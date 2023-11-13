The Highest-Rated Stout In Every State (2023) [MAP]

Beloved for their decadent mouthfeel and malty flavors, stouts are perfect for enjoying as the days start to get shorter and colder. And as one of the world’s most popular beer styles, there are always a number of delicious dark brews to experience. With such an abundance of succulent stouts on brewery menus across the country, there’s bound to be a favorite in each of the 50 states.

To discover the most popular stout in each state, VinePair consulted Beer Advocate’s top-rated beers page and selected the brews with more than 100 ratings (excluding Hawaii, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, none of which brew a stout that has received at least 100 reviews.) As far as the winners go, it’s clear that Americans favor stouts with a high alcohol content: 30 states have an imperial stout as their top contenders, 25 of which come in at more than 10 percent ABV.

Curious to see what the top stout is in the state you call home? Read on below for the highest-rated stout in every state!

Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based on data from each state’s Top Rated Beer page, not the beer’s profile page, which in some cases may be lower.



*Less than 100 ratings on Beer Advocate.

**Image retrieved from Aniel Lee – Unsplash.com