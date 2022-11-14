The Highest-Rated IPA in Every State (2022) [MAP]

In its multitude of forms, the India Pale Ale is most widely characterized by its bitter flavor and supple, hoppy fruit flavors. Among craft beer lovers, the IPA is arguably the most popular beer style. In terms of production, last year IPAs accounted for over 30 percent of all craft beer produced and continued to be the dominant style sold at breweries across the country, according to the Brewers Association. But which brands and breweries do beer drinkers love the most?
To determine the most popular IPA in every state, VinePair consulted BeerAdvocate’s top-rated beers and selected the top IPA with over 100 votes. Of the numerous styles of IPAs available, the most loved by Americans are overwhelmingly Imperial IPAs and New England IPAs, which claim the top spot in 37 of the 50 states.
Curious to see how your favorite IPA compares to others around the country? Read on to discover the highest-rated IPA in each state.
Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based upon data from each state’s Top Rated Beers page, not the beer’s profile page, which in some cases may be lower.
|State
|Beer
|Alabama
|Hitchhiker
Good People Brewing Company
IPA – American | 7.40%
|Alaska
|Citra Bitter Monk
Anchorage Brewing Company
IPA – Belgian | 9.00%
|Arizona
|Tower Station IPA
Mother Road Brewery
IPA – American | 7.30%
|Arkansas
|Two Term
Diamond Bear Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.90%
|California
|Pliny The Younger
Russian River Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 10.25%
|Colorado
|Juicy Bits – Double Dry-Hopped
WeldWerks Brewing Co.
IPA – New England | 6.70%
|Connecticut
|Fuzzy Baby Ducks
New England Brewing Co.
IPA – New England | 6.20%
|Delaware
|90 Minute IPA
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
IPA – Imperial | 9.00%
|District of Columbia
|On The Wings Of Armageddon
DC Brau Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 9.20%
|Florida
|Jai Alai IPA
Cigar City Brewing
IPA – American | 7.50%
|Georgia
|Tropicália
Creature Comforts
IPA – America | 6.60%
|Hawaii
|Double Overhead Double IPA
Maui Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 8.50%
|Idaho
|Infidel
Selkirk Abbey Brewing Company
IPA – Belgian | 8.20%
|Illinois
|Emerald Grouper
Pipeworks Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.50%
|Indiana
|Permanent Funeral
3 Floyds Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 10.50%
|Iowa
|King Sue
Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.50%
|Kansas
|Stormchaser
Free State Brewing Co.
IPA – American | 5.90%
|Kentucky
|Heller Heaven Double IPA
West Sixth Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.50%
|Louisiana
|Ghost In The Machine – Double Dry-Hopped
Parish Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.50%
|Maine
|Dinner
Maine Beer Company
IPA – Imperial | 8.20%
|Maryland
|Hyde
RAR Brewing (Realerevival)
IPA – New England | 6.40%
|Massachusetts
|King Julius
Tree House Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.30%
|Michigan
|Hopslam Ale
Bell’s Brewery – Eccentric Café & General Store
IPA – Imperial | 10.00%
|Minnesota
|Abrasive Ale
Surly Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.20%
|Mississippi
|Crowd Control
Southern Prohibition Brewing
IPA – Imperial | 8.00%
|Missouri
|OJ Run
Narrow Gauge Brewing
IPA – New England | 8.60%
|Montana
|Tumbleweed
Lewis & Clark Brewing Company
IPA – American | 6.60%
|Nebraska
|HopAnomaly – Reserve Series Aged in French Oak Chardonnay Barrels
Nebraska Brewing Company Production Brewery & Tap Room
IPA – Belgian | 10.60%
|Nevada
|Disco Ninja
Revision Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 7.00%
|New Hampshire
|Hopulization
Stoneface Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 8.90%
|New Jersey
|Party Wave
Kane Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 7.40%
|New Mexico
|Project Dank
La Cumbre Brewing Co.
IPA – American | 7.50%
|New York
|4th Anniversary
Other Half Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 10.00%
|North Carolina
|Citraquench’l
Heist Brewery
IPA – New England | 7.10%
|North Dakota
|Freak Parade
Drekker Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.20%
|Ohio
|Dragonsaddle
Hoof Hearted Company
IPA – New England | 11.50%
|Oklahoma
|Alpha Hive Double IPA
COOP Ale Works
IPA – Imperial | 8.90%
|Oregon
|Notorious Triple IPA
Boneyard Beer Company
IPA – Imperial | 12.00%
|Pennsylvania
|Albatross
Brew Gentlemen
IPA – New England | 8.00%
|Rhode Island
|The Chosen One
Tilted Barn Brewery
IPA – New England | 8.50%
|South Carolina
|Boy King Double IPA
COAST Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.70%
|South Dakota
|11th Hour IPA
Crow Peak Brewing
IPA – American | 6.50%
|Tennessee
|Attention Please!
Bearded Iris Brewing
IPA – New England | 8.20%
|Texas
|Yellow Rose
The Lone Pint Brewing
IPA – American | 6.80%
|Utah
|Dubhe
Uinta Brewing Company
IPA – Black | 9.30%
|Vermont
|Heady Topper
The Alchemist
IPA – New England | 8.00%
|Virginia
|Double Orange Starfish
Aslin Beer Company
IPA – New England | 8.30%
|Washington
|Blimey That’s Bitter!
Ruben’s Brews
IPA – Imperial | 10.50%
|West Virginia
|Devil Anse IPA
Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company
IPA – American | 6.90%
|Wisconsin
|Thumbprint Scream IIPA
New Glarus Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.00%
|Wyoming
|2×4 DIPA
Melvin Brewing / Thai Me Up
IPA – Imperial | 9.90%