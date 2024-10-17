The Highest-Rated IPA in Every State (2024) [MAP]

There’s no denying India Pale Ale’s popularity among American drinkers. Brewed in numerous substyles, the category has won over beer lovers with its hop-forward profile and tropical fruit flavors. And while the sheer number of bitter brews on the market right now might be an annoyance to some, the IPA isn’t likely to fall out of favor any time soon. According to the Chicago-based data firm IRI, IPAs are the primary drivers of growth in the craft beer industry and account for 44.37 percent of the overall market share.

Given the dominance of the category, we consulted BeerAdvocate’s list of top-rated beers to determine the most popular IPA in every state. As a baseline, only beers with over 100 reviews on the platform were considered. While the hazy IPA craze might be finding equilibrium after skyrocketing in popularity in the mid-2010s, the style remains a favorite of many Americans, with 18 states claiming it as their preferred brew. Equally as popular are Imperial IPAs — the top choice in 18 states as well — a stat that reinforces the ongoing trend of high-ABV beers.

Curious to see if your favorite IPA made the cut? Keep reading to discover each state’s highest-rated IPA, according to Beer Advocate.

Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based on data from each state’s Top-Rated Beer page and not the beer’s profile page, which may be lower in some cases.

