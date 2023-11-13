The Highest-Rated Stout In Every State (2023) [MAP]

Beloved for their decadent mouthfeel and malty flavors, stouts are perfect for enjoying as the days start to get shorter and colder. And as one of the world’s most popular beer styles, there are always a number of delicious dark brews to experience. With such an abundance of succulent stouts on brewery menus across the country, there’s bound to be a favorite in each of the 50 states.
To discover the most popular stout in each state, VinePair consulted Beer Advocate’s top-rated beers page and selected the brews with more than 100 ratings (excluding Hawaii, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, none of which brew a stout that has received at least 100 reviews.) As far as the winners go, it’s clear that Americans favor stouts with a high alcohol content: 30 states have an imperial stout as their top contenders, 25 of which come in at more than 10 percent ABV.
Curious to see what the top stout is in the state you call home? Read on below for the highest-rated stout in every state!
Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based on data from each state’s Top Rated Beer page, not the beer’s profile page, which in some cases may be lower.
|State
|Beer
|Alabama
|Coffee Oatmeal Stout
Good People Brewing Company
Stout- Oatmeal | 6.00%
|Alaska
|Blessed
Anchorage Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 15.50%
|Arizona
|White Russian Imperial Stout
Sun Up Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 9.20%
|Arkansas
|BDCS
Ozark Beer Co.
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 10.20%
|California
|Fundamental Observation
Bottle Logic Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 13.00%
|Colorado
|Medianoche – Coconut
WeldWerks Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 14.10%
|Connecticut
|Imperial Stout Trooper
New England Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 8.50%
|Delaware
|Utopias Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 17.30%
|District of Columbia
|Mexican Radio
Bluejacket Brewery / Arsenal Restaurant
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 7.40%
|Florida
|Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout – Double Barrel Aged
Cigar City Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|Georgia
|Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout
Terrapin Beer Company
Stout – Oatmeal | 9.40%
|Hawaii
|South Shore
Honolulu Beerworks
Stout – American | 7.20%
|Idaho
|Black Cauldron Imperial Stout
Grand Teton Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 9.50%
|Illinois
|Bourbon County Brand Coffee Stout
Goose Island Beer Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 13.20%
|Indiana
|Marshmallow Handjee
3 Floyds Brewing
Stout – Russian Imperial | 15.00%
|Iowa
|Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout
Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 12.00%
|Kansas
|Buffalo Sweat
Tallgrass Brewing Tap House
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 5.00%
|Kentucky
|70K
Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 13.00%
|Louisiana
|Rêve
Parish Brewing Co.
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 6.80%
|Maine
|Mott The Lesser
Tributary Brewing Company
Stout – Russian Imperial | 10.50%
|Maryland
|1st Meal
RAR Brewing (Reale Revival)
Stout – American | 7.00%
|Massachusetts
|Triple Shot
Tree House Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 9.70%
|Michigan
|CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout)
Founders Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 11.30%
|Minnesota
|Nillerzzzzz
Forager Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 14.00%
|Mississippi
|Sweet Potato Stout
Lazy Magnolia Brewing Co.
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 4.50%
|Missouri
|Abraxas – Barrel-Aged
Perennial Artisan Ales
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|Montana
|Ivan The Terrible Imperial Stout – Barrel-Aged
Big Sky Brewing Company
Stout – Russian Imperial | 11.60%
|Nebraska
|Fallen Angel Sweet Stout
Empyrean Brewing Company
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 5.50%
|Nevada
|Outlaw Milk Stout
Great Basin Brewing Co.
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 9.90%
|New Hampshire
|RIS
Stoneface Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 9.50%
|New Jersey
|A Night To End All Dawns
Kane Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 12.20%
|New Mexico
|Malpais Stout
La Cumbre Brewing Co.
Stout – Foreign / Export | 7.50%
|New York
|Double Barrel Jesus
Evil Twin Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 12.00%
|North Carolina
|The Event Horizon
Olde Hickory Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 12.25%
|North Dakota
|Milk Maiden
Drekker Brewing Company
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 5.00%
|Ohio
|Appervation
Jackie O’s Pub & Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 15.00%
|Oklahoma
|Bourbon Paradise
Prairie Artisan Ales
Stout – American Imperial | 13.70%
|Oregon
|Double Stack
Great Notion Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|Pennsylvania
|Sunny Side Up – Little Amps! (Double Coffee)
Al’s of Hampden / Pizza Boy Brewing
Stout – Oatmeal | 9.50%
|Rhode Island
|Revery
Foolproof Brewing Company
Stout – Russian Imperial | 10.70%
|South Carolina
|Mexican Coffee Cake
Westbrook Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 10.50%
|South Dakota
|Milk Stout
WoodGrain Brewing Co
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 5.20%
|Tennessee
|Astronaut Status
Wiseacre Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 12.20%
|Texas
|Bourbon Barrel Temptress
Lakewood Brewing Co.
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 11.30%
|Utah
|Big Bad Baptista
Epic Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 11.70%
|Vermont
|Beyond Good And Evil
Hill Farmstead Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 10.00%
|Virginia
|Trickery
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 13.50%
|Washington
|The Rusty Nail
Fremont Brewing Co.
Stout – Oatmeal | 13.30%
|West Virginia
|Miner’s Daughter Oatmeal Stout
Mountain State Brewing Co.
Stout – Oatmeal | 5.20%
|Wisconsin
|Black Gold
Central Waters Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|Wyoming
|Zonker Stout
Snake River Brewing Company & Brewpub
Stout – Foreign / Export | 6.00%
*Less than 100 ratings on Beer Advocate.
**Image retrieved from Aniel Lee – Unsplash.com