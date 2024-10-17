The Highest-Rated IPA in Every State (2024) [MAP]

There’s no denying India Pale Ale’s popularity among American drinkers. Brewed in numerous substyles, the category has won over beer lovers with its hop-forward profile and tropical fruit flavors. And while the sheer number of bitter brews on the market right now might be an annoyance to some, the IPA isn’t likely to fall out of favor any time soon. According to the Chicago-based data firm IRI, IPAs are the primary drivers of growth in the craft beer industry and account for 44.37 percent of the overall market share.
Given the dominance of the category, we consulted BeerAdvocate’s list of top-rated beers to determine the most popular IPA in every state. As a baseline, only beers with over 100 reviews on the platform were considered. While the hazy IPA craze might be finding equilibrium after skyrocketing in popularity in the mid-2010s, the style remains a favorite of many Americans, with 18 states claiming it as their preferred brew. Equally as popular are Imperial IPAs — the top choice in 18 states as well — a stat that reinforces the ongoing trend of high-ABV beers.
Curious to see if your favorite IPA made the cut? Keep reading to discover each state’s highest-rated IPA, according to Beer Advocate.
Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based on data from each state’s Top-Rated Beer page and not the beer’s profile page, which may be lower in some cases.
|State
|Beer
|Alabama
|Hitchhiker
Good People Brewing Company
IPA – American | 7.40%
|Alaska
|Galaxy White IPA
Anchorage Brewing Company
IPA – Belgian | 7.00%
|Arizona
|Tower Station IPA
Mother Road Brewery
IPA – American | 7.30%
|Arkansas
|Presidential IPA
Diamond Bear Brewing Company
IPA – American | 6.20%
|California
|Pliny The Younger
Russian River Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 10.25%
|Colorado
|Juicy Bits – Double Dry-Hopped
WeldWerks Brewing Co.
IPA – New England | 6.70%
|Connecticut
|Locust Reign
New England Brewing Co.
IPA – New England | 8.20%
|Delaware
|120 Minute IPA – Utopias Barrel-Aged
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
IPA – Imperial | 17.00%
|District of Columbia
|On The Wings Of Armageddon
DC Brau Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 9.20%
|Florida
|Zote
Calusa Brewing
IPA – New England | 7.50%
|Georgia
|Tropicália
Creature Comforts
IPA – America | 6.60%
|Hawaii
|Double Overhead Double IPA
Maui Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 8.50%
|Idaho
|Dagger Falls
Sockeye Grill & Brewery
IPA – American | 6.50%
|Illinois
|Emerald Grouper
Pipeworks Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.50%
|Indiana
|Permanent Funeral
3 Floyds Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 10.50%
|Iowa
|King Sue
Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 7.80%
|Kansas
|Stormchaser
Free State Brewing Co.
IPA – American | 5.90%
|Kentucky
|Heller Heaven Double IPA
West Sixth Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.50%
|Louisiana
|Ghost In The Machine – Double Dry-Hopped
Parish Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.50%
|Maine
|Dinner
Maine Beer Company
IPA – Imperial | 8.20%
|Maryland
|Hyde
RAR Brewing (Real Ale Revival)
IPA – New England | 6.40%
|Massachusetts
|King Julius
Tree House Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.20%
|Michigan
|Hopslam Ale
Bell’s Brewery – Eccentric Café & General Store
IPA – Imperial | 10.00%
|Minnesota
|Abrasive Ale
Surly Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.20%
|Mississippi
|Crowd Control
Southern Prohibition Brewing
IPA – Imperial | 8.00%
|Missouri
|OJ Run
Narrow Gauge Brewing
IPA – New England | 8.60%
|Montana
|Tumbleweed
Lewis & Clark Brewing Company
IPA – English | 6.60%
|Nebraska
|HopAnomaly – Reserve Series Aged in French Oak Chardonnay Barrels
Nebraska Brewing Company Production Brewery & Tap Room
IPA – Belgian | 10.60%
|Nevada
|Disco Ninja
Revision Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 7.00%
|New Hampshire
|IPA
Stoneface Brewing Co.
IPA – American | 7.20%
|New Jersey
|Party Wave
Kane Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 7.40%
|New Mexico
|Project Dank
La Cumbre Brewing Co.
IPA – American | 7.50%
|New York
|4th Anniversary
Other Half Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 10.00%
|North Carolina
|Citraquench’l
Heist Brewery
IPA – New England | 7.10%
|North Dakota
|Freak Parade
Drekker Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.20%
|Ohio
|Dragonsaddle
Hoof Hearted Company
IPA – New England | 11.50%
|Oklahoma
|Alpha Hive Double IPA
COOP Ale Works
IPA – Imperial | 8.90%
|Oregon
|Notorious Triple IPA
Boneyard Beer Company
IPA – Imperial | 11.50%
|Pennsylvania
|Albatross
Brew Gentlemen
IPA – New England | 8.00%
|Rhode Island
|The Chosen One
Tilted Barn Brewery
IPA – New England | 8.50%
|South Carolina
|Boy King
COAST Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.70%
|South Dakota
|11th Hour IPA
Crow Peak Brewing
IPA – American | 6.50%
|Tennessee
|Attention Please!
Bearded Iris Brewing
IPA – New England | 8.20%
|Texas
|Yellow Rose
The Lone Pint Brewery
IPA – American | 6.80%
|Utah
|Hop Nosh IPA
Uinta Brewing Company
IPA – American | 7.30%
|Vermont
|Heady Topper
The Alchemist
IPA – New England | 8.00%
|Virginia
|Double Orange Starfish
Aslin Beer Company
IPA – New England | 8.30%
|Washington
|Blimey That’s Bitter!
Reuben’s Brews
IPA – Imperial | 10.50%
|West Virginia
|Devil Anse IPA
Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company
IPA – American | 6.90%
|Wisconsin
|Thumbprint Scream IIPA
New Glarus Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.00%
|Wyoming
|2×4 DIPA
Melvin Brewing
IPA – Imperial | 9.90%
*Image retrieved from @mainebeerco on Instagram