The Highest-Rated IPA in Every State (2022) [MAP]

In its multitude of forms, the India Pale Ale is most widely characterized by its bitter flavor and supple, hoppy fruit flavors. Among craft beer lovers, the IPA is arguably the most popular beer style. In terms of production, last year IPAs accounted for over 30 percent of all craft beer produced and continued to be the dominant style sold at breweries across the country, according to the Brewers Association. But which brands and breweries do beer drinkers love the most?

To determine the most popular IPA in every state, VinePair consulted BeerAdvocate’s top-rated beers and selected the top IPA with over 100 votes. Of the numerous styles of IPAs available, the most loved by Americans are overwhelmingly Imperial IPAs and New England IPAs, which claim the top spot in 37 of the 50 states.

Curious to see how your favorite IPA compares to others around the country? Read on to discover the highest-rated IPA in each state.

Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based upon data from each state’s Top Rated Beers page, not the beer’s profile page, which in some cases may be lower.