperial stouts appear the most on this list, with 31 states most preferring the boozed-up brews.

Interested to see if your favorite stout made the cut? Check out the highest-rated stout in every state according to Beer-Advocate below.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based on data from each state’s Top Rated Beer page, not the beer’s profile page, which in some cases may be lower.

*Less than 100 ratings on Beer Advocate.

*Image retrieved from Branimir Petakov via Unsplash.com