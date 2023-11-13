The Highest-Rated Stout In Every State (2023) [MAP]

Beloved for their decadent mouthfeel and malty flavors, stouts are perfect for enjoying as the days start to get shorter and colder. And as one of the world’s most popular beer styles, there are always a number of delicious dark brews to experience. With such an abundance of succulent stouts on brewery menus across the country, there’s bound to be a favorite in each of the 50 states.

To discover the most popular stout in each state, VinePair consulted Beer Advocate’s top-rated beers page and selected the brews with more than 100 ratings (excluding Hawaii, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, none of which brew a stout that has received at least 100 reviews.) As far as the winners go, it’s clear that Americans favor stouts with a high alcohol content: 30 states have an imperial stout as their top contenders, 25 of which come in at more than 10 percent ABV.

Curious to see what the top stout is in the state you call home? Read on below for the highest-rated stout in every state!

Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based on data from each state’s Top Rated Beer page, not the beer’s profile page, which in some cases may be lower.
State Beer
Alabama Coffee Oatmeal Stout
Good People Brewing Company
Stout- Oatmeal | 6.00%
Alaska Blessed
Anchorage Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 15.50%
Arizona White Russian Imperial Stout
Sun Up Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 9.20%
Arkansas BDCS
Ozark Beer Co.
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 10.20%
California Fundamental Observation
Bottle Logic Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 13.00%
Colorado Medianoche – Coconut
WeldWerks Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 14.10%
Connecticut Imperial Stout Trooper
New England Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 8.50%
Delaware Utopias Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 17.30%
District of Columbia Mexican Radio 
Bluejacket Brewery / Arsenal Restaurant
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 7.40%
Florida Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout – Double Barrel Aged
Cigar City Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
Georgia Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout
Terrapin Beer Company
Stout – Oatmeal | 9.40%
Hawaii South Shore
Honolulu Beerworks
Stout – American | 7.20%
Idaho Black Cauldron Imperial Stout
Grand Teton Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 9.50%
Illinois Bourbon County Brand Coffee Stout
Goose Island Beer Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 13.20%
Indiana Marshmallow Handjee
3 Floyds Brewing
Stout – Russian Imperial | 15.00%
Iowa Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout
Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 12.00%
Kansas Buffalo Sweat 
Tallgrass Brewing Tap House
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 5.00%
Kentucky 70K
Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 13.00%
Louisiana Rêve
Parish Brewing Co.
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 6.80%
Maine Mott The Lesser
Tributary Brewing Company
Stout – Russian Imperial | 10.50%
Maryland 1st Meal
RAR Brewing (Reale Revival)
Stout – American | 7.00%
Massachusetts Triple Shot
Tree House Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 9.70%
Michigan CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout)
Founders Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 11.30%
Minnesota Nillerzzzzz
Forager Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 14.00%
Mississippi Sweet Potato Stout
Lazy Magnolia Brewing Co.
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 4.50%
Missouri Abraxas – Barrel-Aged
Perennial Artisan Ales
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
Montana Ivan The Terrible Imperial Stout – Barrel-Aged
Big Sky Brewing Company
Stout – Russian Imperial | 11.60%
Nebraska Fallen Angel Sweet Stout
Empyrean Brewing Company
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 5.50%
Nevada Outlaw Milk Stout
Great Basin Brewing Co.
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 9.90%
New Hampshire RIS
Stoneface Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 9.50%
New Jersey A Night To End All Dawns
Kane Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 12.20%
New Mexico Malpais Stout
La Cumbre Brewing Co.
Stout – Foreign / Export | 7.50%
New York Double Barrel Jesus
Evil Twin Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 12.00%
North Carolina The Event Horizon
Olde Hickory Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 12.25%
North Dakota Milk Maiden
Drekker Brewing Company
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 5.00%
Ohio Appervation
Jackie O’s Pub & Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 15.00%
Oklahoma Bourbon Paradise
Prairie Artisan Ales
Stout – American Imperial | 13.70%
Oregon Double Stack
Great Notion Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
Pennsylvania Sunny Side Up – Little Amps! (Double Coffee) 
Al’s of Hampden / Pizza Boy Brewing
Stout – Oatmeal | 9.50%
Rhode Island Revery
Foolproof Brewing Company
Stout – Russian Imperial | 10.70%
South Carolina Mexican Coffee Cake
Westbrook Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 10.50%
South Dakota Milk Stout
WoodGrain Brewing Co
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 5.20%
Tennessee Astronaut Status
Wiseacre Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 12.20%
Texas Bourbon Barrel Temptress
Lakewood Brewing Co.
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 11.30%
Utah Big Bad Baptista
Epic Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 11.70%
Vermont Beyond Good And Evil
Hill Farmstead Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 10.00%
Virginia Trickery
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 13.50%
Washington The Rusty Nail
Fremont Brewing Co.
Stout – Oatmeal | 13.30%
West Virginia Miner’s Daughter Oatmeal Stout
Mountain State Brewing Co.
Stout – Oatmeal | 5.20%
Wisconsin Black Gold
Central Waters Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
Wyoming Zonker Stout
Snake River Brewing Company & Brewpub
Stout – Foreign / Export | 6.00%

*Less than 100 ratings on Beer Advocate.

